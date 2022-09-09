North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain; -2

12:30/US: CANCELLED: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

14:00/US: Aug Online Help Wanted Index

14:00/US: Jul Monthly Wholesale Trade

Expected Earnings for Friday

5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) is expected to report for 4Q.

ABM Industries (ABM) is expected to report $0.67 for 3Q.

Aberdeen International (AAB.T,AABVF) is expected to report for 2Q.

Advaxis Inc (ADXS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Ceres Global Ag (CRP.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Dollarama (DLMAF,DOL.T) is expected to report $0.68 for 2Q.

Kroger Co (KR) is expected to report $0.87 for 2Q.

Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Allegiant Travel Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Cardlytics Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Chegg Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets

Church & Dwight Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Fidelity National Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

First Solar Raised to Buy From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Franklin Resources Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Freshpet Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Frontier Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Hexcel Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

John Wiley & Sons Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by CJS Securities

Kinder Morgan Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Marqeta Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Mesa Air Group Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

MGM Resorts Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

Paymentus Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

ResMed Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Roku Raised to Hold From Sell by Pivotal Research

Shoals Technologies Cut to Sell From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Skywest Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Spirit Aerosystems Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Texas Capital Bancshares Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Trimble Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Williams Cos Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

World Wrestling Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

