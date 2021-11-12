North American Morning Briefing: Stocks on Track -3

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is a major player in both emerging technologies. Its carbon capture efforts include the Petra Nova project, which recovers carbon dioxide emitted by a power plant in Texas so it can be injected into oil fields to improve their output, and a deal struck this year with U.K. power company Drax Group PLC. It is part of a consortium planning to produce hydrogen in the Humber industrial cluster in Northern England and plans to invest in what is called blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas.
TODAY IN CANADA
Earnings:
Boralex 3Q
Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.T) 3Q
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.T) 2Q
Home Capital Grp Inc. (HCG.T) 3Q
Intertape Polymer Grp Inc. (ITP.T) 3Q
KP Tissue 3Q
MDA 3Q
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.(MDNA.T) 2Q
New Gold 3Q
Orla Mining 3Q
Sangoma Tech Corp. (STC.T) 1Q
Softchoice 3Q
Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.T) 3Q
Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX.T) 3Q
Economic Indicators (ET):
- Nothing major scheduled
Stocks to Watch:
While Canadian Weed Producers Wilt, American Operators Like Green Thumb Thrive -- Barrons.com
American cannabis chains continued to outperform their Canadian counterparts in the September quarter -- by a widening margin. While U.S. operators like Curaleaf Holdings and Green Thumb Industries grew sales by a respective 74% and 50% over the prior-year quarter, Canadians like Cronos Group and Canopy Growth took write downs of $220 million and $87 million, respectively, because they can't sell what they've got.
The licensed cannabis industry in the U.S. now has annualized sales of $25 billion, on its way to $75 billion ...$80 billion, or more, Green Thumb chief executive Ben Kovler told Barron's Thursday. His company is preparing for the start of adult recreational sales -- within the next year or so -- in four big states: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Virginia.
After reporting quarterly cash earnings growth of 53%, Green Thumb saw its shares (ticker: GTIBF) jump 15% Thursday to $25 on the over-the-counter market -- where the stock must trade because the federal illegality of state-licensed cannabis prevents U.S. stock exchanges from listing the shares of American operators. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted further for noncash charges) were $81 million, or about 36 cents a share, on sales of $234 million.
Other News:
Market Talk:
Expected Major Events for Friday
07:00/GER: Oct WPI
13:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales
15:00/US: Sep Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey
15:00/US: Nov University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary
16:59/GER: Sep Balance of Payments
21:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings
21:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings
Expected Earnings for Friday
Boralex Inc - Class A (BLX.T,BRLXF) is expected to report $-0.12 for 3Q.
CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.
Ceres Global Ag (CRP.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
Communications Systems (JCS) is expected to report for 3Q.
ContraFect Corp (CFRX) is expected to report for 3Q.
Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) is expected to report for 3Q.
Entree Resources Ltd (EGI,ETG.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Globalstar (GSAT) is expected to report $-0.01 for 3Q.
Great Elm Group Inc (GEG) is expected to report for 1Q.
Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) is expected to report for 3Q.
Heroux-Devtek (HRX.T) is expected to report $0.18 for 2Q.
High Arctic Energy Services is expected to report $-0.09 for 3Q.
Home Capital (HCG.T) is expected to report $1.10 for 3Q.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.T,ITPOF) is expected to report $0.46 for 3Q.
KP Tissue is expected to report for 3Q.
Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) is expected to report $0.19 for 4Q.
MoSys Inc (MOSY) is expected to report for 3Q.
New Gold (NGD,NGD.T) is expected to report $0.03 for 3Q.
ONEX Corp (Canada) (ONEX.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
ProPhase Labs (PRPH) is expected to report $0.07 for 3Q.
Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) is expected to report for 3Q.
RBC Bearings (ROLL) is expected to report $1.05 for 2Q.
Sino-Global Shipping Amer (SINO) is expected to report for 1Q.
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is expected to report for 3Q.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) is expected to report $0.63 for 4Q.
Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is expected to report for 3Q.
Supremex is expected to report for 3Q.
Target Hospitality Corp (TH) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.
Team Inc (TISI) is expected to report $-0.12 for 3Q.
Trio-Tech International (TRT) is expected to report for 1Q.
US Well Services Inc (USWS) is expected to report for 3Q.
Uni-Select (UNIEF,UNS.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Valeura Energy (PNWRF,VLE.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Vecima Networks is expected to report for 1Q.
Venus Concept Inc (VERO) is expected to report for 3Q.
Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) is expected to report for 3Q.
Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp (VBFC) is expected to report for 3Q.
Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) is expected to report $-0.17 for 3Q.
Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
eMagin (EMAN) is expected to report for 3Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
ADMA Biologics Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
Ashland Global Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Monness, Crespi, Hardt
Beazer Homes Raised to Hold From Sell by Zelman
BJ's Wholesale Club Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett
Costco Raised to Buy From Accumulate by Gordon Haskett
Disney Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities
Duolingo Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Fuel Tech Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.
GoPro Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Guild Holdings Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Hims & Hers Health Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Huntington Ingalls Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Hycroft Mining Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Hyliion Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
Intellicheck Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
IPG Photonics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Kosmos Energy Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Latham Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Marathon Oil Is Maintained at Strong Buy by Raymond James
Motorola Solutions Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Nordstrom Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett
Primoris Services Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Schrodinger Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Solar Capital Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Spire Globall Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Sprouts Farmers Market Cut to Reduce From Hold by Gordon Haskett
TJX Cos Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett
TPI Composites Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Tractor Supply Raised to Buy From Accumulate by Gordon Haskett
Xometry Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
