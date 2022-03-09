North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Rise, Oil Falls, Extending Volatility Amid Ukraine War

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Opening Call:

Oil prices fell, while stocks were poised to open higher, extending a volatile spell as investors track the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Brent-crude futures declined 1.8%, paring gains from earlier in the session. The U.S. has banned imports of Russian oil and gas, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree banning exports of unspecified commodities and raw materials.

Ukraine's president, Volodymr Zelensky told ABC News that "I have cooled down regarding the question" of NATO membership and said he was open to dialogue on the fate of Eastern Ukraine republics, Donetsk and Lugansky, that Russia recognizes as independent.

Russia's and Ukraine's foreign ministers are due to meet Thursday in Turkey.

"While the contours of the end of this war are becoming visible, that doesn't necessarily mean the fighting will stop any time soon," said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group.

A surge in oil prices, given new momentum by the U.S. embargo on Russian energy, has raised concerns among money managers that sustained inflation and lower economic growth could collide.

Major central banks were on track to begin tightening monetary policy before Russia invaded Ukraine. The European Central Bank is meeting this week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that he planned to propose a quarter percentage-point rate increase at the central bank's meeting this month.

Russia's stock market remained closed, though trading on its currency market was open. Money markets, which trade in short-term loans between banks and other financial institutions, and the repo market, were also open.

Forex:

The safe-haven dollar fell in early European action, while the euro rebounded after recent heavy losses as Europe refrained from joining the U.S. and the U.K. in imposing sanctions on imports of Russian energy, though the relief for the euro could be short-lived, said MUFG.

Europe could yet be pressured to follow suit, while Russia may also curtail gas flows into Europe, and "the risk of an energy-shock-fuelled recession remains high," said MUFG, adding that energy disruptions in Europe now seem a near certainty.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin jumped, rising about 9.2% from its 5 p.m. ET closing price Tuesday to trade around $42,094.

Bonds:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes edged up to 1.903% from 1.870% Tuesday.

Eurozone government bonds appeared to stabilize after Tuesday's major selloff, even as inflation risks continue to prevail and signs of ever closer EU integration emerge, said analysts.

The prospect of EU support to the defense and energy sectors, potentially in the form of joint EU bonds, caused government bonds to sell off on Tuesday, even as there doesn't seem to be concrete plans on any such bond issuance at this stage.

Mizuho analysts said that while extra EU issuance is unlikely to hit the market anytime soon, "the market will still account for fiscal spending in the eurozone of some description."

Read: Fitch slashes Russian debt further into junk, says 'default imminent'

Commodities:

Oil held solid gains in Europe, with Brent above $130 a barrel, as Russian crude exports are sidelined, although Commonwealth Bank Australia said U.S. and U.K. plans to ban Russian imports might not have a huge effect on global oil availability.

So-called "self-sanctioning" from companies cutting their ties to Russia voluntarily have already halted around 70% of Russia's oil exports, CBA said. "It's plausible that the U.S. and U.K. import ban may not change current market dynamics much in the physical market."

Much more important would be whether the EU takes similar steps as the bloc accounts for more than half of Russia's crude exports, CBA added.

---

Gold is poised to rally further on strong safe-haven inflows, UOB said. Inflows to gold ETFs have returned recently, with total global tonnage in gold ETFs rising above 100 million ounces around mid-February and at 102.8 million ounces in early March, UOB said.

These inflows alongside mounting stagflation fears have taken over as dominant drivers for the price of gold, UOB added. The Singapore bank now forecasts gold prices at $2,100/oz for 2Q, $2,150/oz for 3Q and $2,200/oz for 4Q, compared with its $1,900/oz-$2,000/oz range projected across this year previously.

---

Base metal prices could rise amid a worsening European supply outlook and shipping disruptions, Goldman Sachs said.

"With shipping disrupted from Black Sea ports and all European smelting now uneconomical at current energy prices, we would expect to see higher prices across the metals complex...in the near term," the investment bank said.

Goldman forecasts copper will reach $12,000 a ton and for both zinc and aluminum to hit $5,000 a ton should these disruptions intensify.

Read: Following wild session, nickel trading won't resume before Friday, says London Metals Exchange

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

U.S. Probes Options Trade That Gained on Microsoft-Activision Deal

Federal prosecutors and securities regulators are investigating large bets that Barry Diller, Alexander von Furstenberg and David Geffen made on Activision Blizzard Inc. shares in January, days before the videogame maker agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

The three men have an unrealized profit of about $60 million on the options trade, based on the recent Activision share price of around $80, according to the people.

Macy's Shifts Focus to Investments, Buybacks After Paying Down Covid Debt

Macy's Inc. is stepping up share buybacks and other investments after revising its debt structure and paying down some of its debt on the back of strong earnings.

The New York-based department-store chain, which raised $4.5 billion in June 2020 to help fund its strained operations, in the coming weeks expects to refinance $850 million in bonds. It also intends to pay down another $280 million in debt.

USA Today Owner Gannett Co. Gave Advertisers Inaccurate Information for Nine Months

Publishing company Gannett Co. provided inaccurate information to advertisers for nine months, misrepresenting where billions of ads were placed, according to researchers who provided their findings exclusively to The Wall Street Journal.

Gannett owns USA Today as well as news outlets in 46 U.S. states, from the Arizona Republic to the Detroit Free Press to the Palm Beach Post. Like many publishers, it sells ad space on its sites through real-time digital auctions.

McDonald's, Starbucks to Close Russian Locations

McDonald's Corp. and Starbucks Corp. said Tuesday they are suspending operations at Russia locations, as U.S. restaurant companies face calls from investors and consumers to reassess ties with the country.

McDonald's said that it is temporarily closing its 847 restaurants in Russia in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while continuing to pay the 62,000 people the company employs there. Starbucks said that it is suspending shipment of its products to Russia, while the licensee that runs its 130 chain stores in the country will immediately stop operating.

House Lawmakers Include $13.6 Billion for Ukraine in Omnibus Spending Bill

WASHINGTON-Congressional leaders released a sweeping bill to fund the federal government for the 2022 fiscal year and send further military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as appropriate money for the continuing pandemic response.

The $1.5 trillion package, unveiled early Wednesday, would send $13.6 billion to Ukraine, with roughly half of that for humanitarian and economic aid, and the other half for defense in Ukraine as well as in U.S. allies in the Baltics and Central and Eastern Europe.

Job Openings Stay Elevated as Labor Market Emerges From Omicron Disruptions

The demand for workers remained red-hot last month as the U.S. economy moved past the disruptions of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, according to private-sector estimates of job openings.

Employers had more than 10.8 million openings at the end of February, according to job search site ZipRecruiter, a slight increase from the prior month's estimate. Indeed, another job-search site, estimates there were 10.7 million job openings in mid-February.

Mainstream Hedge Funds Pour Billions of Dollars Into Crypto

Some of the biggest names in the hedge-fund world are betting on crypto.

Veterans including Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, and Paul Tudor Jones, the billionaire who runs Tudor Investment Corp., are expanding their crypto trading, according to people familiar with the situation.

What Surging Gas Prices Mean for You

Americans are rethinking their driving and spending habits as gas prices surge to record highs.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in the U.S. reached $4.173 a gallon Tuesday, breaking the previous record from July 2008, according to AAA. In California, the average price hit $5.444 a gallon, which is also a record.

Biden Bans Imports of Russian Oil, Natural Gas

President Biden banned imported oil and other energy sources from Russia to punish the country as it intensified its military campaign in Ukraine, a move that will add pressure to already record U.S. gasoline prices and the economic recovery.

The U.S. immediately prohibited new Russian shipments of oil, certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal under an executive order Mr. Biden signed Tuesday. Washington will give companies 45 days to wind down existing contracts for Russian energy supplies, a senior Biden administration official said. The order also bars new U.S. investment in Russia's energy sector and blocks Americans from financing foreign companies that invest in the sector.

Russian Oil Embargo Pushes OPEC to Take Sides

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 0551ET