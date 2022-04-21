North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Powell Comments, Earnings

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Weekly Jobless Claims; AT&T results.

Opening Call:

Stock futures rose as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the world economy and earnings from major American companies.

Ahead of the bell, shares of Tesla rose 7.2%. The electric-vehicle maker reported $3.3 billion in quarterly profits late Wednesday, its highest profit to date.

Investors said broader markets were in a holding pattern before Mr. Powell's appearance at a debate on the global economy, hosted by the International Monetary Fund and scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will also participate alongside Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director.

Money managers are bracing for the Fed to push rates up at a rapid clip this year to quell inflation running at its highest pace in decades. The shift is hurting government bonds and more speculative corners of markets that benefited from years of easy monetary policy.

Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, said investors are all the more anxious to hear from Mr. Powell because of nascent signs that inflation might be peaking. "That's why we're seeing a slight turnover in the 10-year U.S. yield," Mr. Park said.

However, he said he doesn't expect a big shift in tone from Mr. Powell, following a series of Fed officials who have made the case for aggressive rate increases.

Overseas stock markets were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.4%, led by shares of travel, leisure and construction companies. France's CAC 40 gained 1.6% after a pre-election debate in which incumbent, pro-business President Emmanuel Macron was judged by polls to have beaten far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Earnings are on tap from Blackstone, American Airlines Group and AT&T before markets open, followed by Snap and PPG Industries after the closing bell.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, weekly data on filings for unemployment insurance are expected to show new requests dropped to 180,000 in the week ended April 16.

Economic Insight:

The expected policy tightening from the Federal Reserve is likely to hit economic growth, prompting a recession in late 2023, Deutsche Bank's group chief economist David Folkerts-Landau said.

Deutsche Bank expects the Fed funds rate to peak at 3.6% next summer but Folkerts-Landau sees upside risks in this forecast and expects rates could increase to the 4.5%-5% range. "The Fed's record shows that achieving soft landings whilst reining in inflation with rate hikes this large is next to impossible."

However, if central banks don't act soon and more aggressively, inflation expectations will likely move significantly higher, leading to an even more aggressive tightening and a deeper recession with a larger rise in unemployment, Folkerts-Landau said.

U.S. consumers' purchasing power is being eroded by rising prices as incomes aren't keeping up with inflation, a situation which is likely to cause a pullback in consumer spending, Natixis' chief economist for the Americas Joseph Lavorgna said.

Declining real incomes, sour business expectations and tighter monetary policy are a toxic combination for GDP growth, he said.

"Unless inflation moderates more quickly and sharply than we expect, a consumption recession--if not outright recession--is likely this year," Lavorgna said.

"For us to become more upbeat on the outlook, inflation must drop and with that, consumers' assessment of their financial position need to improve," he said.

Stocks to Watch:

Shares in Carvana bounced back on Thursday after the online used car dealer said it plans to raise up to $1 billion in capital and reported wider than expected losses in the first quarter as it grapples with network disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Carvana posted a loss attributable to the company of $260 million in the first quarter, or a loss per share of $2.89, compared with a loss attributable to the company of $36 million, or a loss per share of 46 cents, in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss per share of $1.44.

The news sent shares in Carvana down 23% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the earnings release, before they recovered to close up 4.6%. Carvana stock rose 3.78% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Forex:

The dollar lost ground in Europe after a 3% rally so far in April as longer-dated Treasury yields appeared to have stalled, although the currency's pullback won't last, ING said.

"3% seems a barrier for the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve as does the 0% level for the 10-year U.S. real Treasury yield [yield adjusted for inflation expectations]," ING analysts said.

Expectations for interest-rate rises by the Fed remain strong so the dollar's current decline should prove temporary, the analysts said.

The euro hit a one-week high against the dollar after ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said an interest-rate rise in July was possible, dependent on data, according to a Bloomberg report.

He also said there was no reason why the ECB's Asset Purchase Program can't end in July, although he noted inflation is close to peaking and will slow in the second half of the year, the report said.

Governing Council members Martins Kazaks and Joachim Nagel also called for a rate rise in July on Wednesday.

Sterling could move in reaction to a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey later in Washington DC as he may provide guidance on interest rates, Ebury said.

BOE policymakers have sounded cautious in recent weeks but the blowout March inflation report and the likelihood of an even higher April print suggest the bank "won't be able to hold the line for much longer," Ebury analyst Matthew Ryan said in a note.

Any "hawkish overtones" from Bailey in signalling further rate rises should be positive for sterling, whereas a repeat of recent rhetoric could hurt the currency, he said.

Bonds:

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ticked up to 2.857%, from 2.836% Wednesday, when they approached 3% before pulling back.

The yield on two-year notes, which are particularly sensitive to expectations of where the Fed will set rates, ticked up to 2.624% from 2.577%.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who participate in a seminar of the International Monetary Fund later, are unlikely to convey any meaningfully new message to investors, said UniCredit Research.

"It is hard to imagine either sending a message that would fuel any rethinking in bond markets," they said in a note.

That said, UniCredit Research's analysts consider that the amount of monetary policy tightening priced in both U.S. and eurozone markets is exaggerated. For the eurozone, money markets price in nearly 70 basis points of interest-rate rises for 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

Commodities:

Oil prices were almost 2% higher in Europe in further reaction to Wednesday's U.S. inventory statistics that showed a sharp drop in stocks.

Prices for both industrial and precious metals were marginally lower in early London trading, as weak economic sentiment pushed investors away.

China's continuing lockdowns have further weakened sentiment for traders that the economy is unlikely to bounce back in the near future.

This is despite stronger industrial data from the International Aluminium Institute, which noted that global aluminum production rose to 183.6kt per day in March from 182.8kt per day in February.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Chinese Oil Giant Cnooc Jumps in Shanghai Debut

China's Cnooc Ltd. surged on its Shanghai trading debut, after the country's largest offshore producer of crude oil and natural gas raised about $4.4 billion in one of this year's biggest share sales.

The listing comes months after Cnooc was kicked off the New York Stock Exchange, and follows similar deals by two of China's largest telecommunications operators that were also ejected from U.S. stock markets. In total, the three state-backed companies have raised about $20 billion from Chinese onshore investors, showing they still have access to abundant funding.

Shoppers Shrug Off Higher Prices, Boosting Nestlé's Sales

Nestlé SA said consumers continued to snap up Nescafe coffee and Purina pet food, even as the packaged-food giant raised prices again to offset rampant cost inflation.

Companies have been grappling with sharp rises in the cost of energy, packaging and transport as the pandemic eases. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further stoked the cost of inputs like cooking oil and grains. U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high in March, while consumer prices in the European Union hit a record peak.

Digital Freight Broker Convoy Weighs Potential IPO After Hitting $3.8 Billion Valuation

Digital freight operator Convoy Inc. raised $160 million in new funding that values the load-matching business at $3.8 billion and helps position the company for a potential public stock offering.

Anglo American Increases 2022 Cost Guidance by 9%

Anglo American PLC said Thursday that it has raised its cost guidance for 2022 by 9%, reflecting stronger currencies in commodity-producing countries, inflationary pressures and lower expected production volumes.

The FTSE 100 diversified mining group is facing a hit from higher diesel prices, and has raised cost guidance for all major commodity operations except diamonds.

William Ackman's Hedge Fund Sheds Stake in Netflix

Billionaire investor William Ackman said his hedge fund sold its stake in Netflix Inc. on Wednesday, implying a loss of about $400 million, as the shares recorded their biggest one-day drop since 2004.

Mr. Ackman said his fund Pershing Square has "lost confidence in our ability to predict the company's future prospects." He said he sought to "act promptly" as he discovered new information about the investment that didn't jive with his original thesis.

