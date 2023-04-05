MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

March ADP Jobs Report; ISM Report On Business Services PMI; Mar Services PMI; Trade for February; EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report; Canada Trade for February; Royal Bank of Canada annual meeting

Today's Top Headlines/Must Reads:

- Deposit Outflows Shine Light on Fed Program That Pays Money-Market Funds

- Pro Take: What Is That Job Ad Really Saying? Fed Paper Looks at Ageism in Tight Labor Market

- At Least 10,000 Foreign Companies to Be Hit by EU Sustainability Rules

- UK Regulator Launches Cloud Market Investigation Amid Concerns on Practices of Amazon, Microsoft

- Trump's Arrest Is Bad for Stocks. 1 Move to Make Now.

- Exxon Quits Drilling in Brazil After Failing to Find Oil

Opening Call:

Stock futures edged lower on Wednesday as investors focused on fresh signs of a slowing economy.

State Street said investors have shifted their attention away from March's banking turmoil and back to the risk of a recession that could drag down consumer spending and corporate profits.

"This week, we're getting this realization that we're avoiding a banking crisis but economic fears are still there. We're going from financial crisis to cyclical slowdown," State Street said.

The extent by which the Federal Reserve's year-long sharp hikes in interest rates to combat inflation have impacted the economy may become clearer in coming days.

Stocks to Watch

C3.ai was falling 5% after closing down more than 26% on Tuesday after short-seller Kerrisdale Capital published a letter to the company's auditors alleging a series of accounting irregularities, including that it has been overstating revenue and margins.

Farallon Capital Management is planning to wage a proxy battle at Exelixis, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Farallon has nominated three director candidates that it identified in a securities filing in late March, the Journal said. Farallon has a roughly 7.2% stake in Exelixis, a biotech company.

Johnson & Johnson said it has proposed to pay at least $8.9 billion to thousands of people who sued the company alleging that their use of J&J's talc-containing powders caused cancer, in what would be one of the biggest product-liability settlements. Shares rose 3% in premarket trading.

Leonardo DRS said it has won several U.S. Navy contracts worth over $1 billion. Shares climbed 7% to $14.29 in after-hours trading.

Smart Global Holdings reported a swing to a loss and posted lower sales in the latest quarter. Shares fell 4% to $15.80 in after-hours trading.

Walmart fell 1% in premarket trading after the retailer reaffirmed guidance for its fiscal first quarter and year. The guidance update was issued as part of the company's two-day meeting with investors.

Forex:

The dollar weakened slightly, reaching its lowest in two months against a basket of currencies overnight, as the job openings data triggered expectations that the Fed could consider ending policy tightening, Swissquote Bank said.

"For now, the dollar remains under selling pressure," Swissquote said, though notes that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to raise rates by 50 basis points has helped to dampen Fed rate-cut expectations.

---

ING said the dollar's performance will continue to drive the euro-dollar exchange rate Wednesday in the absence of market-moving eurozone data.

EUR/USD could break above the key 1.10 level if the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index data miss forecasts, ING added.

However, "the sustainability of rallies beyond that level in the coming weeks would need to be tested against the markets' confidence to consistently unwind defensive dollar positions at a time when fresh financial turmoil and tighter liquidity remain non-negligible risks," ING said.

---

Sterling looks set to weaken against the euro this year as interest-rate expectations for the Bank of England look overdone, ING said.

While GBP/USD should be supported in the very near-term as long as the dollar momentum remains soft, EUR/GBP is likely to rise over the remainder of the year, ING added.

"We target [EUR/GBP] 0.89 by the summer, and 0.90 by the second half of the year."

Energy:

Oil prices rose for a fifth session after a drawdown in U.S. inventories helped oil prices continue a rally prompted by Saudi-led production cuts.

"We had already expected the oil market to tighten over 2H23 and these cuts mean that the oil market will be even tighter for the remainder of the year," ING said.

Metals:

Base metals moved lower in early trading in London, with worries over demand hitting industrial goods.

Worries over uptake are hitting demand, with rising oil prices fueling fears that high inflation will persist, ANZ Research said.

"The decline in manufacturing activity in the US and China is fuelling concerns of weaker economic growth," ANZ added.

Some analysts remained optimistic, with Fitch Solutions raising its copper price target for the year to $9,000 a ton from $8,500 on an expected rebound in Chinese demand and low global inventories.

Gold

Gold futures continued to climb, after surging past $2,000 a troy ounce last night with a weaker dollar helping to lift the precious metal.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said much of the rise is due to U.S. job openings in February falling to their lowest level since May 2021, which helped "feed the narrative that the Fed is primed to cut interest rates later this year as the U.S. economy slows."

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Exxon Quits Drilling in Brazil After Failing to Find Oil

Exxon Mobil Corp. has ended a major campaign to find oil in Brazil, after coming up empty-handed on a multibillion-dollar wager that produced a series of disappointing wells, according to people familiar with the matter.

After failing for the third time to find commercially viable amounts of crude in Brazil's deep waters last year, the Texas oil giant has stopped its current drilling efforts in the offshore acreage it started snapping up with partners for $4 billion in 2017, these people said.

At Least 10,000 Foreign Companies to Be Hit by EU Sustainability Rules

Thousands of American, Canadian and British companies will have to step up their sustainability reporting under European Union rules set to take effect starting in the next few years, in a regulatory effort to boost visibility on everything from companies' greenhouse-gas emissions to gender pay differences.

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, or CSRD, will likely require at least 10,000 companies outside the EU to make and independently verify a number of sustainability disclosures, and about a third of those are in the U.S., according to estimates by financial data firm Refinitiv provided to The Wall Street Journal.

TotalEnergies, Iraq to Move Forward With Energy Project

TotalEnergies SE has reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to move forward with a long-delayed energy project that aims to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply.

The French oil-and-gas major on Wednesday said that Iraq's Basrah Oil Company will take a 30% stake in the gas growth integrated project, while QatarEnergy was invited to take a 25% stake. TotalEnergies holds a 45% stake in GGIP.

Shares in Newmont Target Newcrest Reach Nearly 12-Month High

Shares in Newcrest Mining Ltd. jumped to their highest level in nearly a year Wednesday, likely complicating talks with Newmont Corp., which wants to buy Australia's largest listed gold producer.

Newcrest's stock touched a high of 28.15 Australian dollars (US$19.01) a share in early Sydney trading and was recently fetching A$27.92 a share, up 2.7% on Tuesday's closing price. The miner's shares were benefiting from gains in the price of gold, which surged above US$2,000 a troy ounce after soft U.S. data raised concerns about an economic slowdown.

McKinsey Winding Down Firm's Bankruptcy Practice

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. is winding down its bankruptcy practice after numerous lawsuits and government investigations concerning the division's work advising troubled borrowers, people familiar with the matter said.

Some McKinsey partners who had previously focused on bankruptcy advisory work in the firm's recovery and transformation services, or RTS, division have either been leaving the firm or pivoting to other kinds of work, the people said.

Johnson & Johnson Proposes Paying $9 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson has proposed paying at least $8.9 billion to thousands of people who sued the company alleging that their use of J&J's talc-containing powders caused cancer, in what would be one of the biggest product-liability settlements ever.

The company also said Tuesday its LTL Management LLC unit, which J&J had established to deal with the litigation, has refiled for bankruptcy protection to seek approval of the plan to make the payments over 25 years.

Farallon Capital to Wage Proxy Battle at Biotech Firm

Hedge fund Farallon Capital Management is planning to wage a proxy battle at biotech company Exelixis Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Farallon has nominated three director candidates that it flagged in a late-March securities filing, the people said. At the time, the firm hadn't decided to move forward with a proxy fight and was still trying to work with the company. The window to nominate directors ran from Feb. 24 to March 26, according to proxy materials.

Companies Get Another Year for Some International Sustainability Disclosures

