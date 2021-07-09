North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -3

UBS Global Wealth Management advises buying the Canadian dollar against the Japanese yen, targeting a level of 91 in CAD/JPY and placing a stop loss at 85. CAD/JPY is last up 0.4% at 87.9750. "We think the Canadian dollar should be supported by higher oil prices and the continued normalization of economic activity across the globe," UBS analysts say. The CAD should also receive a boost Wednesday when the Bank of Canada is likely to taper bond purchases further, the analysts say. The BOC will probably end quantitative easing by January next year and raise interest rates in July 2022, they say. In contrast, the Bank of Japan will maintain its patient approach as inflation isn't a concern, they say.

Taseko Mines' Lower-Than-Expected Production Seen as Negative for Shares

Taseko Mines' production in the second quarter is a negative for its shares, according to Scotiabank. The Canada-based copper producer said its Gibraltar mine in B.C. produced 27 million pounds of copper and 400,000 pounds of molybdenum, compared with 36.8 million pounds and 644,000 pounds, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. Scotiabank says this quarter's results were 14% and 28% below its estimates of 31 million pounds of copper and 558,000 of molybdenum. "Overall, we view the update as negative for the shares given the markedly lower second-quarter copper production," the bank says. Shares are down 6.5% at C$2.29.

