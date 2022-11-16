North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Steady on Continued Signs of Cooling Inflation

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Retail Sales for October; Import Prices for October; Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization for October; NAHB Housing Index for November; Business Inventories for September; EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report; Canada Housing Starts for October; Canada CPI for October; earnings from Cisco Systems, Target

Opening Call:

Today's Headlines:

-Yellen Meets China's Central Bank Governor as U.S. Seeks to Repair Ties With Beijing

-U.K. Inflation Hits 41-Year High as Recession Looms

-Missile That Hit Poland Likely Launched by Ukraine in Air Defense, Western Officials Say

-Putin Open to Extending Ukraine Grain Deal, Turkey Says

-Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker Hit by Suspected Iranian Drone

-China Continues to Relax Covid Measures Even as Local Officials Battle Record Cases

Follow WSJ markets coverage here.

Stock futures rose on Wednesday on continuing optimism the U.S has witnessed peak inflation, with investors awaiting the next big data point via retail sales.

Stocks are up six of the previous eight trading days after last week's softer-than-expected consumer prices report and Tuesday's weaker-than-forecast factory gate prices data raised hopes that inflation has peaked and the Federal Reserve can consider being less aggressive in raising interest rates.

"The tame U.S. producer prices reading underpinned hopes that pipeline inflation pressure is easing and pulled bond yields lower again," Peel Hunt said.

The S&P 500 is up 11.6% from its 2022 closing low hit on October 12, but remains down 16.3% for the year to date in the face of the Fed raising borrowing costs by 375 basis points in the space of just eight months.

Consequently, traders are always keen to hear what Fed officials have to say. John Williams is due to speak at a Treasury market conference at 9:50 a.m.; Michael Barr is set to testify on regulation at the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m.; and Christopher Waller is down to talk on the economic outlook at 2:35 p.m.

Investors also will be eager to see how the U.S. consumer is holding up in the face of high inflation and surging borrowing costs when retail sales for October are released at 8:30 a.m.

Worries that a missile which hit Poland on Tuesday could spark a confrontation between Moscow and NATO are being shrugged off amid signs Washington thinks the projectile may have been an errant Ukrainian attempt to destroy incoming Russian ordnance.

Read more here.

Stocks to Watch

Advance Auto Parts shares dropped 13% premarket after its earnings came in below analysts' predictions and it lowered its adjusted per-share earnings forecasts for the year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge stock fell 19% premarket after it lowered its forward guidance and said that its margins had been compressed.

Carnival moved to refinance bonds due in 2024 as it commenced a private offering of $1 billion of senior notes due in 2027. Carnival shares dropped 11% premarket.

Estée Lauder will acquire Tom Ford in a deal valued at roughly $2.8 billion, building on a longstanding licensing agreement. Estée Lauder shares slipped 3.2% premarket.

Forex:

The dollar has dropped significantly this month, but the pace of the falls could start to slow, MUFG said.

The dollar was initially hit hard by weaker-than-expected producer prices data, demonstrating how the currency is "highly sensitive to the U.S. inflation outlook at present," MUFG said.

However, it recovered quickly, suggesting that "the pace of the recent selloff could start to slow," even as the currency remains "on the defensive."

MUFG noted that the DXY dollar index found good support just above the 105.00 level.

Bonds:

Morgan Stanley expects Treasury yields to move gradually lower over 2023, led by declining two-year yields, as the Fed is likely approaching the end of its interest rate rising cycle.

"A conclusion of the Fed hiking cycle by the January meeting and moderating inflation, alongside a soft landing for the U.S. economy, drive yields lower gradually," Morgan Stanley.

It expects the Fed to reach a terminal rate of 4.625% by the January FOMC meeting. Morgan Stanley has forecast 10-year yields trading around 3.75% by the middle of 2023 and around 3.50% by the end of 2023.

Energy:

Oil prices were broadly steady in Europe as worries over Chinese demand outweighed supply concerns around the globe.

"Concerns around oil demand are still weighing on oil prices. OPEC has cut its 2022 and 2023 demand growth forecasts by 100,000 barrels a day in its monthly OMR, primarily on lower Chinese demand," SPI Asset Management said.

This is despite the possibility of China soon easing Covid-19 restrictions, something which has led other commodities higher.

Metals:

Metals prices were mixed in early London trading, with nickel--recently down 1%--continuing to be volatile due to a lack of liquidity.

Edward Meir, president of Commodity Research Group, said that 3,100 lots of LME nickel were traded on Tuesday compared with 17,000 lots of copper, with copper prices hardly moving despite the heavier volumes.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Elon Musk Delays Introduction of Twitter's Blue Verification to Nov. 29

Elon Musk has pushed the rollout date for Twitter Inc.'s upgraded subscription service to the end of the month after a fumbled deployment in the early days of the billionaire's takeover of the social-media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Mr. Musk said in a post on Twitter Tuesday in reference to Twitter's subscription service.

Microsoft Announces New Harassment Policies in Response to Internal Review

Microsoft Corp. announced enhanced policies it said are meant to prevent sexual harassment and gender discrimination, in response to an independent review that outlined areas where the software giant should improve.

The new policies, made public Tuesday along with a 50-page report by the law firm that conducted the review, followed an unexpected victory by activist shareholders last year when the company's annual investor meeting passed a proposal demanding greater disclosure around sexual-harassment issues.

Restaurant Brands Taps Former Domino's CEO as Chairman

The former chief executive of Domino's Pizza Inc. is joining Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. as its executive chairman, and will take a stake in the company as it seeks to improve its operations.

Patrick Doyle, an executive partner at investment firm Carlyle Group Inc., will buy 500,000 company shares valued at around $30 million and take leadership of Restaurant Brands' board immediately, the company said Wednesday. Mr. Doyle, 59 years old, will receive equity awards instead of a salary as he works with Restaurant Brands executives to improve its stock performance and equity value, the company said.

Yellen Meets China's Central Bank Governor as U.S. Seeks to Repair Ties With Beijing

NUSA DUA, Indonesia-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held her first meeting with a top Chinese economic official since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as the Biden administration works to restore communication lines and prevent a spiraling economic conflict with the world's second-largest economy.

Ms. Yellen met with People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang for more than two hours on Wednesday on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali, Indonesia. They discussed the volatility in energy and commodity markets and the economic outlook for the two countries, according to a U.S. readout of the meeting. The People's Bank of China called the exchange broad and constructive, but didn't offer any further details.

U.K. Inflation Hits 41-Year High as Recession Looms

LONDON-The U.K.'s annual rate of inflation rose to a fresh 41-year high in October on surging energy prices, but a government price cap on energy and a looming recession means any further increases to inflation in coming months are likely to be more modest.

Consumer prices were 11.1% higher than a year earlier, a faster rate of inflation than the 10.1% recorded in September and the highest since October 1981, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Russian President Putin Open to Extending Ukraine Grain Deal, Turkey Says

NUSA DUA, Indonesia-Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he is open to an extension of an initiative allowing grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea that is due to expire this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Black Sea grain initiative is aimed at easing food shortages in the developing world by ensuring grain from war-torn Ukraine can be shipped safely out of the country's ports to world markets. The deal, agreed by Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine, is also aimed at facilitating Russian exports of food and fertilizer after the country's economy faced sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

China Continues to Relax Covid Measures Even as Local Officials Battle Record Cases

SINGAPORE-A sevenfold surge in coronavirus infections over the past two weeks is testing China's new policy of loosened measures that aim to reduce the impact of zero-Covid restrictions.

On Wednesday, China reported almost 20,000 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, with infections recorded all over the country. While below the peak in April, when nine out of 10 cases nationwide were in Shanghai, the latest wave of infections has spread more widely, with multiple regions battling their biggest outbreaks of the pandemic.

Analysis: China's Online Sales Boom May Fizzle Out

China's jump in online retail sales in October triggered a surge in shares of some of the country's largest internet companies. But the party may not last, fueled as it was by lockdowns and early shopping sales, analysts say.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 0539ET