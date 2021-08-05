North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Trade Data

MARKET WRAPS

U.S. Trade for June; U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims; Canada Trade for June.

Stock futures edged up Thursday ahead of new data on the trade deficit and unemployment claims that could provide fresh insights into the pace of the economic recovery.

The major stock indexes have wobbled in recent days amid concerns that the rebound may be slowing and the Delta variant of Covid-19 is leading to a surge in cases. Fresh data Wednesday showed that the private sector added half as many jobs in July as economists expected. Despite the volatility, the S&P 500 is still hovering near its all-time high, boosted by strong quarterly results from the biggest businesses.

"We're pretty positive, we think that the earnings data is very strong," said Caroline Simmons, U.K. chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Equity markets can continue to climb by 5% to 10% over the next year, she said.

The continued signs of weakness in the labor market also suggests that the Federal Reserve will hold off on scaling back its easy money policies for now, Ms. Simmons added.

"Unemployment is higher than it was pre-pandemic, and central banks feel there is still excess capacity in the labor market," Ms. Simmons said. "When it comes to it, we believe that monetary tightening will be relatively gradual, well flagged, and actually, equities will probably be able to absorb it."

Pharmaceutical company Moderna, food giant Kellogg and media conglomerate ViacomCBS are slated to report their results ahead of the opening bell. Novavax, Beyond Meat and American International Group are scheduled to post earnings after markets close.

Data on the U.S. trade balance for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect the trade deficit to have widened after preliminary figures showed record goods imports with Americans buying more from overseas.

Data on jobless claims, seen as a proxy for layoffs, are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The figures released last week showed a moderate decline in claims, but they remain in a range that is nearly double the pre-pandemic average.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose. The Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision, economic forecasts and minutes are due at 7 a.m. ET. Investors expect policies to remain on hold and are awaiting signals on when the central bank could begin to pull back on stimulus measures.

"We'll be looking for signs, anything from the BOE that adds to the hawkishness in the developed-market central bank narrative," said Arun Sai, multiasset strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia said it would go ahead with its plan to taper its bond-buying program despite an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Among European equities, Germany's Siemens rose close to 5% after raising its full-year outlook and reporting revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Bayer slipped over 5% after it posted a net loss and said earnings continued to be affected by litigation costs for its Roundup weedkiller.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid by the close of trading, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also declined. Chinese stocks slipped due to concerns about restrictions on movement amid new outbreaks of Covid-19, according to analysts at Commerzbank.

Forex:

The dollar traded flat as investors exercise caution ahead of the release of July's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

"The Federal Reserve has signalled clearly that it wants to see stronger employment growth to encourage it to begin tapering quantitative easing, which makes Friday's nonfarm payrolls report even more important for U.S. dollar direction in the near-term," MUFG Bank currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

ADP private payrolls data trailed expectations on Wednesday, which will have triggered downward revisions to forecasts for Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report, he said. The DXY dollar index traded flat at 92.2400.

Sterling rose as traders await the Bank of England's policy decision. RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole notes that BOE policymaker Michael Saunders and the central bank's Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden recently discussed paring back bond purchases, although it is unlikely a majority will vote for this yet.

"A substantial part of the government's fiscal support is being withdrawn at the end of September and we think risk management considerations mean that there is still a majority in favor of continuing with quantitative easing as planned."

The BOE is likely to vote 6-2 to maintain QE, with Saunders and Ramsden the only outliers, which could be disappointing for some sterling investors, Cole said.

Bonds:

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.187% from 1.183% on Wednesday.

A bond market rally that drove yields sharply lower has prompted Pictet Asset Management to take profits on U.S. Treasuries and it has also reduced them to "neutral" from "overweight".

The downward move in bond yields was initiated by signs that the U.S. economic growth had started to peak, Pictet AM says. However, the bond rally was partly technical, helped by an unwinding of short positions, it said.

"With real yields also having hit all-time lows, investors have additional reasons to believe the market is richly valued, particularly at a time when the Fed is seen to be thinking about the first stages of monetary tightening," Pictet AM said.

Commodities:

Oil prices fell after both benchmarks recorded significant losses Wednesday. Those declines have come as market players continue to revise their demand expectations amid the spread of the Delta variant, said DNB Markets' Helge Andre Martinsen.

In addition, Energy Information Administration data showed a surprise large build in U.S. crude inventories, although "the key reason for the unexpected rise in crude inventories was the continued inflated net crude imports level," Martinsen said.

Separately, Saudi Aramco raised its selling prices for the U.S. and Asia but cut them for Europe, demonstrating the speed with which demand expectations for various regions have changed in recent months.

LME three-month copper prices were down 0.4% at $9,432 a metric ton after coming under Delta-variant-related pressure Wednesday along with the rest of the commodities basket.

On top of that, a strengthening U.S. dollar has also put pressure on metals, according to ING's Warren Patterson.

For copper specifically, Chile's output rose 2.3% in June from the same month last year, primarily due to gains at its Codelco mine, although production so far this year is down 1.2% from the same period in 2020.

London gold prices were flat after receiving a boost from weak U.S. jobs numbers.

Bayer Shares Tumble After Second-Quarter Loss

Shares in Bayer AG fell in early trading Thursday after the company posted a second-quarter net loss and an outlook on Ebitda before special items which is behind consensus.

At 0815 GMT, Bayer traded 5.2% lower at EUR47.23.

WPP PLC Swung to 1H Pretax Profit; Raises 2021 Guidance

WPP PLC on Thursday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of the year and raised its full-year guidance.

The London-based advertising group also said that it will buyback 350 million pounds ($486.1 million) worth of shares in the second half of this year.

Kuaishou Shares Dive in Hong Kong Amid U.S. App Shutdown, Regulation Fears

Kuaishou Technology shares were sharply lower Thursday, after the tech firm said it would shut down its U.S. app and amid renewed investor fears that Beijing may tighten curbs on short-video platform operators.

The stock fell as much as 16% to an intraday low of HK$88.70 in the afternoon, bringing its loss in the past three months to over 65%.

Weber Prices Below Expectations as Grill Maker Downsizes Its IPO

Grill maker Weber Inc. sold fewer shares at a lower price than expected in its initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, the latest sign the new-issue market may be cooling after a torrid run this summer.

Weber sold 18 million shares at $14 apiece, the people said, ahead of its trading debut Thursday. The company and its selling shareholders had been planning to sell roughly 47 million shares at a price between $15 and $17. Instead, only the company sold shares in the offering, which pegs Weber's fully diluted valuation at roughly $5 billion.

Boeing Says Weather Unlikely the Cause of Starliner Postponement

Boeing Co. said a storm Monday near the launch site in Florida for its Starliner space capsule likely wasn't the cause of a problem with valves in a propulsion system for the vehicle, but teams plan more checks for water or electrical damage.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Boeing also said the problem concerned valves in the propulsion system for Starliner's service module.

ESR Cayman to Acquire ARA Asset Management for US$5.2 Billion

ESR Cayman Ltd. is planning to acquire ARA Asset Management Ltd. for US$5.2 billion in a move that would make it the largest real estate manager in Asia Pacific.

As part of the deal, ESR will issue shares worth US$4.29 billion, translating to 27.00 Hong Kong dollars per share (US$3.47), and another US$519 million in cash consideration, it said Thursday.

Jobless Claims Have Settled at Elevated Levels After Steady Declines

After a steady decline this spring, worker filings for new unemployment benefits have settled this summer at a level that is nearly double the pre-pandemic average.

The trend, some economists say, could be happening while the labor market continues to recover from the pandemic and be part of a development where claims remain higher because of greater awareness of unemployment insurance programs.

U.S. Trade Deficit Likely Widened in June as Economic Growth Boosted Imports

