12:15/CAN: Jul Official International Reserves

12:30/US: 07/29 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

12:30/US: 2Q Preliminary Productivity and Costs

13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves

13:45/US: Jul US Services PMI

14:00/US: Jun Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)

14:00/US: Jul ISM Report On Business Services PMI

14:30/US: 07/28 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

15:00/US: Jul Global Services PMI

16:00/US: Jul Monthly U.S. Retail Chain Store Sales Index

20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

23:01/UK: Jul BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

Expected Earnings for Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) is expected to report $-1.52 for 2Q.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) is expected to report for 2Q.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) is expected to report $0.42 for 2Q.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC) is expected to report for 2Q.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP,BIP.UN.T) is expected to report for 2Q.

Cedar Fair (FUN) is expected to report $1.05 for 2Q.

Cognex Corp (CGNX) is expected to report $0.26 for 2Q.

Cohu Inc (COHU) is expected to report $0.18 for 2Q.

Cummins Inc (CMI) is expected to report $5.33 for 2Q.

Daseke Inc (DSKE) is expected to report $0.30 for 2Q.

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) is expected to report $0.12 for 2Q.

Excellon Resources is expected to report for 2Q.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. Cl A (FCNCA,FCNCB) is expected to report $39.52 for 2Q.

First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH) is expected to report $0.63 for 2Q.

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) is expected to report $0.32 for 2Q.

Glatfelter Corp (GLT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Hasbro Inc (HAS) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.

M/A-COM Technology (MTSI) is expected to report $0.23 for 3Q.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) is expected to report $1.11 for 2Q.

Myers Industries (MYE) is expected to report $0.41 for 2Q.

PBF Energy Company LLC (PBF) is expected to report $2.24 for 2Q.

PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) is expected to report $0.59 for 2Q.

Pitney-Bowes Inc (PBI) is expected to report $-0.04 for 2Q.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) is expected to report $-0.11 for 2Q.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) is expected to report for 2Q.

SCI Engineered Materials Inc (SCIA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Sabre Corp (SABR) is expected to report $-0.50 for 2Q.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) is expected to report $0.43 for 2Q.

SolarWinds Corp (SWI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Southern Co (SO) is expected to report $0.75 for 2Q.

Teleflex (TFX) is expected to report $2.30 for 2Q.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) is expected to report $0.55 for 2Q.

Timken Co (TKR) is expected to report $2.06 for 2Q.

TopBuild Corp (BLD) is expected to report $4.36 for 2Q.

Visteon Corp (VC) is expected to report $1.61 for 2Q.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is expected to report $0.38 for 2Q.

Westlake Corp (WLK) is expected to report $2.82 for 2Q.

iA Financial Corp Inc (IAG.T) is expected to report $2.01 for 2Q.

iRadimed Corp (IRMD) is expected to report $0.29 for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Advanced Micro Devices Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Apollo Comml Real Estate Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street

Bloomin' Brands Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

California Bancorp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cambium Networks Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Charter Communications Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Comcast Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Container Store Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street

Crestwood Equity Partners Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Crestwood Equity Partners Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Driven Brands Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Electronic Arts Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Exact Sciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Freshworks Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity

IPG Photonics Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

KeyCorp Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Match Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

MeridianLink Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

New Relic Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Norwegian Cruise Line Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna

Omnicell Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Oshkosh Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by Rosenblatt

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Sirius XM Raised to Hold From Sell by Deutsche Bank

TG Therapeutics Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Vertiv Holdings Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Zebra Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

ZoomInfo Technologies Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

