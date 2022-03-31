North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise, Oil Drops as Biden Seeks to Temper Gas Prices

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.S. Personal Income & Outlays for February; Canada GDP for January; U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims; U.S. ISM-Chicago Business Survey for March.

Opening Call:

Stock futures edged up and oil fell after reports that President Biden is preparing a substantial release of oil reserves to staunch soaring energy prices and inflation.

Stocks are set to wrap up a volatile first quarter on a mixed note. In recent days, investors have managed to stay calm in the face of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, also overlooking fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Instead, they are focusing on declining oil prices in hopes that inflation could ease.

President Biden is preparing to release up to 1 million barrels a day from strategic petroleum reserves and may announce it as soon as Thursday. That would be the largest release from strategic stocks in history, according to RBC Capital Markets.

"This seems more like a concerted, more significant effort, one which might have a bit more weight to it. For markets, this means less inflation and less pressure for central banks to be aggressive with interest rate hikes," said James Athey, an investment manager at Abrdn. "It's about relief, potentially taking away a destabilizing element" that is caused by high oil prices.

The U.S. and allies have sought to bring down prices with strategic reserves previously, but effects have typically been short-lived. Members of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels on March 1, but Brent crude rose more than 7% that day.

The latest data on personal income and consumer spending in the U.S. in February is expected to go out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is also scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists are expecting the claims level to stay close to last week's level after it fell to the lowest point since 1969 last week amid a tight labor market.

Stocks to Watch:

Tesla will extend the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory through at least Friday because of the city's Covid lockdown, said reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

The suspension began Monday and was expected to run through Thursday following a city-wide surge in Covid cases that prompted officials to implement sweeping restrictions.

The lockdown of the eastern half of Shanghai was supposed to be lifted early on Friday, April 1. But according to Reuters, the lockdown is now expected to end Saturday, April 2. Reuters cited an internal notice that it had seen.

The Tesla factory is in the eastern part of the city.

---

UiPath shares were sinking in premarket trading Thursday after the robotic-process automation software company reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and issued a first-quarter revenue forecast that also was below Wall Street expectations.

UiPath posted a loss of 12 cents a share in the quarter vs. analysts' expectations that called for a loss of 7 cents. Revenue in the quarter rose 39% from a year earlier to $289.7 million and topped expectations of $283 million. Net new annual recurring revenue rose 72% to $106.9 million.

For the first quarter, UiPath said it expects revenue of between $223 million and $225 million, below analysts' expectations of $247 million.

Forex:

The dollar rose as hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict fade, boosting demand for safe-haven assets.

"Markets were forced to rethink their optimism on Russia-Ukraine peace talks yesterday after Russia said there were no major breakthroughs in negotiations and Nato members warned that a withdrawal of Russian troops is still not on the cards," IG analysts said.

Meanwhile, speculators may rebuild long positions in the dollar, which bet on it rising, ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may endorse the market's expectations for more aggressive interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve, they said.

---

The euro's gains are likely to be limited while the ECB stays cautious amid uncertainty over the Ukraine war, Commerzbank said.

Until the risk of an energy crisis and considerable economic effects resulting from the Ukraine war have gone away, the ECB will probably hesitate to make a clear commitment to fight inflation, Commerzbank currency analyst Antje Praefcke said in a note.

"And as a result, it will also be a while before the euro can appreciate on a sustainable basis." EUR/USD rises 0.1% to 1.1175 after reaching a one-month high of 1.1185 as oil prices fall after reports the U.S. is considering a hefty release of its petroleum reserves to ease soaring crude prices.

Bonds:

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 2.318% from 2.357%, extending a three-day decline into a fourth day. European government debt also rallied, with Germany's 10-year yield falling below 0.6%.

Government bonds typically underperform in times of high inflation because the value of their fixed cash flows are eroded by rising prices. The 10-year Treasury yield is on track for the biggest quarterly jump since 1994.

The bond selloff stabilized in recent days likely due to timing, according to investors. At the end of the quarter, large asset managers commonly rebalance their portfolios.

A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the difference between the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield narrowed to 0.03 percentage points on Thursday, from around 0.9 points in early January. If it goes negative, the yield curve would be inverted.

"For us, that would be a recessionary indicator, but I don't think it's time yet to panic," said Arun Sai, a multiasset strategist at Pictet Asset Management. "We're on the verge of a meaningful signal, but equally things can turn around."

---

There is no sustainable recovery in international government bonds in sight, but the selloff is expected to lose momentum as future key interest rate rises are more than adequately priced in, Generali Investments said.

"Market participants finally acknowledged that central banks are serious and will raise interest rates significantly to bring inflation rates down," the asset management firm said.

Generali Investments expects the selloff to lose momentum but the general trend for yields is likely to point still upwards, it said.

Commodities:

Oil prices dropped on reports that the U.S. is set to release a steady stream of oil from its stockpiles over a period of months. The U.S. is expected later Thursday to announce it is preparing to release 1 million barrels a day.

The daily release could continue for months if oil prices remain high, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

The news comes ahead of an OPEC+ meeting which is expected to see the cartel stick to its modest supply hikes despite pressure from the U.S. and others to pump more oil to bring down soaring oil prices.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Royal Bank of Canada to Buy Brewin Dolphin for $2.1 Bln

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to a 1.6 billion-pound ($2.10 billion) takeover by Royal Bank of Canada after being hit by the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The wealth-management firm has suffered a financial hit from the geopolitical situation. According to Brewin Dolphin, for the two-month period ended Feb. 28, assets under management declined to GBP55 billion, with discretionary funds falling to GBP48.3 billion due to market performance.

H&M 1Q Net Profit Missed Forecasts as Pandemic, Higher Costs Hit

Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter net profit as earnings were hurt by the coronavirus pandemic in many of its major markets and by higher investment costs within technology and its supply chain.

H&M has paused all sales in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus due to the war, with 185 stores across the three countries closed. The company has around 4,800 stores globally, of which around 168 are in Russia, making it H&M's sixth largest market and representing around 4% of group sales. H&M has eight stores in Ukraine and three in Belarus.

Baidu Shares Drop After U.S. Regulators Flag Delisting Risk

Baidu Inc. shares fell in Hong Kong on Thursday after U.S. regulators added the company to a growing list of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that could be forced off American exchanges.

The Chinese search-engine giant lost as much as 4.8% in morning trading. Baidu's ADRs on Nasdaq fell 2.6% overnight.

Intel Gave CEO Pay Package Worth Nearly $180 Million Amid Turnaround Effort

Intel Corp. awarded Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger compensation last year that could be worth nearly $180 million, tying much of it to whether his sweeping turnaround effort at the chip giant sparks a sharp improvement in its stock price.

The pay package of $178.6 million for 2021, disclosed Wednesday in Intel's annual proxy filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, ranks Mr. Gelsinger second among S&P 500 company CEOs as of Wednesday. Only Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav received more, at $246.6 million, according to SEC filings. In a distant third place is Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, at almost $100 million last year.

Auto Makers Back EPA's Tougher Tailpipe Standards

WASHINGTON-Auto makers on Wednesday signaled their support for the Biden administration's stricter air pollution standards for passenger cars, stating in court papers that they will back environmental regulators in defending the higher standards.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the top lobbying group for auto makers and suppliers, petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., to join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in defending the tougher standards against a legal challenge.

Bankruptcy Judge Invites Appellate Review of J&J Talc Case

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 0613ET