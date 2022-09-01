North American Morning Briefing : Stocks Face Further Selling as China Locks Down Again

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Revised Productivity & Costs for 2Q; ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI for August; Weekly Jobless Claims; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business event

Opening Call:

Stocks were set to start September in the red, with futures sliding lower, while bond yields rose as investor sentiment was hit by new lockdowns in China and continued anxiety over inflation and the prospect of a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

"August was rough and the new month holds precious little hope for the bulls--only technical reversals in the longer-term downtrend," said Neil Wilson, an analyst at broker Markets.com.

"It's becoming ever clearer that central banks are taking a harder line on inflation risks and are prepared to cause pain in order to bring it down."

Overseas, the pan-European Stoxx 600 shed 1.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.9% to lead declines among Asian bourses.

In Asia, pessimism spilled into markets amid a new lockdown in China following more than 150 Covid-19 cases reported in the city of Chengdu on Wednesday.

"An important factor affecting sentiment this morning has been a new lockdown in the Chinese city of Chengdu, making it the largest city to be locked down since Shanghai earlier in the year," said Henry Allen, an analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Stocks to Watch:

Nvidia stock dropped 5.4% off hours. The company warned of a sales hit after the U.S. imposed new licensing requirements on shipments of some of its most advanced chips to China

Okta cited some merger integration issues after its acquisition of Auth0, including a higher rate of employee attrition. Its shares dropped 12% off hours.

Greif shares gained 3.3% off hours after it reported higher earnings per share and initiated a share-buyback program.

Five Below revenue came in below forecasts, but its finance chief said the company stands to benefit as consumers contend with inflationary pressures. Its shares added 3.2% off hours.

Pure Storage shares climbed 6.3% off hours after its revenue guidance beat Wall Street forecasts.

Forex:

The dollar is still strong after the softer-than-forecast ADP report, as the Fed remains committed to fighting high inflation, Swissquote Bank said.

The Fed is so determined to curb inflation that it's willing to accept a slowdown in the economy and the jobs market, Swissquote said.

"It's also important to note that in period of high stress, like the one we are going through today with the pandemic, the war and the energy crisis, the dollar becomes the go-to asset of investors."

The dollar will eventually correct lower, although the timing is unclear, Swissquote added.

---

The ECB is likely to raise interest rates more aggressively at its next meeting on September 8 but that may not give the euro much of a boost, Ebury said.

Given recent communications from ECB members and this week's higher-than-expected August eurozone inflation data, the central bank could lift rates by 75 basis points, according to Ebury.

"Whether this would be enough to trigger a material rally in the euro seems increasingly unlikely, barring some favourable news in energy markets."

---

Foreign investors are dumping gilts, causing sterling to weaken, ING said, with GBP/USD falling overnight to a 29-month low of 1.1568.

Foreigners sold GBP16.5 billion in gilts in July, the most since July 2018, according to the latest Bank of England data.

Underperformance of gilts versus sterling swaps suggests mounting concerns over gilts, either due to the BOE's quantitative tightening plans or fears over the next U.K. prime minister's fiscal policy, ING said.

"A fiscal risk premium looks to be going into GBP." GBP/USD may retest the March 2020 flash-crash low of 1.1415 and EUR/GBP could rise to 0.8720, ING said.

Energy:

Oil futures extended losses into a third day, as fears about central bank tightening and weak demand continued to drag on prices.

Risk assets have been hit by expectations that global central banks will keep raising rates and keep them at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. That is adding to fears that demand for oil is being undermined by weak global growth and lockdowns in China.

"The market continues to battle with demand worries, including local Covid related lockdowns in China," DNB Markets said.

Read Barrons.com: The U.S. Is Exporting Natural Gas and Importing High Prices

Metals:

Base metals and gold were lower, as sentiment about the global economy continued to dim.

"The macro environment has gone from bad to worse this week," Peak Trading Research said.

"Investors are nervous about the hawkish Fed, higher interest rates, weak Chinese market sentiment, and the possibility of a big 75 basis point ECB hike next Thursday."

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Rio Tinto Agrees In-Principle Deal to Acquire Turquoise Hill

SYDNEY-Rio Tinto PLC said it has agreed terms with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. to acquire the remaining shares in the Mongolia-focused copper miner that it doesn't already own.

Rio Tinto said it has agreed to pay 43 Canadian dollars (US$33) in cash to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill, representing an improvement on its most recent offer of C$40 per share.

Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

Nvidia Corp. could lose as much as $400 million in quarterly sales after the U.S. imposed new licensing requirements on shipments of some of its most advanced chips to China, the chip maker said Wednesday.

Nvidia, the U.S.'s largest chip maker by market value, said in a regulatory filing that it was notified on Friday that it would be required to get a license from the U.S. government before shipping certain cutting-edge chips to China and Russia.

Netflix Seeking Top Dollar for Brands to Advertise on Its Service

Netflix Inc. is looking to charge brands premium prices to advertise on its coming ad-supported platform, according to some ad buyers, a sign the streaming giant is expecting strong interest from companies that have long looked to reach its audience.

Executives from Netflix and Microsoft Corp., which is supplying the technology to facilitate the placement of video ads on Netflix, met with some ad buyers last week, some of the buyers said. Netflix is seeking to charge advertisers roughly $65 for reaching 1,000 viewers, a measure known as CPM, or cost per thousand, the buyers said.

Disney Explores Membership Program Like Amazon Prime to Offer Discounts and Perks

Walt Disney Co. is exploring a membership program that could offer discounts or special perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The program would be somewhat akin to Amazon Prime, which offers advantages such as free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods and a complementary streaming video service for a monthly or annual fee, the people said. Internally, some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime," although that won't be the name of the program, one of the people said.

MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Sued for Alleged Tax Fraud in Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia attorney general sued Michael Saylor, the founder and chairman of software intelligence firm MicroStrategy Inc., alleging he dodged more than $25 million in district taxes.

The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Saylor has resided in the District of Columbia for more than a decade without paying D.C. income taxes. The suit says he avoided income taxes by fraudulently claiming to be a resident of other, lower-tax jurisdictions.

Mayo Clinic Joins With Industry Groups to Launch Biotech Accelerator

Mayo Clinic has joined with two industry partners to start an accelerator for cell- and gene-therapy startups, part of an effort the healthcare provider is making to expand in this emerging field of biotechnology.

Mayflower BioVentures, the accelerator, will launch companies to advance potential cell and gene therapies discovered at Mayo Clinic. Innoforce Pharmaceuticals Inc., a provider of biotech contract development and manufacturing services, and Hibiscus BioVentures, a firm that builds and invests in biotech startups, joined with Mayo to start the accelerator.

Songwriters and Music Publishers to Be Paid More by Streaming Services

Music publishers and streaming services reached an agreement to raise the rates songwriters get paid when their music is played on Spotify and other digital platforms.

The National Music Publishers Association-a trade organization representing major music publishers including Universal, Warner and Sony-and the Digital Media Association-which represents Spotify Technology SA, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s Pandora-said Wednesday they have hammered out a deal days before they were set to go to trial in front of the Copyright Royalty Board. The board is a three-judge panel that sets the mechanical statutory licensing rates that digital-service providers pay publishers for on-demand audio streams of their songs.

China Caixin PMI for August Slips Into Contraction Territory

A private gauge of China's factory activity fell into contraction territory in August as Covid flare-ups and a power crunch caused by the extreme heat and drought hampered the country's economic recovery.

The Caixin China purchasing managers index declined to 49.5 in August from 50.4 in July, falling below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion, according to data released by Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global on Thursday.

Grain Traders Left Waiting as USDA Delays Export Sales Data

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reverting to its legacy system to report weekly export sales after retracting the data released last week.

