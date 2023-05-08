Today at 06:13 am

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) is expected to report for 1Q.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) is expected to report $-1.62 for 1Q.

ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) is expected to report for 1Q.

DISH Network Corp (DISH) is expected to report $0.35 for 1Q.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is expected to report $1.11 for 1Q.

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) is expected to report $0.92 for 1Q.

EQ is expected to report for 4Q.

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) is expected to report $0.53 for 2Q.

Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.T,ESVIF) is expected to report $0.11 for 1Q.

F45 Training Holdings Inc (FXLV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) is expected to report $-0.42 for 1Q.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) is expected to report for 1Q.

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) is expected to report for 1Q.

HNI Corporation (HNI) is expected to report $-0.02 for 1Q.

Heska Corp (HSKA) is expected to report $-0.23 for 1Q.

KKR & Co Inc (KKR) is expected to report $0.69 for 1Q.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) is expected to report $0.09 for 1Q.

Lincoln Educational (LINC) is expected to report $-0.04 for 1Q.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) is expected to report $-4.96 for 1Q.

McCoy Global is expected to report for 1Q.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) is expected to report $0.19 for 3Q.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc - Class A (OSG) is expected to report for 1Q.

Power REIT (PW) is expected to report for 1Q.

RGC Resources Inc (RGCO) is expected to report $0.48 for 2Q.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is expected to report $-0.89 for 1Q.

Tegna Inc (TGNA) is expected to report $0.46 for 1Q.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is expected to report for 1Q.

Tredegar (TG) is expected to report for 1Q.

TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS) is expected to report $0.42 for 1Q.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is expected to report $0.80 for 2Q.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) is expected to report $-0.19 for 1Q.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) is expected to report for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Allete Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Altair Engineering Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Arconic Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Avis Budget Group Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Becton Dickinson Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Clearfield Cut to Hold From Buy by Lake Street

Cloudflare Raised to Neutral From Sell by Guggenheim

Cognizant Tech Solutions Raised to Buy From Hold by HSBC

Comerica Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

CommScope Holding Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets

DraftKings Cut to Hold From Buy by CFRA

Energy Transfer Raised to Buy From Hold by CFRA

Host Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

Ingevity Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Installed Building Raised to Sector Perform From Underperform by RBC Capital

Kellogg Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Kymera Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Mueller Water Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

NetScout Systems Raised to Neutral From Underweight by Piper Sandler

Northwest Natural Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

NV5 Global Raised to Buy From Hold by Maxim Group

Portillo's Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Redfin Raised to Neutral From Sell by Compass Point

Tandem Diabetes Care Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

VF Corp Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Wesco International Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Western Alliance Bancorp Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Zions Bancorp Raised to Overweight From Underweight by JP Morgan

