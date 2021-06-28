North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it is immediately pausing all distribution of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, as well as etesevimab alone to be paired with existing supplies of bamlanivimab, in the U.S. until further notice.

Persistent Advance in Stocks and Commodities Shows Investor Confidence

Stocks and commodities are surging together in a way few on Wall Street have ever seen, a sign that demand for riskier investments remains robust.

The S&P 500 and S&P GSCI gauge of commodities enter the last few days of the second quarter up about 8% and 13% for the period, respectively. This would mark the first time that both indexes climbed at least 5% in five consecutive quarters, according to a Dow Jones Market Data analysis of figures going back 50 years.

Fed Officials Debate Scaling Back Mortgage-Bond Purchases at Faster Clip

WASHINGTON-As Federal Reserve officials discuss how to eventually scale back their easy-money policies, they are debating whether to start by reducing purchases of mortgage-backed securities to avoid adding more fuel to the housing boom.

The Fed has bought $982 billion of the mortgage bonds since March 5, 2020, and currently plans to keep buying at least $40 billion each month. Those purchases, along with the Fed's monthly purchases of $80 billion of Treasury debt, aim to hold down long-term borrowing costs to stimulate the economy as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

White House, Senate Negotiators Try to Keep Infrastructure Deal Alive

WASHINGTON-The White House and Senate negotiators sought to keep a bipartisan infrastructure deal on track Sunday after its future was cast into doubt when President Biden made and then withdrew a suggestion that he would veto the proposal if lawmakers failed to pass a separate antipoverty package favored by Democrats.

Several Senate Republicans who reached agreement with Democratic lawmakers and the president on infrastructure appeared reassured Sunday by Mr. Biden's statement a day earlier walking back his comments tying the fate of the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure agreement to the larger piece of legislation that could cost trillions more.

China's Industrial Profit Growth Slows in May on Base Effect

China's industrial profits rose 36.4% from a year earlier in May, slowing from April's 57% growth, as a lower base comparison tapered off.

Nearly 70% of China's industrial companies reported year-over-year profit increases for May, while 80% of them reported higher profit than the same period in 2019, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing, Trade, Employment

The U.S. employment report is the highlight of this week's economic data.

Commodities Remain a Popular Bet Despite Recent Declines

Many commodities from copper to lumber have dropped from their peak pandemic prices, easing the most acute worries about an inflationary spiral. But investors remain bullish on many of them, arguing they still look cheap.

Copper is down 10% from a record it hit in March. Front-month futures for corn and soybeans are off their May highs by 13% and 19%, respectively. Hogs have lost 17% this month.

Fed's Rosengren Says It Is Time to Weigh Pulling Back Stimulus

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said Friday he is ready to debate pulling back on the U.S. central bank's support for the economy, in part over concerns that ultra easy credit could destabilize it.

"It's certainly time to start thinking about how quickly is it appropriate to remove accommodation," Mr. Rosengren said, without offering a timetable or how he would prefer that to happen.

Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits

The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended payments this month, suggesting that ending the aid could push more people to take jobs.

Federal pandemic aid bills boosted unemployment payments by $300 a person each week and extended those payments for as long as 18 months, well longer than the typical 26 weeks or less. The benefits are set to expire in early September, but states can opt out before then.

Post-Covid-19, World Risks Having to Pay Off 'Immunity Debt'

Doctors in France are calling it the immunity debt: When people avoided each other during the pandemic, they failed to build up the immunity against viruses that comes from normal contact.

As regular life resumes, society may find payments on that debt coming due, in the form of worse-than-normal viral disease outbreaks.

U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Syria and Iraq Against Iranian-Backed Militias

WASHINGTON-The U.S. conducted airstrikes in Syria and Iraq against two Iranian-backed militias that the Pentagon said were mounting drone attacks against U.S. troops.

The Pentagon said operational and weapons-storage facilities had been struck near the Syria-Iraq border at three locations that it said had been used by the Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada militia groups.

Miami-Area Condo Collapse Death Toll Increases to Nine

SURFSIDE, Fla.-The death toll from the Miami-area condo tower collapse rose to nine as the search for survivors reached its fourth day and officials pressed ahead with efforts to investigate the cause of the failure and assess the safety of nearby buildings.

Emergency crews retrieved four additional bodies and human remains from the site of Champlain Towers South since Saturday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference. They have been identified, but their names not yet released, bringing the total number of people unaccounted for to 152, she said Sunday evening.

Biden Administration Warns Covid-19 Origins Review May Not Be Definitive

Biden administration officials are cautioning that a 90-day review into the origins of the Covid-19 virus may not produce a definitive explanation as intelligence agencies take on the challenge of unraveling the global pandemic.

Spy agencies conducting the review have yet to find conclusive evidence that would settle the debate over whether the virus came from human contact with an infected animal or was leaked from a Chinese government virology lab, a person familiar with the efforts said.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

None scheduled

Economic Indicators:

None scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Greenbrook TMS Withdraws Public Offering of Common Shares

Torchlight Energy Implements 1-for-2 Reverse Split; All Steps Needed to Complete Combination With Metamaterial Were Completed Friday, Combination Expected to Be Effective Monday

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/GER: May Foreign trade price indices

14:30/US: Jun Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

23:01/UK: May Zoopla House Price Index

23:30/JPN: May Labour Force Survey

23:50/JPN: Jun Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month

23:50/JPN: May Preliminary Retail Sales

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Monday

Friedman Industries (FRD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Herman Miller (MLHR) is expected to report $0.43 for 4Q.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is expected to report $0.90 for 2Q.

Just Energy Group iNC (JE,JE.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX) is expected to report $-0.10 for 4Q.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (OPTT) is expected to report for 4Q.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp (PNRG) is expected to report for 1Q.

Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) is expected to report for 1Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Apache Corp Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Concrete Pumping Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

ContinentalRes Oklahoma Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Darden Restaurants Raised to Buy From Neutral by MKM Partners

Darling Ingredients Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Duke Energy Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

GMS Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

GMS Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

GMS Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

HB Fuller Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Luminar Technologies Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Martin Marietta Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

NetApp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Netflix Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

NJ Resources Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Ovintiv Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Rite Aid Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

United Rentals Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Vulcan Materials Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Welltower Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by BMO Capital

