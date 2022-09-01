North American Morning Briefing : Stocks Face -2

The agency said Wednesday it would be unable to publish data on Thursday Sept. 1 or Sept. 8 and expected to resume the weekly reports on Sept. 15.

U.S., Allies Prepare to Outline Plan to Limit Price of Russian Oil

Top Western finance officials are expected to lay out their plan for setting a cap on the price of Russian oil this week as they push to put together a workable policy before a December deadline.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are set to meet virtually on Friday, when they are expected to release an endorsement of the price-cap plan and commit to finalizing its implementation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sri Lanka, IMF Reach Deal on $2.9 Billion Rescue Package

Sri Lanka reached a preliminary agreement for a financial rescue package of about $2.9 billion with the International Monetary Fund, a milestone as it plots a path out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

The loan, which would be disbursed over four years, is contingent on Sri Lankan authorities following through with measures aimed at putting the nation on a more sustainable financial footing and on the country's creditors giving assurances that they will cooperate on debt restructuring.

U.N. Inspectors Set to Cross Front Line to Reach Russian-Held Nuclear Plant

KHARKIV, Ukraine-United Nations inspectors set off on the final part of their journey to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant on Thursday despite intensifying fighting along their route, for which Ukraine and Russia blamed each other.

To reach the facility, the 14-member team from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency must travel 75 miles from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, across the front line with Russian forces to the town of Enerhodar.

Sarah Palin Loses Alaska Special Election House Race to Democrat Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska-Democrat Mary Peltola scored an upset victory in a special election for the state's only U.S. House seat, frustrating the efforts of Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin to mount a political comeback.

Ms. Palin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Ms. Peltola, a former state legislator, were competing to fill the seat previously held by longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March and whose term expires in January. Another candidate, Republican Nick Begich III, trailed in third. All three are on the ballot again this November to run for the next term.

U.N. Report Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

The United Nations human-rights agency said China's government may have committed crimes against humanity in its treatment of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, in a report that broadly supports critical findings by Western governments, human-rights groups and media detailing mass abuses in the region.

In a long-awaited report issued Wednesday, the U.N. agency assessed that serious human rights violations have been committed in the course of Chinese government's efforts to combat terrorism and extremism. The agency quoted what it described as former detainees of internment camps in Xinjiang with credible accounts of torture and other forms of inhuman treatment between 2017 and 2019, including some instances of sexual violence. The U.N. body said detainees had no form of redress.

Michigan Abortion Rights Ballot Measure Falters at State Elections Board

A Michigan elections board declined to place on the November ballot a measure that seeks to add abortion protections to the state's constitution, the latest twist in a tumultuous legal and political fight over abortion access in the state

The state's four-member Board of State Canvassers deadlocked along party lines in a vote Wednesday, with two Republicans voting against certifying the ballot measure and two Democrats voting in favor. Opponents of the measure had filed a challenge arguing that poor spacing between the words in the proposal rendered some of the text incomprehensible.

Medicaid Proposed Rule Aims to Ease the Enrollment Process

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed a rule to overhaul Medicaid's enrollment processes, aimed at establishing more consistency across state programs, while making it easier for beneficiaries to get and retain health coverage.

The changes would standardize Medicaid's eligibility and enrollment policies, and include limiting the requirement that individuals' renew benefit eligibility to once every 12 months. The renewal process isn't currently uniform across all states.

Heat Wave Hits Western U.S., With High Temperatures Expected Through Labor Day Weekend

A heat wave expected to last several days hit the Western U.S. Wednesday, likely stressing the electricity grid and raising the risk of wildfires in a region already in a historic drought.

Excessive heat watches, warnings, and heat advisories are in place in California and parts of Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho, affecting millions of people.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

BRP 2Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 Jul Building Permits

0930 Aug Canada Manufacturing PMI

Stocks to Watch:

Decibel Cannabis Postpones AGM in Bid to Boost Shareholder Participation

SNDL Enters Into a Bid Agreement to Acquire Superette Assets

Rio Tinto Agrees In-Principle Deal to Acquire Turquoise Hill

Rio Tinto said it has agreed terms with Turquoise Hill Resources to acquire the remaining shares in the Mongolia-focused copper miner that it doesn't already own.

Rio Tinto said it has agreed to pay C$43 in cash to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill, representing an improvement on its most recent offer of C$40 per share.

Turquoise Hill, which is 51%-owned by Rio Tinto, has a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia.

Read more here.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:30/JPN: Aug Japan Manufacturing PMI

05:00/JPN: Aug Auto sales

06:00/RUS: Aug Russian Manufacturing PMI

06:00/GER: Jul Retail Trade

06:00/UK: Aug Nationwide House Price Index

07:45/ITA: Aug Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Aug France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Aug Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ITA: Jul Unemployment

08:30/UK: Aug S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

09:00/ITA: 2Q GDP

11:30/US: Aug Challenger Job-Cut Report

12:30/CAN: Jul Building permits

12:30/US: 08/27 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

12:30/US: 2Q Revised Productivity & Costs

12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves

13:30/CAN: Aug Canada Manufacturing PMI

13:45/US: Aug US Manufacturing PMI

14:00/US: Aug ISM Report On Business Manufacturing PMI

14:00/US: Jul Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place

14:30/US: 08/26 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

15:00/US: Aug Global Manufacturing PMI

16:00/US: Aug Monthly U.S. Retail Chain Store Sales Index

20:00/US: Aug Domestic Auto Industry Sales

20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

23:01/UK: Aug BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

23:50/JPN: Aug Monetary Base

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - Class A (FLWS) is expected to report $-0.25 for 4Q.

Brady Corp (BRC) is expected to report $0.81 for 4Q.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is expected to report $6.62 for 3Q.

Buckle Inc (BKE) is expected to report.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is expected to report $0.45 for 2Q.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) is expected to report $0.34 for 3Q.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is expected to report $0.55 for 4Q.

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) is expected to report $-0.01 for 4Q.

Ciena Corp (CIEN) is expected to report $0.15 for 3Q.

ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) is expected to report $0.41 for 2Q.

Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) is expected to report $-0.03 for 2Q.

Farmer Brothers Co (FARM) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.

G-III Apparel (GIII) is expected to report $0.44 for 2Q.

GMS Inc (GMS) is expected to report $2.00 for 1Q.

Genesco Inc (GCO) is expected to report for 2Q.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) is expected to report for 2Q.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) is expected to report $0.41 for 3Q.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) is expected to report for 3Q.

J.Jill (JILL) is expected to report for 2Q.

JOANN Inc (JOAN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Lands' End Inc (LE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) is expected to report $1.88 for 2Q.

MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) is expected to report $-0.19 for 4Q.

Methode Electronics (MEI) is expected to report $0.51 for 1Q.

Ollieâ tms Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is expected to report $0.34 for 2Q.

Ooma Inc (OOMA) is expected to report $-0.05 for 2Q.

Oxford Industries (OXM) is expected to report $3.35 for 2Q.

PagerDuty Inc (PD) is expected to report for 2Q.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) is expected to report $0.30 for 1Q.

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) is expected to report $0.61 for 3Q.

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) is expected to report $1.21 for 2Q.

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) is expected to report $-0.33 for 2Q.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is expected to report $-0.56 for 2Q.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is expected to report $0.26 for 2Q.

Tilly's (TLYS) is expected to report $0.16 for 2Q.

Toro Co (TTC) is expected to report $1.14 for 3Q.

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) is expected to report $0.17 for 4Q.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd (WBR.T) is expected to report for 2Q.

nCino Inc (NCNO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Gap Inc Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Barclays

Joann Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 0526ET