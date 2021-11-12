North American Morning Briefing : Stocks on Track to Snap Weekly Winning Streak

MARKET WRAPS

U.S. University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Survey for November.

Stocks were poised to snap a five-week winning streak, knocked by concerns about high levels of inflation.

The S&P 500 has fallen 1% so far this week, interrupting a streak of gains that kicked off when U.S. companies began to report strong earnings in mid-October.

A pullback in recent sessions followed data showing inflation rose to a three-decade high in October and broadened to an array of goods and services. Signs that the flare-up in inflation will last longer than central bankers had forecast prompted traders to bet the Federal Reserve would raise borrowing costs by summer

Ahead of the bell in New York, Lordstown Motors dropped 11% after the electric-vehicle startup reported a loss for the third quarter. Flowers Foods rose after the Tastykake owner said revenues rose, pushing shares up 3.9% premarket.

This fall's stock rally included the S&P 500's longest run of record highs since 1997. It was driven by expectations that central banks would keep rates at low levels, said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "The more we get these very high CPI prints the more that is brought into question," he said, referring to the consumer-price index.

Traders in federal-funds futures are assigning a more-than 70% probability to a rate rise by June, according to CME Group, up from just over 50% a week ago.

A key question is whether the worker shortage keeps pushing wages higher, which could feed back into inflation. Investors will get a glimpse into firms' hiring ability when the Labor Department publishes data on job openings at 10 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's sentiment index, meanwhile, will give clues about the strength of consumer spending heading into the holiday season.

Forex:

The dollar should remain strong into the first half of 2022 as U.S. real yields adjusted for inflation rise relative to those in the eurozone, Mizuho said.

One reason for this is the Federal Reserve's tapering of bond purchases is set to end in mid-2022 with an interest rate rise expected to follow, Mizuho analysts said.

"Secondly, inflation should be falling markedly by this point," they said. "In the U.S., this drop in inflation, given the elevated levels it has now reached, will fall much more than in Europe."

The euro's earlier weakness versus the dollar largely reflects higher U.S. Treasury yields after data on Wednesday showed U.S. inflation surged in October, Unicredit said.

"Therefore, the intensity of any further EUR/USD depreciation (or, indeed, a tentative return back into the 1.15-1.16 area) will be determined by the bond markets again," Unicredit said.

Investors don't appear to be rushing for an intense drop of EUR/USD with earlier declines more moderate than the sell-off indicated by charts, which suggest it should have dropped to 1.12-1.10 and potentially lower, the Italian bank said.

Bonds:

The bond market reopened after a break for Veterans Day. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.571%, from 1.558% Wednesday.

Julius Baer has brought forward its forecast for the first interest rate hike by the Fed, expecting the rise to take place in September 2022, it said.

It affirms its expectations of rising Treasury yields, even as it trimmed their three-month target to 1.85%, Julius Baer said.

The bank's analysts shrug off worries of stagflation, saying that strong demand speaks against the stagnation story, while a lack of self-enforcing inflation dynamics should result in inflation moving lower next year, although likely settling above pre-pandemic levels.

A higher-than-expected 6.2% headline U.S. CPI data for October "strongly suggests that Fed officials will pull forward their expected timetable for raising the policy rate," said Tiffany Wilding, economist at Pimco.

Wilding expects the median Fed forecast to indicate two interest-rate hikes in 2022, when forecasts are updated at the December meeting. Thereafter three to four interest-rate rises could follow in 2023, she added.

With monthly $15 billion tapering in November and December, Pimco wouldn't be surprised to see more calls for Fed officials to speed up the taper in January, "when they will need to announce the ongoing pace, " she said.

Uncertainty about the European Central Bank's monetary policy is adding to market dislocations in the eurozone government bond market and this, coupled with a risk of a faster policy normalization by the ECB, warrants a more cautious stance on peripheral spreads, said Societe Generale.

The bank's rates strategists look for clarification of the rate normalization path at the ECB's December meeting, but even so, these dislocations may continue until early 2022, they added. In the meantime, Societe Generale sticks to opportunistic conditional trades consistent with higher rates beyond the two-year maturity area.

Insight Investment holds to its base case that inflation will be transitory rather than persistent, even as the jury is still out, said portfolio manager Scott Ruesterholz.

He expects "notable moderating forces" in the next 18 months, but sees the 6.2% inflation print in October as a clear signal for the Fed to switch gears.

"However, in our view, last week's taper announcement makes it unlikely that the Fed will hike until the taper is complete, and this is not currently scheduled until June," Ruesterholz said.

Still, Insight Investment recommends investors to look beyond the supply chain headlines and focus on "sticky" inflation drivers such as rents as steady rises in these categories do the most to jeopardize the Fed's projected transitory inflation trajectory.

Commodities:

Oil prices were on course to end the weak lower thanks to a stronger dollar and dimming demand prospects. Demand hopes have taken a knock from gloomy OPEC and IEA reports, said Helge Andre Martinsen, senior oil analyst at DNB Markets.

OPEC on Thursday noted in its report that high energy prices were dampening demand. Concerns that the U.S. was considering releasing supplies from its strategic petroleum reserve still continue to hang over oil prices, Martinsen added.

Gold weakened but remained on course for a weekly gain thanks to the U.S. inflation data. "The U.S. dollar also rallied [after the inflation data], which typically weighs on gold, but investors looked past this to focus on its traditional role as a hedge against inflation," Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at UBS, said.

The bank raised its gold price target to $1,800 an ounce for the first quarter of 2022 but says the precious metal could rise as high as $1,900 an ounce in the short term. UBS sees prices dropping to $1,650 an ounce by the end of next year.

General Electric's Power Business Is Facing Stiff Competition as Spinoff Looms

General Electric Co. aims to create a market-leading power company as the conglomerate breaks into three. But it faces stiff competition from rivals also repositioning their businesses to cash in on a global renewable-energy boom.

GE said this week that it plans to create a new stand-alone business it would spin off around 2024 that would combine its existing units that make wind turbines, turbines for traditional power plants and its digital businesses. Such a company would instantly become a major player in the power manufacturing space, positioned to prosper from an accelerating transition to cleaner energy sources in the midst of concern about climate change, while continuing to sell natural-gas turbines in much of the world.

Traders Rush to Stock-Options Bets on Tesla and Amazon

Stock-options activity is hitting a fever pitch, with many traders rushing to bullish bets to profit from a continued advance in everything from technology heavyweights to small companies.

Bullish call-options volumes last week hit the highest level since January, when activity touched a record, Cboe Global Markets data show. These contracts give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy shares of companies at specific prices, by a stated date.

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

Elon Musk's sale of roughly $5 billion in Tesla Inc. shares in recent days is likely just the start of his selling wave.

When the Tesla chief executive took to Twitter over the weekend, pledging to unload 10% of his stock in the electric-vehicle company he runs, he owned roughly 170 million shares. Mr. Musk has since sold about 4.5 million shares through Wednesday, according to regulatory filings.

Former JPMorgan Exec Says Bank Fired Her for Raising Compliance Concerns

A former JPMorgan Chase & Co. compliance executive has sued the bank for retaliation, saying it fired her after she pointed out gaps in its anticorruption controls and raised concerns about what she believed were misrepresentations to regulators.

Shaquala Williams, a former JPMorgan vice president, said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that among her concerns was whether the bank's conduct violated terms of settlements it reached with the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2016.

Toshiba, Like GE, Plans to Split Into Three Parts

TOKYO-Toshiba Corp. said it planned to split into three by March 2024 in response to shareholder pressure for a more focused structure, following a similar path taken by fellow industrial conglomerateGeneral Electric Co.

There has been a series of crises over the past 6 1/2 years at Toshiba, including a report this year about undue pressure on foreign shareholders and the ouster of the board's chairman.

Goldman Sachs Injects $90 Million Into Low-Code Software Maker WSO2

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is injecting $90 million into tech firm WSO2, taking a stake in a low-code software maker as companies try to cope with a shortage of developers by letting salespeople, accountants and other business-line workers make their own apps.

