Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) is expected to report for 1Q.
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) is expected to report $-1.62 for 1Q.
ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) is expected to report for 1Q.
DISH Network Corp (DISH) is expected to report $0.35 for 1Q.
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is expected to report $1.11 for 1Q.
Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) is expected to report $0.92 for 1Q.
EQ is expected to report for 4Q.
Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) is expected to report $0.53 for 2Q.
Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.T,ESVIF) is expected to report $0.11 for 1Q.
F45 Training Holdings Inc (FXLV) is expected to report for 4Q.
Freshpet Inc (FRPT) is expected to report $-0.42 for 1Q.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) is expected to report for 1Q.
Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) is expected to report for 1Q.
Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) is expected to report for 1Q.
HNI Corporation (HNI) is expected to report $-0.02 for 1Q.
Heska Corp (HSKA) is expected to report $-0.23 for 1Q.
KKR & Co Inc (KKR) is expected to report $0.69 for 1Q.
LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.
Lincoln Educational (LINC) is expected to report $-0.04 for 1Q.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) is expected to report $-4.96 for 1Q.
McCoy Global is expected to report for 1Q.
NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) is expected to report $0.19 for 3Q.
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc - Class A (OSG) is expected to report for 1Q.
Power REIT (PW) is expected to report for 1Q.
RGC Resources Inc (RGCO) is expected to report $0.48 for 2Q.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is expected to report $-0.89 for 1Q.
Tegna Inc (TGNA) is expected to report $0.46 for 1Q.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is expected to report for 1Q.
Tredegar (TG) is expected to report for 1Q.
TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS) is expected to report $0.42 for 1Q.
Tyson Foods (TSN) is expected to report $0.80 for 2Q.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) is expected to report $-0.19 for 1Q.
Viatris Inc (VTRS) is expected to report for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Allete Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Altair Engineering Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Arconic Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Avis Budget Group Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Becton Dickinson Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Blue Owl Capital Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Clearfield Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street
Cloudflare Raised to Neutral From Sell by Guggenheim
Cognizant Tech Solutions Raised to Buy From Hold by HSBC
Comerica Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
CommScope Holding Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets
DraftKings Cut to Hold From Buy by CFRA
Energy Transfer Raised to Buy From Hold by CFRA
Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point
Ingevity Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
Installed Building Raised to Sector Perform From Underperform by RBC Capital
Kellogg Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Kymera Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Mueller Water Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
NetScout Systems Raised to Neutral From Underweight by Piper Sandler
Northwest Natural Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group
NV5 Global Raised to Buy From Hold by Maxim Group
Portillo's Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim
Redfin Raised to Neutral From Sell by Compass Point
Tandem Diabetes Care Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
VF Corp Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
Wesco International Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Western Alliance Bancorp Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Zions Bancorp Raised to Overweight From Underweight by JP Morgan
