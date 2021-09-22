North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise as Evergrande Contagion Fears Ease, Fed in Focus

MARKET WRAPS

U.S. Existing Home Sales for August; EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report; U.S. Federal Reserve economic projections, U.S. interest rate decision.

Stock futures rose as concerns over giant property developer China Evergrande Group eased and investors awaited a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

China's Shanghai Composite reopened after a holiday to muted gains, closing up 0.4%. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sold off earlier this week alongside broader markets as investors feared that defaults from one of China's biggest developers could create contagion risks in the broader market.

An onshore unit of Evergrande said Wednesday it would make an interest payment on time this week, though the debt-ridden conglomerate is seen missing a separate payment due on dollar bonds. Investors expect the Chinese government will step in to stave off ripple effects that could affect the country's growth and weigh on the global economic recovery.

"We don't know yet what that attempt to limit contagion is going to be, but the market does expect that Beijing will act," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at U.K. asset manager and stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Investors are also awaiting an update to the Fed's monetary policy and economic projections. Officials are due to release a statement at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference.

Expectations that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could use the occasion to mark the scaling back of the pace of bond purchases this year have waned due to Evergrande fears and concerns over the pace of the U.S. labor market recovery, money managers say. Investors expect that any such reduction would be extremely gradual.

"Today it's a bit of a wait-and-see mode in terms of what the Federal Reserve will do," Ms. Streeter said.

"With Evergrande, there are concerns over what might happen with the global economy so there's some expectation that officials will take their foot off the pedal very slowly."

Forex:

The dollar's reaction to the Fed's policy statement will likely depend on the interest-rate outlook, given it is widely expected that the central bank will signal a decision on tapering asset purchases will be made in November or December, Commerzbank said.

Fed projections that point to rate increases starting earlier "would certainly be dollar positive," said strategist You-Na Park-Heger.

However, recent weaker economic data would justify caution and the Fed may try to dampen rate-rise expectations, she said.

"Today's Fed meeting might not provide any new impetus as far as EUR/USD is concerned, and it is possible that USD bulls will be disappointed," she said.

A surprise failure to signal tapering would "constitute a bitter disappointment" and the dollar would weaken, she added.

The dollar should stay supported by safe-haven demand even if the Fed is more cautious about prospects for tapering asset purchases than some expect, UniCredit said.

The dollar "is enjoying renewed support due to its safe-haven status" and concerns over China are likely to ensure trade in major currencies remains nervous, it said.

This may help offset any "broad-based downward correction" it would otherwise suffer if the Fed doesn't "sound as hawkish as some in the market expect."

Although an upward revision to interest-rate projections would be positive, the Fed will likely stress tapering will be gradual and won't necessarily herald rate increases, UniCredit said.

Bonds:

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 1.328% from 1.323% Tuesday.

The combination of still high growing inflation, the continuing pickup in the U.S. economy, and a tapering decision by the Fed is still likely to put upward pressure on long U.S. yields in particular in the next three months, Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst and head of corporate research at Danske Bank, said.

However, the economic outlook has become "muddier", and recent developments in China could potentially send shockwaves through global financial markets, which would push long yields down in the coming months, he said.

Danske expects the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to rise to 1.5% by the end of 2021, with a further increase to 2% in 12 months' time. The current level is 1.33%, according to Tradeweb.

Commodities:

Oil prices rose, with weekly API inventory data showing a sharp decline in inventories, according to DNB Markets' Helge Andre Martinsen. U.S. crude stocks fell 6.1 million barrels versus a consensus forecast of 3 million, making the overall figures "bullish," he added.

Elsewhere, in a relatively quiet week, investors are absorbing Russian forecasts for a bumper production year next year, awaiting U.S. Energy Information Administration data due later Wednesday, and continuing to watch European gas prices.

Copper prices jumped as Chinese traders return to the market following a public holiday. Three-month copper prices on the LME rose 2.3% to $9,221 a metric ton.

Chinese markets reopened Wednesday for the first time since Friday and helped push up metals prices which had slumped during their absence.

Some positive news about China Evergrande also helped lift the mood: the indebted company said they will meet an interest payment tomorrow. Still, uncertainty remains about the property giant's future.

"Prices mean-reversed after falling during the Chinese absence and there was a bit of positive sentiment sipping back into markets after the real estate unit of China Evergrande Group, " Anna Stablum at Marex said.

Gold prices were unchanged in early European trade.

Most of $9.2 Billion in Questionable Medicare Payments Went to 20 Insurers, Federal Investigators Say

Medicare insurers drew $9.2 billion in federal payments in one year through controversial billing practices, with 20 companies benefiting disproportionately and together accounting for more than half of the total, according to federal health investigators.

The findings by the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services are the latest sign of growing scrutiny of Medicare Advantage insurers, which offer private plans under the federal benefit program.

China Evergrande Onshore Unit Will Pay Yuan Bond Interest on Time

An onshore unit of China Evergrande Group said Wednesday it would make an interest payment on time this week, as investors wait to see if the debt-ridden conglomerate makes a separate payment due on dollar bonds that it is expected to miss.

The unit, Hengda Real Estate Group Co., will pay 232 million yuan, or the equivalent of about $35.9 million, of interest on its 5.80% September 2025 onshore yuan-denominated bond on Thursday, the company said in a stock-exchange filing.

Ida Storm Damage Expected to Cost Insurers at Least $31 Billion

Ida is poised to join Katrina, Sandy, Harvey and Irma on the list of the top five costliest hurricanes as measured by insured losses.

Estimates of Ida's damage have continued to climb as insurers disclose their costs. In one of the newest revisions, Risk Management Solutions Inc., a major catastrophe-risk modeling firm, last week estimated Ida's U.S. insured losses at between $31 billion and $44 billion since its Aug. 29 landing in Louisiana.

Netflix to Buy Roald Dahl Catalog, Adding 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' to Its Stable

Netflix Inc. said it has agreed to buy the Roald Dahl Story Co., adding popular children's stories like "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda" to its stable as it looks to counter slowing subscriber growth.

The streaming giant said Wednesday that by acquiring the U.K.-based company, which controls the rights to the author's stories and characters like "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "The Twits" and "The BFG," it aimed to produce animated and live-action films and TV shows. It also said it could produce games, live theater and consumer products based on Mr. Dahl's creations.

DraftKings Makes Bid for Gambling Company Entain

U.S. sports-betting operator DraftKings Inc. has made a cash and stock offer for global gambling company Entain PLC in a deal valued at almost $22.4 billion.

The move would give DraftKings a fast expansion into international gambling markets, with Entain's licenses to operate in 27 countries and its online technology. The deal could face hurdles, as Entain is a key partner to one of DraftKings' biggest rivals, MGM Resorts International, which said that completing the deal would require its support.

FedEx Earnings Reflect Labor Shortage, Supply-Chain Woes

FedEx Corp. cut its financial outlook as labor shortages caused expenses to soar in the latest quarter and shipping demand unexpectedly slowed due to supply-chain disruptions.

The delivery giant on Tuesday posted an 11% drop in profit for the quarter ended Aug. 31 as the tight labor market added $450 million to costs, including increased overtime, higher wages to attract workers and extra spending on transportation.

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows Down

Subscriber growth at Walt Disney Co.'s flagship streaming service has slowed in the current quarter, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said Tuesday, a development that sent company shares falling in midday trading.

Investors should expect a subscriber increase in the "low single-digit millions" for Disney+ after the service encountered headwinds, Mr. Chapek said. In the company's most recent quarter, Disney+ subscriber numbers beat estimates when the service added more than 12 million subscribers, reaching 116 million.

Fed Meeting Will Focus on Taper Timetable

Federal Reserve officials will look to forge agreement Wednesday over how and when to begin reducing their large-scale bond-buying efforts, which they launched early in the pandemic to stimulate the U.S. economy.

