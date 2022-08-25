North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain -2

A federal judge blocked Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban in certain emergency situations, an early victory for the Justice Department in a case it filed this month.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing its ban in emergency circumstances where doctors and hospitals deem an abortion is necessary to avoid placing the health of a pregnant patient in serious jeopardy.

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Cancel Up to $20,000 in Debt for Millions

President Biden will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, a move that will provide unprecedented relief for borrowers but is certain to draw legal challenges and political pushback.

Following more than a year of internal debate, the president said Wednesday that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year or couples making less than $250,000 a year. In addition, those who receive federal Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for total forgiveness of $20,000, Mr. Biden said.

Secret Service Veteran Kimberly Cheatle Named as New Director

WASHINGTON-President Biden said he has chosen Kimberly Cheatle as the next director of the Secret Service, naming her to take over after a turbulent couple months in which the agency best known for protecting presidents has faced controversies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Cheatle will replace James Murray, who served as director since 2019 and temporarily delayed a planned retirement as the agency faced Jan. 6-related controversies including its handling of phone records. The Secret Service director is appointed by the president and doesn't require Senate confirmation. A White House official said Ms. Cheatle is expected to start her new role in early September.

Earnings:

Canad Imp Bank of Comm 3Q

Toronto-Dominion Bank 3Q

---

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 Jun Payroll employment, earnings & hours

---

Stocks to Watch:

Silvercorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

Expected Major Events for Thursday

06:00/GER: 2Q GDP - Detailed breakdown

06:45/FRA: Aug Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)

08:00/GER: Aug Ifo Business Climate Index

08:30/UK: Jul Capital issuance

08:59/JPN: Aug Monthly Economic Report

10:00/UK: Aug CBI Distributive Trades Survey

12:30/US: 2Q Preliminary Corporate Profits

12:30/CAN: Jun Payroll employment, earnings & hours

12:30/US: 08/20 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

12:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

12:30/US: 2Q 2nd estimate GDP

13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves

14:30/US: 08/19 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

15:00/US: Aug Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Survey of Tenth District Manufacturing

20:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

20:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

23:01/UK: Jul Zoopla House Price Index

23:30/JPN: Aug CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) is expected to report $0.28 for 2Q.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Applied Blockchain Inc (APLD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) is expected to report $0.25 for 2Q.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM,CM.T) is expected to report $1.73 for 3Q.

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (CENN) is expected to report for 1Q.

Clearday Inc (CLRD) is expected to report for 2Q.

Coty Inc (COTY) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.

Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (DELL) is expected to report $1.25 for 2Q.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) is expected to report $0.39 for 2Q.

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) is expected to report $0.18 for 2Q.

Dollar General (DG) is expected to report $2.94 for 2Q.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is expected to report $1.56 for 2Q.

Domo Inc (DOMO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) is expected to report $-0.41 for 2Q.

Gap Inc (GPS) is expected to report $-0.01 for 2Q.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is expected to report $0.32 for 4Q.

Hibbett Inc (HIBB) is expected to report $2.34 for 2Q.

Koss Corp (KOSS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Lancaster Colony (LANC) is expected to report $0.64 for 4Q.

Latch Inc (LTCH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Liquid Media Group Ltd (YVR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Malibu Boats Inc - Class A (MBUU) is expected to report $2.24 for 4Q.

Movado Group Inc (MOV) is expected to report for 2Q.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Puretech Health PLC is expected to report for Interim.

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (SOP.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) is expected to report for 1Q.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is expected to report for 2Q.

Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Three Valley Copper Corp (TVC.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

Titan Machinery (TITN) is expected to report $0.69 for 2Q.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD,TD.T) is expected to report $1.96 for 3Q.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is expected to report $4.92 for 2Q.

VMware (VMW) is expected to report $0.80 for 2Q.

WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Workday Inc (WDAY) is expected to report $-0.36 for 2Q.

Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Kosmos Energy Raised to Buy From Hold by Berenberg

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

Cyxtera Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Essential Props Realty Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Foghorn Therapeutics Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Getty Realty Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Twitter Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt

