North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Slip as Investors Reassess Fed Comments

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Weekly Jobless Claims, Preliminary Productivity & Costs for 1Q; Canadian National Railway results

Opening Call:

Stock futures fell Thursday, with technology stocks on track to lead losses after the opening bell, as investors assessed the implications of Fed's most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in more than two decades.

Jerome Powell's comments that officials weren't actively considering raising rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, or 75 basis points, at its June meeting offered relief to investors who had become increasingly fearful that the Fed could raise interest rates too far, too fast and eventually tip the economy into a recession.

But by Thursday, investor optimism had begun to wane. Even with a larger interest-rate increase off the table in the coming months, investors are still facing the most aggressive tightening of U.S. monetary policy since 2000 -- the last time the central bank last raised rates by a half-point. Many investors are now questioning how high the Fed might raise rates over the next two years and how that might ripple across the economy and corporate profits.

On Thursday morning, those jitters were seen across the market. In premarket trading in New York, growth stocks were particularly hard hit. Chip makers Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and NXP Semiconductors each lost more than 1.6%. Megacap technology stocks also pulled back, with Tesla falling 1.6% and Netflix declining 1.5%.

Higher interest rates can diminish the allure of technology stocks by reducing the value that investors place on their future earnings. Higher yields in general also boost the attractiveness of fixed-income products versus riskier assets such as stocks.

Booking Holdings jumped 10% premarket after its revenue exceeded expectations and it said it has seen strengthening of global travel trends in the current quarter.

Etsy tumbled 11% after the online marketplace released guidance below expectations for the current quarter.

Assets that investors perceive as safer were among those to rally Thursday as money managers looked for havens amid the volatility.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4%. Banks, technology stocks and transport companies were among those that rallied. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

Forex:

The dollar recovered slightly in Europe after its steep, post-Powell falls and ING said a sustained dollar decline would "require confidence the Fed can deliver an orderly tightening cycle" and ensure "a soft landing" for the U.S. economy. It's "far too early" to make that call, said ING.

---

Sterling was lower as investors await the Bank of England's policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to lift its key rate 25 basis points to 1%, although analysts anticipate a cautious message.

"We think the MPC will probably only be able to hike once more in this cycle, in August," said Unicredit Research analysts. That leaves sterling exposed to a repricing of the market's rate-rise bets as the U.K. forward curve sees the peak rate at 2.6%, they said.

Unicredit expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.20 and EUR/GBP to rise to 0.95 over the medium-term.

---

USD/CNY could reach 6.85 in the third quarter, as the pair catches up with the greenback's global strength, said DBS, revising up its forecast from 6.60.

The domestic factors driving the yuan's depreciation are intact, as China's economy faces headwinds from its zero Covid policy, weakness in the real-estate industry and a regulatory crackdown on tech and other private sectors.

Further pressure may come from capital outflows from diverging U.S. and Chinese monetary policies and a softer outlook for the global economy, which is unfavorable to export-led currencies, DBS added.

Energy:

Oil was little changed in Europe as the prospect of an EU ban balances out China-related demand concerns.

"Oil prices are struggling to hold higher ground...mobility restrictions in China and growing recession risks are damping sentiment," said SPI Asset Management. Looking ahead, OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plan for modest output hikes, when the cartel meets Thursday.

---

Brent's consolidation seems to be coming to an end based on technical charts, said UOB, and its upward momentum was starting to build after it rose above resistance on the downtrend line connecting the highs of $123.74 and $114.85 Wednesday, noting that its daily moving average convergence-divergence indicator was rising.

If Brent breaks above the April high of $114.85/bbl, and more importantly, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud, which is at $116.00/bbl, the possibility of a breach of $123.74/bbl would increase considerably, UOB said.

Commodities:

Gold prices continued to rally in Europe after suggestions the Fed could have raised rates by 75 basis points were ruled out by Jerome Powell, leading to a decline in interest for the dollar and Treasurys.

"The Fed wasn't as hawkish as the markets had been braced for," said SPI's Stephen Innes. Innes added that while the Fed was "not maxed hawkish," it was neither dovish, noting that "Powell repeatedly emphasized how tight the labor market was and how far above-target inflation is."

---

Copper futures were 1.3% higher in London trade. Base metals have rebounded somewhat after they had been falling sharply prior to Wednesday, as weak uptake in China dampened sentiment.

China's services Caixin PMI reading fell to 36.2 in April from 42.0 in March and shows how sharp the contraction has been in China since lockdowns were implemented. That said, investors seemed to have been boosted by the fact the Fed limited its increase to just 50bp, indicating less economic weakness than expected.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Shell Takes $3.9 Billion Charge Related to Russia Exit

LONDON-Shell PLC said it took a $3.9 billion posttax charge related to its decision to exit Russia, only slightly denting an otherwise strong quarter bolstered by soaring commodity prices.

The charge was expected and came alongside robust oil and gas trading profit during a period of extreme volatility. Shell's first-quarter profit on a net current-cost-of-supplies basis-a figure similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report-was $5 billion, compared with $4.3 billion a year earlier hen performance rebounded from low pandemic energy demands.

Facebook Parent Meta Hits the Brakes on Hiring as Growth Stalls

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday announced a sharp slowdown in hiring, ending an extended period in which the tech giant added thousands of jobs a year.

"We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. "However, we will continue to grow our workforce to ensure we focus on long term impact."

Allstate Profit Weakens as Accidents, Claim Costs Increase

Allstate Corp. reported a 61% decline in its closely watched adjusted net income compared with last year, as the U.S. car-insurance industry grapples with growing accident volumes and sharply higher claims costs.

Another of the biggest and best-known publicly traded insurers, MetLife Inc., also reported lower adjusted earnings, as it calls its measure of operating income to exclude items judged nonrecurring. The company cited lower investment income from nontraditional investments, offset partially by a decline in death claims tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Intercontinental Exchange to Buy Mortgage-Data Firm Black Knight for $13.1 Billion

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, agreed to buy mortgage-data firm Black Knight Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $13.1 billion, stepping up its involvement in the U.S. mortgage market.

The exchange operator, known as ICE for short and Black Knight confirmed the deal in a joint press release on Wednesday. The release came after Bloomberg reported earlier in the afternoon that ICE was considering a deal to acquire Black Knight.

ArcelorMittal 1Q Earnings, Sales Rose on Higher Steel Prices

ArcelorMittal said first-quarter earnings and sales rose as higher steel prices overcame a decline in shipments due to the war in Ukraine.

Europe's largest steelmaker said Thursday that net profit was $4.13 billion in the three months to the end of March, up from $2.29 billion in the same period last year.

China's Services Sector Is in the Doldrums as Covid-19 Lockdowns Bite

SINGAPORE-Activity in China's services sector fell in April to its weakest level since the early days of the pandemic, according to one indicator, as lockdowns aimed at containing Covid-19 shut restaurants and stores and kept millions of people at home.

The data add to evidence that China's economy slowed sharply last month as authorities imposed sweeping restrictions on businesses and daily life in major cities including Shanghai.

Glynn's Take: RBA Likely Planning Assertive Path to 2%Cash Rate by Year's End

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia's assertive raising of the cash rate by 25 basis points in the wake of the biggest inflation print in 20 years has likely set in motion what will likely be an unbroken string of rate increases stretching all the way to December.

That scenario would take the cash rate to around 2.0% by the end of 2022, from 0.35% currently, and the RBA is unlikely to rule out 50 basis-point moves in any given month, especially if the inflation outlook deteriorates further, or there is an expected jump in wage growth that exceeds forecasts.

German Manufacturing Orders Fell More Than Expected in March

German manufacturing orders plunged in March, mainly because of a drop in orders from abroad.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0537ET