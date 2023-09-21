Scholastic Corp (SCHL) is expected to report $-1.35 for 1Q.
Vecima Networks (VCM.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
ARS Pharmaceuticals Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
Chewy Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Dollar General Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Goosehead Insurance Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Kimco Realty Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Securities
Louisiana-Pacific Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Cowen
nCino Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Phillips Edison Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson
Regency Centers Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Retail Opp Investment Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Sabra Healthcare REIT Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
SITE Centers Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Skyworks Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Ventas Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Western Digital Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
Wingstop Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
Zebra Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-21-23 0619ET