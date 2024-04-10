April 10, 2024 at 06:18 am EDT

Globally, private-equity buyout and growth funds raised $155.7 billion in the three months through March, while U.S.-based funds gathered $76.8 billion, research firm PitchBook Data said in a report released Wednesday.

Why Arizona Will Be Ground Zero for the 2024 Abortion Fight

PHOENIX-Meagan Quattlebaum of Tucson said she was so horrified by the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to ban nearly all abortions in her state that she now plans to volunteer to help Democrats win in November.

"I think it's a really selfish and ridiculous ruling," said Quattlebaum, 28, a registered independent who works in the healthcare industry. "It definitely influences the way I will be voting."

European Court Says Climate Protection Is a Human Right

PARIS-In a major ruling Tuesday, Europe's top human-rights court gave a boost to climate activists who are suing for tough limits on greenhouse-gas emissions, a decision expected to affect dozens of climate lawsuits against governments and corporations.

The European Court of Human Rights for the first time ruled that the region's governments have an obligation to protect their citizens against the effects of climate change. The decision is final and binding across the 46 countries that have signed the European Convention on Human Rights.

States sue over Biden's student-loan repayment program using arguments that succeeded before

Missouri is leading six other states in asking a court to block the Biden administration's revamped student-loan repayment program, less than a year after the state was a key participant in the lawsuit that ultimately invalidated President Joe Biden's mass student-debt forgiveness plan.

The suit filed Tuesday in federal court in Missouri is challenging the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, known as SAVE, a program launched last year and aimed at helping borrowers lower their student-loan payments. SAVE relies on a different legal authority than Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for more than 40 million borrowers, which the Supreme Court knocked down last year.

