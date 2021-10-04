North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Slip as Investors Weigh Debt Ceiling, Evergrande

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.S. Factory Orders for August; Canada Building Permits for August; Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan discussion with GMO LLC co-founder Jeremy Grantham.

Opening Call:

Stock futures edged down, as bond yields ticked up and investors weighed continued uncertainty about the debt ceiling and indebted property developer China Evergrande Group.

Tesla shares rose 1.7% in premarket trading after the auto maker reported record deliveries in the third quarter. Merck climbed more than 3%, suggesting an extension of Friday's gains into a second trading session, after the pharmaceutical company said its antiviral pill was effective against Covid-19 in a late-stage trial.

Investors are watching negotiations in Congress closely, as lawmakers debate the debt ceiling ahead of a deadline this month to raise it so the government can pay its bills.

Meanwhile, Democrats are considering scaling back the next spending package to improve its chances of being passed. The Biden administration is also set to unveil its China trade policy following a review of import tariffs.

"You've got a combination of uncertainty out of D.C., continued headlines out of China about Evergrande and against a backdrop where you've seen bond yields rise," said David Stubbs, global head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "This should all eventually be manageable but this is the problem with policy uncertainty, especially about the world's two largest economies."

Shares of China Evergrande and its property-management unit halted trading in Hong Kong on Monday. The subsidiary said it was pending an announcement about a possible takeover bid.

Another Chinese developer, Hopson Development, also halted its shares. It said this was pending an announcement about a transaction involving an unnamed Hong Kong-listed target company.

"While this could provide some shorter-term funding, markets are still going to question what the longer-term picture is for the company," said Kiran Ganesh, a multiasset strategist at UBS Asset Management. Evergrande carries more than $300 billion of liabilities that investors think it is unlikely to pay.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.5%, led lower by technology stocks. Volvo Cars is completing plans for an initial public offering that may value the auto maker as much as $25 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In Asia, most major benchmarks pulled back. Markets in mainland China are closed until Friday for the Golden Week holiday.

Forex:

The recent rally in the U.S. dollar "appears to have taken a pause," in line with a stabilization in U.S. Treasury yields, but lingering uncertainties could reignite risk aversion and lift the safe-haven currency back up, said UniCredit.

"Market signals remain quite mixed as risk aversion continues, and equities remain volatile," it said.

Monthly U.S. jobs data Friday are also expected to show further job creation in September. Investors will evaluate these not only in terms of the Federal Reserve's tapering plans but for indications on whether interest rates could start to rise in late 2022 rather than 2023, as some policymakers favor, the bank said.

MUFG Bank raised its year-end dollar forecast after the Fed recently indicated it was closer to reining in stimulus. It now expects EUR/USD to fall to 1.15, from 1.1620 at present, compared to its previous forecast of 1.20.

"The Fed is now planning a faster pace of policy normalization than we had previously expected," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said. "The Fed has sent a clear signal that it will announce quantitative easing tapering plans 'soon' which most likely means at their next meeting on 3rd November."

The dollar's safe-haven status means it should also continue to benefit from the deteriorating global growth outlook as supply constraints are proving more persistent, Hardman said.

Bonds:

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 1.482% Monday, from 1.464% on Friday.

An important consequence of an approaching tapering of asset purchases by the Fed in the Treasury market will be the reopening of relative value opportunities, said Morgan Stanley.

The back end of the yield curve, including the eight- to 10-year maturity bucket, as well as the 20- to 30-year maturity segment, "stand out as sectors in which relative value opportunities are increasing," said strategists Guneet Dhingra and Kelcie Gerson.

Unless there is a marked deterioration within Friday's payrolls report, this will likely be the catalyst to cement the November taper by the Fed, barring an exogenous or market shock, said Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Apart from that, investors will also increasingly focus on the U.S. debt-ceiling deadline, whilst Congress simultaneously grapples with the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package, he said.

At its September meeting, the Fed signaled a planned start to tapering for November, and it also indicated that interest rates may start to rise during 2022.

UniCredit sees more room upward in Treasury yields than in eurozone government bond yields, with the expected increase in the former to be driven primarily by rising real rates.

UniCredit expects the upward momentum in eurozone government bond yields to slow as inflation compensation doesn't have much space left, said Michael Rottmann, head of fixed-income strategy.

"One of the most pressing questions after the quick increase in euro-area yields is whether European Central Bank rhetoric might heat up in the weeks ahead," he said.

Commodities:

Oil prices were flat in early European trade. With Chinese markets closed for the public holiday, liquidity has been low in Asia.

Traders in Europe and the U.S. await clarity from OPEC+, which meets later, on whether it will stick to plans to relax production curbs by 400,000 barrels next month or go further in light of the rapid tightening in energy market supply initially caused by a supply crunch in the natural gas market.

A larger-than-planned production increase will likely put pressure on oil prices, said ING's Warren Patterson. He pointed to Chinese and European data showing that LNG imports are higher and inventories lower than at the same time last year.

Gold prices ticked lower, tracking rises in bond yields, which weaken the case for the precious metal. Speculative investors have continued to reduce their gold holdings as they get ready for the Federal Reserve's tapering, said TD Securities.

While gold's price action has been lackluster, the fact that investors have already offloaded a lot of their gold holdings suggests prices shouldn't drop much further, the bank said.

"With investment flows already reduced, a cleaner positioning slate suggests the weak price action will not turn into a rout...Fears of stagflation are growing ever stronger, which could once again spur interest in precious metals down the road," TD said.

Base-metals prices were posting mixed, limited moves amid low volumes as Chinese traders are missing from the market. Three-month copper on the LME ticks up 0.3% to $9,180 a metric ton.

Trading has been quieted by the absence of Chinese traders who are observing a weeklong national holiday. The outlook for metals has been hit by China's power shortages, which threaten to reduce demand just as the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

"Widespread power shortages in China and the debt crisis within the property sector, together with regulatory risks and anti-pollution measures, have reduced industrial activity, thereby potentially lowering the short-term demand outlook for copper and other metals such as nickel, tin and zinc," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China Evergrande Unit Flags Possible Takeover Bid

The $7 billion property-management unit of ailing developer China Evergrande Group said it could be the subject of a takeover bid, a deal that could bring in much-needed cash for its parent company.

Shares in both Evergrande and its management arm, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd., were halted in Hong Kong on Monday. The subsidiary said the halt was pending an announcement concerning "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

Swiss Police Raid Credit Suisse as Part of Greensill Investigation

Swiss police raided Credit Suisse Group AG offices last week, the bank said, as part of an investigation into collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital.

Greensill's failure in March hammered the Swiss bank. Credit Suisse ran $10 billion in investment funds that financed Greensill's supply-chain finance lending programs. Credit Suisse has recovered around $7 billion of the $10 billion invested in Credit Suisse-Greensill funds so far.

Volvo Cars Is Completing Plans for IPO in Stockholm

Volvo Cars, the Swedish auto maker owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China, is completing plans for an initial public offering and is set to announce details of the listing as early as Monday, in a deal that could value the car maker at as much as $25 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

A listing, if it goes ahead, would represent one of the car industry's most dramatic turnarounds. Ford Motor Co., weakened by the global financial crisis, sold the Swedish company to Geely for $1.8 billion in 2010.

Morrisons Sold to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $9.4 Billion in Frenzied Bidding War

A consortium led by U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice won the bidding war for U.K. grocery chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC, an almost $9.4 billion bet that highlights the extreme lengths private-equity firms are willing to go amid a global deal frenzy.

