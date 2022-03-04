North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Under Pressure as Ukraine Conflict Intensifies

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Employment Report for February; Canada Building Permits for January

Opening Call:

Stock-index futures were lower Friday, but pared deeper losses after reports that Russian shelling had caused a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, raising fears of an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Ukraine officials later said the fire, in a training building of the facility, had been extinguished.

Dow futures plunged about 500 points immediately after the first reports of the nuclear plant fire emerged late Thursday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures following a similar path, making up lost ground as the night went on.

Ukrainian state emergency services later said on Facebook that the fire had been in a training building and had been contained. The regional military service said early measurements on Friday showed radiation was "unchanged" and posing no danger to the population.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was due to hold a press conference discussing the situation at the plant on Friday. He tweeted that he was "deeply concerned" with the situation at that powerplant, appealing to "parties to refrain from actions that can put NPPs in danger."

In a series of tweets, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Graholm called Russia's military operations at the plant "reckless," but said "We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility" and added that the reactors are being safely shut down.

As the fire burned, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, tweeted that potential fallout could be worse than Chernobyl, and said "Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!"

According to experts, the risk lies if the plant loses power and is unable to cool the nuclear material - leading to a meltdown, which could be accompanied by an explosion.

News of damage to the plant rattled already fragile sentiment. Market participants are trying to assess how much the conflict, and tough Western sanctions on Russia, will damage global economic growth and further stoke inflation by disrupting commodity supplies.

The highly uncertain and worsening situation in Ukraine was driving investors to trim risk exposure ahead of the weekend, said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong.

Mr. Wen said investors were "worried about inflation and worried about the global economy." He added: "If oil prices go up significantly, just like the 1970s, the global economy could go into recession, which will hurt corporate profits. Then the impact will be long-lasting."

Economic Insight:

JPMorgan said the war in Ukraine is set to weigh on global economic growth and add to inflationary pressures this year.

The global economy is expected to expand 3.1%, down 0.8 percentage point compared with the estimates before the war, according to the bank. The annual inflation rate is expected at 4.6%, up 0.9 pp.

The downward revisions of JPM's growth forecasts are concentrated in Europe, with the eurozone economy expected to expand by 2.5% in 2022, down 2.1 pps compared with the pre-war forecast, while the Russian economy is forecast to contract 9.8% this year due to sanctions.

Forex:

The dollar was trading near a 21-month high, with investors piling back into safe havens as Russia's military assault on Ukraine continued and as they looked ahead to February's nonfarm payrolls report.

"There is likely to be less focus on the labor market report today than there usually is, as the news from Ukraine is still dominating the developments on the financial markets," said Commerzbank currency analyst You-Na Park-Heger in a note.

The jobs data is unlikely to influence the Federal Reserve's next policy decision significantly with an interest rate rise likely regardless of a strong or weak report, she added.

The euro, at a 21-month low versus the dollar, also hit a five-year low versus the pound and a seven-year low versus the Swiss franc as worries over the economic fallout from the Ukraine war intensify.

"The increasing weakness of the common currency continues to reflect concerns about developments in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, their impact on eurozone economic growth and inflation and possible implications also for European Central Bank strategy ahead of the Governing Council meeting next week," said UniCredit's research team.

Bonds:

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined slightly from Thursday's level, as damage to the Ukrainian nuclear-power plant rattled already-fragile sentiment and had investors buying up haven assets again.

Read Barrons.com: The Worst Is Yet to Come for Russia's Economy; 50-50 Odds on a Bond Default

Commodities:

Crude oil prices were higher in Europe, ending a wild week on a quiet note, as the market balances lost Russian supply with expectations of extra barrels from Iran.

Brent crude was on course for an 18% gain for the week, its biggest since April 2020. Around 1.5 million barrels a day of oil and 1 million barrels a day of oil products from Russia have been lost after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused many crude buyers to avoid dealing with the country, said UBS.

That has sent prices rising, but the rally has been capped by expectations an Iran nuclear deal is close, which could ease tight energy markets with additional Iranian supply.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Sony, Honda to Team Up in Developing, Selling Electric Vehicles

Honda Motor Co. and Sony Group Corp. said Friday they intend to jointly develop and sell electric vehicles, bringing together two of Japan's biggest names in a field where the country has lagged behind.

Honda and Sony said they aimed to set up a joint venture this year and begin selling their jointly developed electric vehicles in 2025.

Sweetgreen's Sales Climb on Higher Prices, Return of Office Workers

Shares of Sweetgreen Inc. rose 19% in extended-hours trading after the salad chain reported better-than-expected results and outlook, boosted by higher prices and workers increasingly returning to the office.

The company, which went public in November, reported revenue for the quarter was $96.4 million, up from $59.2 million a year earlier. Analysts expected sales of $84.7 million.

Hundreds of New York Times Tech Staffers Vote to Unionize

Tech staffers at New York Times Co. have voted to unionize, creating the largest union of tech workers with bargaining rights in the country, the NewsGuild of New York said Thursday.

The group of roughly 600 employees includes software engineers, data analysts, project managers, product managers and designers.

Country Garden Secures $2.37 Billion Financing Line for M&A

Country Garden Holdings Co. said Friday that it has secured a 15 billion yuan (US$2.37 billion) line of financing from China Merchants Bank Co. for acquisitions in the property market.

Developers and the real-estate market in Hong Kong and China have been severely hit by tighter credit conditions as well as falling demand for property. Many developers, including conglomerate China Evergrande Group, have defaulted on some of their debt, shaking investors' confidence in the Chinese real-estate market.

Russia's Shelling of Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant Sparks Alarm

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian shelling in southern Ukraine caused a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant before Russian troops moved into the facility, highlighting the increasingly indiscriminate nature of Moscow's war while raising fears that it could lead to a global environmental disaster.

The fire, extinguished Friday morning, erupted at the Zaporizhzhia power plant's training facility which is adjacent to its six nuclear reactors in the town of Enerhodar, Ukraine's emergency service said. None of the six reactors, one of which is currently operational, were affected by the fire and there was no radiation leak at present.

New York Fed's Williams Supports March Rate Rise Despite Uncertain Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday he believes an interest rate increase this month is likely and that the U.S. central bank has the will and space to raise rates to lower inflation if price pressures don't ease.

"We're absolutely committed to bringing inflation back to 2% and taking the actions necessary to do that," Mr. Williams said in a virtual appearance.

Russia Holds Off Again on Reopening Stock Market

Russian authorities will keep the Moscow stock market largely closed for a fifth straight day, as they continue to shield local shares from potentially severe selling pressure.

With limited exceptions, the Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives markets would remain closed Friday, the Bank of Russia said in an early morning statement.

Biden to Finalize 'Buy American' Rule for Government Procurements

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is expected to complete rules that would speed up federal procurement policies to require a higher level of American-made products.

The new requirements, which President Biden is set to highlight during an event Friday at the White House, will mean that products obtained under the "Buy American" program will need to have at least 60% of the value of components made in the U.S., up from the current threshold of 55%. The rules will increase that standard to 65% in 2024 and 75% by 2029, the White House said.

Justice Department to Step Up Focus on White-Collar Crime Victims

The Justice Department intends to increase its focus on the flesh-and-blood victims of white-collar wrongdoing, while also placing greater accountability on the individual executives directly responsible for such crimes, a senior official said.

The speech by Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's criminal division, is the latest to reinforce the agency's emphasis on holding individuals accountable for white-collar crime, as opposed to only levying fines on companies.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 0522ET