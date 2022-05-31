North American Morning Briefing : Surging Oil -2

Shipping's peak season usually starts at the end of June when importers begin ordering products for the back-to-school and holiday seasons. This year, orders went out in mid-May as companies tried to head off the product shortages that plagued them last year. The early start has added to the challenges of getting the supply chain unclogged.

Companies Start to Lean More on Cost Savings Amid Persistent Inflation

Companies are taking steps to cut costs and improve efficiency after many of them relied more on boosting prices in recent quarters to offset inflation and bolster their bottom lines.

Eurozone May CPI Forecast at +7.6%

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation accelerated again in May, reaching its highest level in history.

Consumer prices rose 8.1% on year in May after climbing 7.4% in April, according to a first estimate released Tuesday by Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast eurozone inflation at 7.6% in May.

China's Manufacturing Activity Contracted Again in May

BEIJING-Readings of Chinese factory and service-sector activity improved in May, as more cities across the country emerged from lockdowns and officials took steps to boost a sluggish economy, though the gauges indicated contraction in economic activity.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.6 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, picking up from 47.4 in April and beating the median forecast of 48.9 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The result is still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction and marks the third straight month of activity contraction.

Biden Pledges to Back Fed in Effort to Combat High Inflation

WASHINGTON-President Biden said he would support the Federal Reserve in its effort to combat high inflation by reducing economic demand, as the central bank lifts interest rates at its fastest pace in more than three decades.

Mr. Biden outlined a broad three-part plan for addressing inflation, which is running at 40-year highs, in an opinion piece published Monday evening in The Wall Street Journal. He is set to meet with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday at the White House, the first such meeting since Mr. Powell was tapped by Mr. Biden and confirmed to a second four-year term by the Senate on May 12.

European Union Pledges to Curb Oil Purchases From Russia

BRUSSELS-European Union leaders said for the first time that they would impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, taking a big step forward in an economic fight against Moscow that is already reverberating in global markets.

The embargo would include an exemption for oil delivered from Russia via pipelines, an amount that makes up one-third of EU oil purchases from Russia. EU officials said that by the end of this year, the embargo would cover 90% of previous Russian oil imports. It would be phased in over several months.

Oil Prices Top $120 as China Eases Lockdowns

Oil prices rose to their highest level in more than two months Monday, driven by China's tentative emergence from Covid-19 shutdowns.

A renewed push by European Union leaders to strike a deal that would ban most Russian oil imports added to the upward momentum on prices. Heading into the summit in Brussels, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was confident the bloc would find a consensus over a ban-though other European leaders were more cautious about the chances of an imminent agreement.

U.N. Says Iran Has Enough Uranium to Produce Nuclear Weapon

BRUSSELS-The United Nations atomic agency said Monday that Iran hasn't offered credible answers to its probe into nuclear material found in the country and reported that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium has grown to roughly enough material for a nuclear bomb.

The two reports, circulated to agency member states and seen by The Wall Street Journal, will sharpen concerns about Iran's nuclear work at the same time negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. That agreement placed tight but temporary restrictions on Iran's nuclear work in exchange for lifting most international sanctions.

China Moves to Speed Up Local Government Bond Issuance in Bid to Buoy Economy

China's finance ministry has asked local governments to speed up the issuance of special-purpose bonds by the end of June in a bid to provide more support to its cooling economy.

The ministry said in a meeting Monday that local governments should "basically complete" issuance of special-purpose bonds for 2022 by the end of June and use the raised funds by the end of August.

Summer Worker Shortage Means Things Will Be Closed. Again.

Many Americans hoped this would be the first normal summer after two years of Covid-19 disruptions. A chronic labor shortage means it probably won't be.

In Phoenix, less than half of the public pools are opening because the city can't hire enough lifeguards, despite offering a $2,500 incentive payment. Trolley lines in coastal Maine that service beaches are shutting down for the summer due to a dearth of drivers. Across the country, restaurants in tourist destinations are operating on limited hours because they don't have enough staff to stay open longer.

Russian Forces Push Into Pivotal City in Eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian forces advanced Monday into the center of Severodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow is now concentrating its offensive.

The battle for Severodonetsk has in many ways resembled the fight for Mariupol, where Russian-backed forces worked to encircle the city while constant shelling reduced most buildings to rubble.

Russia Targets Ukraine's Rail Links for Military Gains

Brutal fighting in Ukraine's east is a battle for lives and land, but it pivots on rail lines.

Lyman, a town recently taken by Russian troops and their local proxies, is a regional railway hub. Popasna, a nearby town now the focus of intense fighting, is also a vital rail junction. Severodonetsk, another besieged city in the region, has a large rail-cargo station.

Canada to Ban Purchase, Sale of Handguns in New Gun Control Measures

OTTAWA-Canada said on Monday that it is introducing some of the toughest gun-control measures in decades, including a ban on the purchase, sale and transfer of handguns, in response to concerns about violent crime.

Canada will compel owners of banned semiautomatic firearms to sell their weapons to the government, starting at the end of this year. The proposed bill, introduced in Canada's Parliament, would allow courts to order gun owners to surrender their weapons should a judge believe they pose a danger to themselves or others, and allow authorities to take away firearms licenses for those involved in acts of domestic violence and stalking.

Biden Looks to Congress to Act on Gun Control

WASHINGTON-President Biden said Monday he was hopeful that a divided Congress could act on gun-control measures following two mass shootings this month.

"I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it, at least that's my hope," Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House ahead of Memorial Day events.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

None scheduled

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 Mar/1Q GDP

Stocks to Watch:

Gold Fields to Buy Yamana Gold in All-Share Deal Valued at $6.7 Billion

Gold Fields said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy Yamana Gold in an all-stock deal that values the Canadian company at $6.7 billion.

Under the deal, which has the support of the Yamana board, accepting Yamana shareholders will get 0.6 of a Gold Fields share for each share held, the company said.

Read more here.

Other News:

Canada to Ban Purchase, Sale of Handguns in New Gun Control Measures:

Canada will compel owners of banned semiautomatic firearms to sell their weapons to the government, starting at the end of this year.

Read more here.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/JPN: Apr Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics

05:00/JPN: May Consumer Confidence Survey

05:00/JPN: Apr Housing Starts

05:00/JPN: Apr Construction Orders

06:45/FRA: Apr Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:45/FRA: Apr PPI

06:45/FRA: May Provisional CPI

06:45/FRA: 1Q GDP - detailed figures

06:45/FRA: Apr Housing starts

07:55/GER: May Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

08:00/GER: May Brandenburg CPI

08:00/ITA: 1Q GDP

08:30/UK: Apr Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

08:30/UK: Apr Bank of England effective interest rates

08:30/UK: Apr Monetary & Financial Statistics

09:00/ITA: May Provisional CPI

09:00/ITA: May Cities CPI

12:30/CAN: Mar GDP

12:30/CAN: 1Q Quarterly GDP

13:00/US: 1Q U.S. Quarterly House Price Index

13:00/US: Mar U.S. Monthly House Price Index

13:00/US: Mar S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices

13:45/US: May Chicago Business Barometer - ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI

14:00/US: May Consumer Confidence Index

14:30/US: May Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

19:00/US: Apr Agricultural Prices

23:01/UK: May CBI Growth Indicator Survey

23:01/UK: May Shop Price Index

23:50/JPN: 1Q Quarterly Financial Statements Statistics of Corporations

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) is expected to report $-0.24 for 1Q.

BARK Inc (BARK) is expected to report for 4Q.

