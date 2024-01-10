January 10, 2024 at 06:10 am EST

15:00/US: Dec Online Help Wanted Index

15:30/US: 01/05 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

23:50/JPN: Dec International Reserves / Foreign Currency

23:50/JPN: Dec Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

Aritzia is expected to report $0.41 for 3Q.

Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 1Q.

Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.T,CGEAF) is expected to report $1.76 for 1Q.

Cogeco is expected to report for 1Q.

FRMO Corp (FRMO) is expected to report for 2Q.

KB Home (KBH) is expected to report $1.70 for 4Q.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc - B Share (MPC.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Ocean Biomedical Inc (OCEA) is expected to report for 3Q.

Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) is expected to report $0.01 for 2Q.

SeaChange International Inc (SEAC) is expected to report for 3Q.

Sonic Foundry Inc (SOFO) is expected to report $-0.39 for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS There are no actions to report from the last 24 hours.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 0609ET