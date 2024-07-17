July 17, 2024 at 06:25 am EDT

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/UK: Jun UK producer prices

06:00/UK: Jun CPI

08:30/UK: Apr Card Spending statistics

08:30/UK: May UK House Price Index

11:00/US: 07/12 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:30/CAN: May International transactions in securities

12:30/US: Jun New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits

13:15/US: Jun Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization

14:30/US: 07/12 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

23:50/JPN: Jun Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

Alcoa Corp (AA) is expected to report $0.00 for 2Q.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is expected to report $0.57 for 2Q.

Art's Way Manufacturing (ARTW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Banner Corp (BANR) is expected to report $1.14 for 2Q.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is expected to report $0.78 for 2Q.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) is expected to report $1.04 for 2Q.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) is expected to report $0.56 for 2Q.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is expected to report $3.08 for 2Q.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) is expected to report $9.63 for 2Q.

Equifax Inc (EFX) is expected to report $1.30 for 2Q.

FNB Corp (FNB) is expected to report $0.35 for 2Q.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) (FCCO) is expected to report $0.36 for 2Q.

First Horizon Corp (FHN) is expected to report $0.30 for 2Q.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) is expected to report $0.35 for 2Q.

Goodfellow is expected to report for 2Q.

Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) is expected to report $0.98 for 2Q.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd (JCT-T,JCTCF) is expected to report for 3Q.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to report $2.31 for 2Q.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is expected to report $0.24 for 2Q.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is expected to report $0.61 for 2Q.

Madison Pacific Properties is expected to report for 3Q.

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) is expected to report $0.24 for 2Q.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is expected to report for 1Q.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) is expected to report $4.54 for 2Q.

Orbit International Corp (ORBT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) is expected to report $1.09 for 2Q.

Prologis Inc (PLD) is expected to report $0.61 for 2Q.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) is expected to report $0.25 for 2Q.

Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) is expected to report $-0.01 for 2Q.

SunPower Corp (SPWR) is expected to report $-0.28 for 1Q.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is expected to report $1.37 for 2Q.

Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Techprecision Corp (TPCS) is expected to report for 4Q.

US Bancorp (USB) is expected to report $0.95 for 2Q.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is expected to report $3.94 for 2Q.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) is expected to report $1.30 for 2Q.

Winmark Corp (WINA) is expected to report $2.77 for 2Q.

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) is expected to report $2.42 for 2Q.

Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) is expected to report for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Bank of America Cut to Sell From Hold by CFRA

Chegg Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Chegg Shares Rise on Morgan Stanley Rating Upgrade

Cooper Cos Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Datadog Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Mizuho

Dollar Tree Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Envestnet Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

EPAM Systems Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

General Mills Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

GrafTech International Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Raised to Buy From Underperform by Jefferies

Palantir Technologies Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Mizuho

Reddit Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Starbucks Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Sweetgreen Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Yum Brands Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Zscaler Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Mizuho

