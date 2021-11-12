North American Morning Briefing : Stocks on Track -2

The Wall Street bank, which is expected to announce the deal Monday, said the 16-year-old WSO2 provides "mission-critical services" for businesses across industries and added that the move aligns with Goldman's focus on investing in high-growth software companies.

AstraZeneca Plans to Start Selling Covid-19 Vaccines at Profit

AstraZeneca PLC said it would start pricing its Covid-19 vaccine to make it profitable, ending a period in which it had pledged to roll out the shots at cost during the pandemic.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant said it would shift away from a nonprofit approach to the vaccine starting in 2022, signing new contracts that will allow it to make money off the shot. The company expects some earnings contribution from new orders in the fourth quarter of this year.

Investor Testifies as Case Against Elizabeth Holmes Winds Down

SAN JOSE, Calif.-A Texas money manager who invested more than $1 million in Theranos Inc. when it was still an early-stage healthcare startup took the stand Wednesday in the criminal-fraud trial of founder Elizabeth Holmes to detail the promises she made that helped convince him to back the company.

The testimony of Alan Eisenman underpins one of the wire fraud charges Ms. Holmes faces in a 12-count indictment, and builds on similar stories jurors have heard from other investors at trial.

Biden and China's Xi to Hold Virtual Summit on Monday

WASHINGTON-President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to hold a virtual summit on Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as the two leading world economies pledge to work together on climate change but differences remain over Taiwan and other fronts.

The leaders have spoken twice since Mr. Biden took office in January, the last time in September, though the summit is expected to resemble a more formal bilateral meeting with staff involvement.

Record-High Job Openings Persist in Tight Labor Market

The U.S. economy has had more than 10 million open jobs since June, an extraordinary stretch of imbalance in the labor market that also includes record numbers of workers quitting their jobs.

As of Nov. 5, there were a projected 11.2 million U.S. job openings, according to estimates from the jobs site Indeed, exceeding 7.4 million unemployed workers in the U.S. labor force last month.

Derby's Take: Minneapolis Fed Chief Leans Against Launch of Fedcoin

One of the Federal Reserve's most vocal critics of private digital money is also pretty skeptical about the central bank countering those offerings with a fully digital dollar some have dubbed Fedcoin.

Speaking on Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari took stock of the arguments in favor of a fully digital dollar and said they aren't very strong.

Companies Order Record Number of Robots Amid Labor Shortage

Robotics orders by North American companies are on track for their biggest year, according to an industry group.

Total robotics sales for the first nine months of the year were $1.48 billion, topping a previous record of $1.47 billion set over the same period in 2017, according to the Association for Advancing Automation, or A3. Sales rose from $1.09 billion in the first nine months of last year.

How Crypto Wallets Fit Into Investors' Pockets

More players are beginning to arrive in the world of digital assets. Investors will have to think about what it means for their wallets-and for wallet stocks.

At the beginning of a person's journey into the world of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, "wallet" often refers to what a traditional bank or brokerage account already does: hold a customer's assets. It is a basic building block of crypto finance's future. A wallet can be attached to an exchange for trading, used to make purchases with crypto, or to help access the world of nonfungible tokens and decentralized finance, or "DeFi."

Eurozone Industrial Production Fell in September as Supply-Chain Strains Take Toll

Industrial production in the eurozone declined in September for the second consecutive month as delays in input deliveries stemming from global supply-chain strains held back manufacturing activity.

Output from factories, mines and utilities across the region fell 0.2% in September compared with August, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a sharper 0.7% decline.

U.S. Journalist Danny Fenster Sentenced in Myanmar to 11 Years in Prison

An American journalist detained in Myanmar was sentenced to 11 years in prison, his employer said, deepening tensions between Washington and the country's military that seized power in February.

U.S. officials have repeatedly called for the release of Danny Fenster, who has been detained at Yangon's Insein Prison with little access to his lawyer or relatives. He was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was heading to the U.S. to visit his family, and was later charged with five criminal offenses.

World Leaders Pressure Libya to Hold Elections on Time

Vice President Kamala Harris and other world leaders are gathering in Paris on Friday to make a diplomatic push in support of coming elections in Libya that could make or break the peace process in a country that has been torn apart by war and political crisis for a decade.

Ms. Harris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European and Middle Eastern leaders are attending the gathering. France wants the election to be held as scheduled on Dec. 24 in hopes that it will provide a definitive solution to Libya's political crises since the 2011 ouster and death of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Hundreds Seeking Evacuation From Afghanistan Forced to Leave Safehouses

WASHINGTON-Hundreds of Afghans have been forced to leave safe houses in Afghanistan after the volunteer group trying to help them evacuate failed to negotiate their passage out of the country and ran out of money to support them, the group said Thursday.

The Afghans include U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, former U.S. government workers and others who worked on U.S. funded projects, and their families. They have been told to return to their homes or to fund their own accommodation in hope of a future flight, the group, Task Force Argo, said.

A COP26 Deal in Scotland Would Help Investors Too

Negotiations at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow are moving into the endgame. Wednesday's surprise joint declaration by China and the U.S. by no means guarantees a meaningful global deal, but it does improve the odds.

A successful COP26 accord would keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius and provide the tools needed to track progress in order to help make it happen. It will require nearly 200 countries to agree on the details across four key policy areas. To get there, the next two days, or possibly slightly more, will need to be a master class in horse-trading and international diplomacy as pressure mounts and time ticks down. Whatever deal emerges could have big implications for business.

Yesterday's announcement by Washington and Beijing was light on details and concrete new commitments, but it increases the chances of some sort of global deal. After months of acrimony, it lowers the tension and sends an important signal: The two biggest economies and heaviest polluters are prepared to set their many differences aside in the interests of addressing a common problem of overwhelming importance.

U.S., China Jointly Pledge to Step Up Efforts to Fight Climate Change at COP26

GLASGOW-The U.S. and China jointly pledged at the United Nations climate summit to step up actions to fight climate change in the coming decade, injecting talks here with a surprise show of cooperation between the two rivals and the world's two biggest greenhouse-gas emitters.

But the two didn't endorse a proposal by the U.K. floated earlier in the day for countries to update their emissions-cutting plans by the end of next year. That proposal by the host of the summit was seen as a way of bridging the divide between how much governments have committed to cut and what scientists think is needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

In an unusual joint statement, Washington and Beijing pledged to work together on a number of fronts, including on reducing methane emissions. China hasn't signed onto a U.S.-led coalition that pledged last week to reduce methane emissions.

Mitsubishi Heavy Says Green Hydrogen Production May Struggle in Europe

Many of the governments involved in the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow are pushing for the adoption of technologies such as carbon capture and storage and low-carbon fuels like hydrogen.

In the U.S., the new $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes support for technology designed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while the U.K. recently announced two carbon-capture programs. Both Europe and the European Union have launched ambitious plans to spur increased use of hydrogen in recent months.

