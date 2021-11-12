North American Morning Briefing: Stocks on Track -3

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is a major player in both emerging technologies. Its carbon capture efforts include the Petra Nova project, which recovers carbon dioxide emitted by a power plant in Texas so it can be injected into oil fields to improve their output, and a deal struck this year with U.K. power company Drax Group PLC. It is part of a consortium planning to produce hydrogen in the Humber industrial cluster in Northern England and plans to invest in what is called blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Boralex 3Q

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.T) 3Q

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.T) 2Q

Home Capital Grp Inc. (HCG.T) 3Q

Intertape Polymer Grp Inc. (ITP.T) 3Q

KP Tissue 3Q

MDA 3Q

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.(MDNA.T) 2Q

New Gold 3Q

Orla Mining 3Q

Sangoma Tech Corp. (STC.T) 1Q

Softchoice 3Q

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.T) 3Q

Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX.T) 3Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

- Nothing major scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

While Canadian Weed Producers Wilt, American Operators Like Green Thumb Thrive -- Barrons.com

American cannabis chains continued to outperform their Canadian counterparts in the September quarter -- by a widening margin. While U.S. operators like Curaleaf Holdings and Green Thumb Industries grew sales by a respective 74% and 50% over the prior-year quarter, Canadians like Cronos Group and Canopy Growth took write downs of $220 million and $87 million, respectively, because they can't sell what they've got.

The licensed cannabis industry in the U.S. now has annualized sales of $25 billion, on its way to $75 billion ...$80 billion, or more, Green Thumb chief executive Ben Kovler told Barron's Thursday. His company is preparing for the start of adult recreational sales -- within the next year or so -- in four big states: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Virginia.

After reporting quarterly cash earnings growth of 53%, Green Thumb saw its shares (ticker: GTIBF) jump 15% Thursday to $25 on the over-the-counter market -- where the stock must trade because the federal illegality of state-licensed cannabis prevents U.S. stock exchanges from listing the shares of American operators. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted further for noncash charges) were $81 million, or about 36 cents a share, on sales of $234 million.

Other News:

No items published

Market Talk:

No items published

Expected Major Events for Friday

07:00/GER: Oct WPI

13:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

15:00/US: Sep Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey

15:00/US: Nov University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary

16:59/GER: Sep Balance of Payments

21:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

21:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Friday

Boralex Inc - Class A (BLX.T,BRLXF) is expected to report $-0.12 for 3Q.

CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.

Ceres Global Ag (CRP.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Communications Systems (JCS) is expected to report for 3Q.

ContraFect Corp (CFRX) is expected to report for 3Q.

Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) is expected to report for 3Q.

Entree Resources Ltd (EGI,ETG.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Globalstar (GSAT) is expected to report $-0.01 for 3Q.

Great Elm Group Inc (GEG) is expected to report for 1Q.

Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) is expected to report for 3Q.

Heroux-Devtek (HRX.T) is expected to report $0.18 for 2Q.

High Arctic Energy Services is expected to report $-0.09 for 3Q.

Home Capital (HCG.T) is expected to report $1.10 for 3Q.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.T,ITPOF) is expected to report $0.46 for 3Q.

KP Tissue is expected to report for 3Q.

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) is expected to report $0.19 for 4Q.

MoSys Inc (MOSY) is expected to report for 3Q.

New Gold (NGD,NGD.T) is expected to report $0.03 for 3Q.

ONEX Corp (Canada) (ONEX.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) is expected to report $0.07 for 3Q.

Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) is expected to report for 3Q.

RBC Bearings (ROLL) is expected to report $1.05 for 2Q.

Sino-Global Shipping Amer (SINO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is expected to report for 3Q.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) is expected to report $0.63 for 4Q.

Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is expected to report for 3Q.

Supremex is expected to report for 3Q.

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.

Team Inc (TISI) is expected to report $-0.12 for 3Q.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) is expected to report for 1Q.

US Well Services Inc (USWS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Uni-Select (UNIEF,UNS.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Valeura Energy (PNWRF,VLE.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Vecima Networks is expected to report for 1Q.

Venus Concept Inc (VERO) is expected to report for 3Q.

Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) is expected to report for 3Q.

Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp (VBFC) is expected to report for 3Q.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) is expected to report $-0.17 for 3Q.

Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

eMagin (EMAN) is expected to report for 3Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

ADMA Biologics Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Ashland Global Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Beazer Homes Raised to Hold From Sell by Zelman

BJ's Wholesale Club Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett

Costco Raised to Buy From Accumulate by Gordon Haskett

Disney Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

Duolingo Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Fuel Tech Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

GoPro Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Guild Holdings Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Hims & Hers Health Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Huntington Ingalls Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Hycroft Mining Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Hyliion Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Intellicheck Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

IPG Photonics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Kosmos Energy Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Latham Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Marathon Oil Is Maintained at Strong Buy by Raymond James

Motorola Solutions Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Nordstrom Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett

Primoris Services Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Schrodinger Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Solar Capital Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Spire Globall Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Sprouts Farmers Market Cut to Reduce From Hold by Gordon Haskett

TJX Cos Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett

TPI Composites Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Tractor Supply Raised to Buy From Accumulate by Gordon Haskett

Xometry Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-21 0605ET