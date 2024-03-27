March 27, 2024 at 06:10 am EDT

Safety investigators hadn't boarded the ship, called the Dali, late Tuesday afternoon while it remained stuck at a pillar of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. The vessel could remain in that location for weeks. Rescue crews spent much of Tuesday searching for potential survivors.

Chinese President Xi Meets With U.S. Business Leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with U.S. businessmen and scholars, as the world's second-largest economy seeks to attract overseas investment and prop up its ailing economy.

During the meeting, Xi called for more exchange and cooperation between the two countries, despite differences and disagreements, according to state-run China Central Television.

Earnings [4Q unless stated otherwise]:

Cathedral Energy

Endeavour Mining

Hamilton Thorne

Lithium Royalty

Marimaca Copper

Economic Calendar:

Nothing scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Orezone Gold 4Q EPS 1c; 4Q Adj EPS 4c; 4Q Rev $67.6M

Organigram Announces Launch of Overnight Marketed Public Offering; Sees Total Gross Proceeds C$25 Million

Petrus Resources 4Q EPS C$0.32; 4Q Sales C$26.7M

Star Diamond Completes Purchase of Rio Tinto's 75% Interest in Fort à La Corne Diamond Project in Saskatchewan

Strathcona Resources 4Q Net C$263.7M

Company Insight:

Brookfield May Have Template for Potential Optus Interest

Brookfield Asset Management's previous investment in New Zealand mobile telecommunications could give a hint at its strategy should it try to buy Australia's Optus from Singapore Telecommunications, E&P Capital said.

It points out that, with Brookfield owning a 49.9% interest, Vodafone NZ prioritized profitability and returns over mobile subscriber market share.

E&P Capital said the mobile provider grew annual Ebitda from NZ$463 million in FY 2019 to NZ$528 million in FY 2023, a period that largely coincided with Brookfield's stake ownership. This was despite a relatively flat revenue base and the impact of Covid-19.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:01/UK: Mar CBI Growth Indicator and Service Sector Survey

07:45/FRA: Mar Consumer confidence survey

09:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes

09:30/UK: Feb Capital issuance statistics

11:00/US: 03/22 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:30/US: 4Q U.S. International Investment Position

14:30/US: 03/22 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

23:50/JPN: Mar Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

AEterna Zentaris Inc (AEZS,AEZS.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) is expected to report $-0.73 for 4Q.

Altimmune (ALT) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.

American Shared Hospital (AMS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) is expected to report $-0.49 for 4Q.

Audacy Inc (AUDA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Carnival Corp (CCL) is expected to report $-0.17 for 1Q.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cintas Corp (CTAS) is expected to report $3.59 for 3Q.

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH) is expected to report $-0.41 for 4Q.

Durect Corp (DRRX) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.

Ebix Inc (EBIXQ) is expected to report $1.07 for 4Q.

Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV.T,EDVMF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENZN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Gaia Inc (GAIA) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) is expected to report $-0.15 for 4Q.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc (HPS.A.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Itafos is expected to report for 4Q.

Jaguar Mining is expected to report for 4Q.

Lands' End Inc (LE) is expected to report $0.15 for 4Q.

Local Bounti Corp (LOCL) is expected to report $-3.18 for 4Q.

Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.

PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB) is expected to report $-0.39 for 4Q.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) is expected to report $-0.12 for 4Q.

Perpetual Energy Inc (PMGYF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) is expected to report $-0.21 for 4Q.

Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sonic Foundry Inc (SOFO) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.

Sonida Senior Living Corp (SNDA) is expected to report $-0.18 for 4Q.

Stratus Properties (STRS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) is expected to report $-1.26 for 4Q.

The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.

TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSPH) is expected to report for 4Q.

UniFirst Corp (UNF) is expected to report $1.23 for 2Q.

Urban One Inc - Class A (UONE,UONEK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Westbury Bancorp Inc (WBBW) is expected to report for 1Q.

bebe stores (BEBE) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Aehr Test Systems Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Clorox Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies

Correction to Tandem Diabetes Care Rating

Edwards Lifesciences Raised to Positive From Mixed by OTR Global

Heliogen Cut to Hold From Buy by Melius Research

Hershey Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Invivyd Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Nuvation Bio Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

PJT Partners Cut to Sell From Neutral by UBS

Stoke Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

