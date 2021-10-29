North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Point to Losses for Tech Shares

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.S. Personal Income & Outlays for September; U.S. Employment Cost Index for 3Q; U.S. Chicago Business Barometer -- ISM-Chicago Business Survey -- Chicago PMI for October; University of Michigan Final Consumer Survey for October; Canada GDP for August; Exxon Mobil Corp. 3Q results; Chevron Corp. 3Q results.

Opening Call:

Stock futures declined after quarterly reports from Apple and Amazon.com showed that supply-chain problems and tight labor markets are hitting even some of the biggest corporate winners of the pandemic.

Investors have been monitoring earnings for signs that stickier-than-expected inflation and shipping and logistics delays are weighing on profits. Apple said that supply-chain disruptions were hindering the manufacturing of iPhones and other products and would bring increased challenges during the holiday-shopping season. Amazon posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and signaled that a tight labor market and supply-chain disruptions would weigh on fourth-quarter earnings.

In premarket trading, Apple shares fell 3.7%, and Amazon.com shares retreated 4.8%.

"Because they are two big household names, it could be a fragile market, " said Lars Skovgaard Andersen, investment strategist at Danske Bank Wealth Management. While investors have known about supply-chain and inflation issues for months, he said, "The question is, is it going to continue to be a problem? We don't buy equities based on what's happening right now, we buy based on what's going to happen in the future."

Meantime, Facebook shares added 1.2% premarket after the company changed its name to Meta to reflect growth opportunities beyond its namesake social-media platform in the digital realms known as the metaverse.

Overall, strong earnings have supported a stock rally this month. About 82% of the S&P 500 companies that have posted results this reporting season have beaten analysts' earnings expectations, according to FactSet data from early Thursday. Companies including Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and Exxon Mobil are slated to report earnings before the market opens.

U.S. consumer spending data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show an increase in September, driven both by higher prices and higher demand.

Forex:

The euro could rise against the dollar on potentially strong third-quarter eurozone economic growth data and month-end flows from the rebalancing of investors' portfolios, Unicredit said.

"We expect firm 3Q21 GDP growth numbers across the eurozone this morning compared to the bleak performance of the U.S. economy that emerged yesterday," Unicredit analysts said, noting that third-quarter U.S. economic data also missed expectations Thursday.

"Moreover, a very large amount of USD was bought in recent weeks, according to IMM statistics, and it is the end of the month, two factors that have the potential to amplify the USD adjustment."

Bonds:

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 1.596% from 1.568% Thursday.

Insight Investment expects U.S. inflation to moderate and believes that an interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve is unlikely before the end of 2022 or early 2023, said portfolio manager Scott Ruesterholz.

"Because the growth slowdown is led by supply shortages and not waning demand, we believe the Fed will be inclined to look through it and announce a taper next week," he said.

Insight Investment is of the view that inflationary pressures are at or near their peak, though just as it may take over a year for supply chains to normalize fully, it will similarly take some time for inflation to normalize, he said, expecting inflation to stay above 3% into next summer.

The message from the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday was that the current transitory factors pushing up inflation will diminish next year, bringing inflation back below target, but markets were left wanting more, said Mizuho.

The kneejerk reaction--with eurozone government bonds massively selling off--was that ECB President Christine Lagarde wasn't "dovish" enough, Mizuho said, implying that market had hoped for more signals that policy tightening won't come fast.

However, the quick retracement in Bunds indicated that the messages related to the ECB's inflation projects have been heard, Mizuho added.

Commodities:

Oil prices rose, with both benchmarks on course for gentle weekly losses amid rising inventories and easing pressure on the energy basket after President Putin ordered Gazprom to increase gas flow to Europe.

Those gains come after reports that the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee revised its oil market balance for Q4 from an undersupply of 670,000 barrels a day to an undersupply of 1.1 million barrels a day, according to DNB Markets's Helge Andre Martinsen. OPEC+ meets next week as COP26 gets underway.

Metals prices fell as China's efforts to tamp down rising coal prices continue to alleviate concerns that metals supply would be hampered by high energy prices.

Beijing's efforts have sparked a sell-off in coal, which "in turn spilled over into both China's non-ferrous and ferrous markets as the thinking was that with increased coal (and power) supply, metals production could ramp-up," said Ed Meir, a metals consultant at ED&F Man.

Copper is still set for a monthly gain of roughly 7% thanks to low inventories levels, which have offset the concerns about the global gas crunch.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Apple Warns of Supply Chain Woes While Amazon Faces Increased Labor Costs

Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. reported quarterly results that showed how supply-chain problems and tight labor markets are tripping up even some of the biggest business winners of the pandemic era.

Apple, which had record 12-month profit nearing $100 billion, warned that supply-chain disruptions are hindering iPhone and other product manufacturing and would bring increased challenges during the important holiday-shopping quarter.

Amazon Earnings Suffer as Growth Slows, Costs Rise

Amazon.com Inc. posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and signaled that a tight labor market and supply-chain disruptions would weigh on earnings.

The Seattle-based tech company has been navigating substantial shifts in the economy in recent months. Online sales have surged since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting Amazon's profit, but sales growth has slowed while labor and supply-chain shortages make it harder to meet demand. The company says it has spent heavily to build out its fulfillment network.

Facebook's Four New Letters Won't Spell Alphabet

The first in a three-part series on Facebook's finances

The most controversial company in tech needs the world to see it through rose-colored virtual-reality glasses. But a rose by any other name has just as many thorns.

Facebook Changes Company Name to Meta in Focus on Metaverse

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company changed its name to Meta to reflect growth opportunities beyond its namesake social-media platform in online digital realms known as the metaverse.

"Over time I hope our company will be seen as a metaverse company," Mr. Zuckerberg said Thursday. He unveiled the name, formally Meta Platforms Inc., for the company that also includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other products during Facebook's annual developer event, where he detailed his vision for the metaverse that he sees as key to the tech giant attracting younger users.

Evergrande Averts Default Again by Making Second Late Payment

China Evergrande Group avoided default for a second time by making an overdue interest payment on dollar bonds shortly before the end of a 30-day grace period, people familiar with the matter said.

Evergrande, one of China's largest real-estate developers, made a coupon payment that was originally due on Sept. 29, the people said. Evergrande was on the hook to pay about $45 million of interest on $951 million of bonds, which have a 9.5% coupon and mature in 2024, according to CreditSights research.

American Banks Have What They Want in China. Their Fate Is Still Out of Their Hands.

American investors are probably warier of China now than at any time in decades. Relations between the two countries are tense, and the prospect of a wider fallout from the struggles of property giant China Evergrande Group hovers over the market.

Yet at the same time, it is possibly a historic moment for American financial companies in China. As part of the Trump administration's trade deal, China agreed to ease foreign-ownership restrictions across financial services. Now, U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are all at some stage of taking full or fuller ownership of what used to be securities industry joint ventures with Chinese partners. These moves will help give them more access to China's onshore investment banking and trading markets. Meanwhile major U.S.-based asset managers such as BlackRock are being welcomed in as never before to help manage a huge pool of wealth.

Consumer Spending Likely Grew More Slowly in September

Growth in household spending likely slowed in September as a combination of high Covid-19 cases, product shortages and rising prices held consumers back.

