North American Morning Briefing : Surging Oil -3

Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) is expected to report for 4Q.
California First Leasing Corp (CFNB) is expected to report for 3Q.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is expected to report for 1Q.
Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.
FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.74 for 4Q.
Genesis Healthcare Inc (GENN) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.
Graham Corp (GHM) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.
HP Inc (HPQ) is expected to report $1.03 for 2Q.
Immunovant Inc (IMVT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Intellicheck Inc (IDN) is expected to report $-0.10 for 1Q.
Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) is expected to report $-0.36 for 1Q.
Mesa Labs (MLAB) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.
PFSweb (PFSW) is expected to report $-0.11 for 1Q.
Salesforce Inc (CRM) is expected to report $-0.03 for 1Q.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is expected to report $-0.01 for 1Q.
Trip.com Group Ltd (K3RD.SG,TCOM) is expected to report for 1Q.
View Inc (VIEW) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
American Eagle Outfitters Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Boston Scientific Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
Citigroup Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Citigroup Downgraded by Credit Suisse After Recent Stock Gains -- Barrons.com
CVS Health Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Galera Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Gap Inc Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Gap Inc Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Graphic Packaging Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
HCA Healthcare Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein
Macy's Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Molecular Templates Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
NetApp Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global
O-I Glass Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Redbox Entertainment Cut to Sell From Neutral by B. Riley Securities
Roku Raised to Hold From Sell by Pivotal Research
Surrozen Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Ulta Beauty Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
UnitedHealth Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Urban Outfitters Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
VMware Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
VMware Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
