North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise as Wall Street Looks to the Fed

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI for April

Opening Call:

Stock futures traded modestly higher Monday as investors tried to shake off April's broad selloff ahead of an expected aggressive move by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

Wall Street begins a new month coming off an April that can be described as nothing less than brutal. The reasons for the stock slump are plentiful. The primary one is whether the Fed's efforts to cool inflation will trigger a recession. The FOMC meets this week and is expected on Wednesday to announce it will be raising rates by 50 basis points, which would be the largest increase since 2000.

"The Fed is likely to announce a 50 basis-point rate hike at its May meeting accompanied by all the language associated with tighter monetary policy as long as the data suggests it is needed," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, a wealth management firm based in Newport Beach, Calif.

"While the Fed will likely be vague in its balance sheet commentary, I would love for the Fed to announce that they plan to allow $3 trillion worth of bond holdings to roll off its balance sheet, which has swelled considerably over the past two years and over the past decade."

Read: Fed's Half-Percentage-Point Interest Rate Hike Seen Baked in the Cake .

Inflation has worsened with the Russia-Ukraine war, prompting Western nations to block off Russian commodities from the global market, putting more strain on consumers and corporate profit margins. Lockdowns in China also have been blocking off global access to supplies coming out of the nation.

Shares in Asia fell Monday after data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected in April, as continued stringent lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities disrupted production. Stock markets in Shanghai were closed.

Stocks declined in Europe but trading was light because of a U.K. bank holiday.

Read Barrons.com: These U.S. Companies Have Big Exposure to China. That Could Make Them Risky

Economic Insight:

The economy is expected to expand by 2.6% this year, less than the 3.2% previously expected, as the Fed tightens policy to tame inflation, said Berenberg's chief economist Holger Schmieding.

A strong labor market is supporting gains in households' nominal incomes, but elevated inflation weighs on real disposable incomes, Schmieding said. The Fed's tightening path will contribute to a slowdown in real GDP growth but isn't likely to push the U.S. into recession, Schmieding added.

Berenberg projects the economy to grow 2.3% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024, slightly less than previously expected.

Forex:

The DXY Index remained close to recent two-decade highs in Europe, as investors awaited an interest-rate increase from the Fed this week.

"May starts with the dollar still strong across the board, with the dollar index trading above 103, mostly reflecting the Fed's very hawkish stance," said UniCredit Research. A 50 basis-point increase and the announcement of quantitative tightening "seems to be a done deal."

Focus will center on accompanying commentary, where "tough comments" on recent wage developments could raise the prospect of a 75 basis-point rate rise in coming months, UniCredit said.

Read Barrons.com: The Dollar Has Surged This Year. Thank the U.S. Economy

---

The euro could appreciate versus the dollar over the next 12 months when the European Central Bank will have already started raising interest rates, said Stephanie Kennedy, economic research analyst at Julius Baer Research.

"While the dollar should remain strong in the coming months, towards the end of the year the focus should shift towards the ECB's interest rate rises."

Coupled with lower commodities prices, this should enable the euro to gain on a 12-month horizon, Kennedy said. She expects a first interest rate rise by the ECB in December, bringing the deposit rate from -0.50% currently to 0.75% by the end of 2023.

Bonds:

A selloff in global government bonds is likely to lose momentum, particularly in the U.S., said Florian Spaete, senior bond strategist at Generali Investments.

"As a sustainable trend reversal of inflation rates is not on the cards yet and as we expect global central banks to strive to maintain their credibility, we forecast the upward trend to remain. However, as financial markets have priced it more than adequately, the selloff is seen to lose momentum in the weeks to come."

Energy:

Oil prices were almost 1% lower in Europe, following a relatively volatile trading pattern last week.

Investor attention in the near term will likely focus on the OPEC+ alliance, which is scheduled to meet later this week to discuss its supply agreement, said ANZ. "This has taken on added importance amid reports Europe is close to enacting an embargo on Russia oil."

Other News:

European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn't responded with an invitation, the people added.

Read more here.

Commodities:

Gold futures were down 1.4%, as the dollar and bond yields strengthened.

Bullion settled 1.1% higher Friday, handing the yellow metal a 1.2% weekly fall and a 2.1% monthly decline, following sharp gains for the dollar and volatile equities.

"From a technical perspective, the market has undergone a serious setback," wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"While the war and inflation factors make a solid case for gold to advance to new highs, the [dollar/equities] combination seems to be a depressing factor for the metal," added Cardillo.

"Nevertheless, the prospect of strong safe-haven demand remains high" given rising concerns of China's macroeconomic uncertainties, said ANZ. They pointed to recent trading data that suggests high demand for gold-related derivatives as a sign of the commodity's resilient appeal.

---

Copper bounced back slightly from last week's losses. The metal has been under pressure from growing fears of a worse-than-expected economic slowdown in China, especially since Beijing's partial Covid-19 lockdown, said ANZ. That may continue weighing on buying interest.

While there are a few positive factors such as China's promised infrastructure spending, and potential supply disruptions due to social unrest at the Las Bambas mine in Peru, ANZ reckons these drivers won't be enough to substantially boost sentiment.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Disney's Clash With Florida Has CEOs on Alert

In private meetings and coaching sessions over the past few weeks, top business leaders have been asking a version of the same question: How can we avoid becoming the next Walt Disney Co.?

The fallout from the recent political spat between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has alarmed leaders across the corporate sphere, according to executives and their advisers, and heightened the challenges for chief executive officers navigating charged topics.

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

Charlie Munger's opinion of Robinhood Markets Inc. hasn't improved in the past year. If anything, it has become more negative.

The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. blasted the trading platform while addressing thousands of shareholders at the company's annual gathering in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday. He said Robinhood is losing ground since going public in July 2021.

Grubhub Owner Jet Could See Broader Engine Failure

Grubhub owner Just Eat Takeaway.com's share price fell nearly 70% over the past year. Trimming the fat might not help in the long run.

The European food-delivery giant said in April it would consider a full sale of Grubhub, a $7.3 billion acquisition it closed on just last year. Since the purchase, Jet's results have been consistently dragged down by the U.S. food-delivery platform's underperformance. Even if it manages to find a buyer, the very thing that crippled Grubhub could still hurt Jet.

Warren Buffett Says Markets Have Become a 'Gambling Parlor'

OMAHA, Neb.-As recently as February, Warren Buffett lamented he wasn't finding much out there that was worth buying.

That is no longer the case.

Investors Are Waiting for Vehicle Prices to Drop

Sky-high vehicle prices are keeping auto-maker profits in the fast lane for now. How long these unusual times will last is largely a macroeconomic call in the short term, and investors expect the worst. Looking further down the road, collaboration between manufacturers and dealers could make a big difference.

Many first-quarter results from car manufacturers this past week had one theme in common: pricing power. Numbers from General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Volvo Cars all beat forecasts as high vehicle prices proved unexpectedly resilient in offsetting the impact of fast-rising costs. Moreover, the companies all said they weren't yet seeing signs of consumer weakness and maintained full-year guidance despite hurricane-strength headwinds from commodity prices.

Apple's Not-So-Secret Plan to Take Another Gigantic Bite of the Microchip Market

Apple has shown it can design the brains of its devices, and is now poised to do something potentially even harder: create the chips that enable them to communicate with the internet.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 0506ET