North American Morning Briefing : Surging Oil -3

Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) is expected to report for 4Q.

California First Leasing Corp (CFNB) is expected to report for 3Q.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is expected to report for 1Q.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.74 for 4Q.

Genesis Healthcare Inc (GENN) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.

Graham Corp (GHM) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.

HP Inc (HPQ) is expected to report $1.03 for 2Q.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) is expected to report $-0.10 for 1Q.

Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) is expected to report $-0.36 for 1Q.

Mesa Labs (MLAB) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.

PFSweb (PFSW) is expected to report $-0.11 for 1Q.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) is expected to report $-0.03 for 1Q.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is expected to report $-0.01 for 1Q.

Trip.com Group Ltd (K3RD.SG,TCOM) is expected to report for 1Q.

View Inc (VIEW) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

American Eagle Outfitters Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Boston Scientific Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Citigroup Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Citigroup Downgraded by Credit Suisse After Recent Stock Gains -- Barrons.com

CVS Health Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Galera Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Gap Inc Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Gap Inc Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Graphic Packaging Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

HCA Healthcare Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein

Macy's Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Molecular Templates Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

NetApp Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

O-I Glass Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Redbox Entertainment Cut to Sell From Neutral by B. Riley Securities

Roku Raised to Hold From Sell by Pivotal Research

Surrozen Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Ulta Beauty Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

UnitedHealth Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Urban Outfitters Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

VMware Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

VMware Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

05-31-22 0538ET