September 21, 2023 at 06:20 am EDT

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) is expected to report $-1.35 for 1Q.

Vecima Networks (VCM.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

ARS Pharmaceuticals Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Chewy Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Dollar General Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Goosehead Insurance Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Kimco Realty Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Cowen

nCino Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Phillips Edison Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson

Regency Centers Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Retail Opp Investment Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Sabra Healthcare REIT Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

SITE Centers Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Skyworks Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Ventas Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Western Digital Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Wingstop Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Zebra Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

