15:00/US: Dec Online Help Wanted Index
15:30/US: 01/05 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
23:50/JPN: Dec International Reserves / Foreign Currency
23:50/JPN: Dec Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
Aritzia is expected to report $0.41 for 3Q.
Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 1Q.
Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.T,CGEAF) is expected to report $1.76 for 1Q.
Cogeco is expected to report for 1Q.
FRMO Corp (FRMO) is expected to report for 2Q.
KB Home (KBH) is expected to report $1.70 for 4Q.
Madison Pacific Properties Inc - B Share (MPC.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
Ocean Biomedical Inc (OCEA) is expected to report for 3Q.
Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) is expected to report $0.01 for 2Q.
SeaChange International Inc (SEAC) is expected to report for 3Q.
Sonic Foundry Inc (SOFO) is expected to report $-0.39 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS There are no actions to report from the last 24 hours.
