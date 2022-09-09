North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain; -2

12:30/US: CANCELLED: U.S. Weekly Export Sales
14:00/US: Aug Online Help Wanted Index
14:00/US: Jul Monthly Wholesale Trade
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Friday
5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) is expected to report for 4Q.
ABM Industries (ABM) is expected to report $0.67 for 3Q.
Aberdeen International (AAB.T,AABVF) is expected to report for 2Q.
Advaxis Inc (ADXS) is expected to report for 3Q.
Ceres Global Ag (CRP.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Dollarama (DLMAF,DOL.T) is expected to report $0.68 for 2Q.
Kroger Co (KR) is expected to report $0.87 for 2Q.
Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 1Q.
Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Allegiant Travel Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Cardlytics Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Chegg Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets
Church & Dwight Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Fidelity National Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
First Solar Raised to Buy From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Franklin Resources Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Freshpet Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Frontier Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Hexcel Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
John Wiley & Sons Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by CJS Securities
Kinder Morgan Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Marqeta Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Mesa Air Group Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
MGM Resorts Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Paymentus Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
ResMed Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Roku Raised to Hold From Sell by Pivotal Research
Shoals Technologies Cut to Sell From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Skywest Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Spirit Aerosystems Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Texas Capital Bancshares Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Trimble Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Williams Cos Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
World Wrestling Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-09-22 0534ET