North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise After Dow, S&P 500 Selloff

Canada Labour Force Survey for June.

Stock futures ticked slightly higher Friday, leaving the major stock indexes on track to close out their worst week since mid June.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged higher, indicating that the broad market index will rebound slightly at the opening bell following its worst one-day retreat since June 18. That would put the S&P 500 on track to end a two-week streak of gains.

Large technology stocks may be among the best performers for the week. Contracts tied to the tech heavy Nasdaq-100 edged up 0.1% Friday, suggesting that the benchmark will end the week relatively unchanged.

Markets have grown jittery in recent days following a bevy of concerns. Investors are worried that new Covid-19 variants could stall the global economic recovery despite vaccines being rolled out. Supply-chain bottlenecks and concerns over labor-market participation are also weighing on sentiment. That has led some money managers to trim bets on companies that are most likely to benefit when the economy recovers.

"The music has changed. We are entering a new phase" for markets, said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. "There has been a shift in the fundamentals of the market from high growth, low inflation to higher inflation, weaker growth."

Recent data signaling a slowdown or fresh hurdles to the economic recovery is weighing on investors' appetite for risky investments, said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. Rising Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world is also prompting concerns about extended lockdowns and another potential blow to the tourism sector, he said.

"It is a cocktail of a lot of cross currents," said Mr. Redha. "One camp out there is arguing we're going back into slow growth all over again and it starts now and we're not getting a vigorous reopening bounce or if we've had it, the party's over."

Forex:

The dollar rose as U.S. Treasury yields recover after falling sharply Thursday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant fuels concerns about the pace of global economic recovery.

Increased demand for safe-haven assets such as bonds has depressed yields, suggesting that some believe lower economic growth is on the horizon, Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter said.

"This is largely driven by the dual concerns of the impact of the Covid-19 variant in some populous areas of the globe, alongside the inevitable Federal Reserve tapering of bond buying."

UBS Global Wealth Management raised its outlook for the dollar to neutral from bearish and cuts its year-end EUR/USD forecast to 1.20 from 1.25 following the Federal Reserve's decision in June to bring forward interest rate rise expectations.

It also cited slowing global economic growth increasing flows into safe havens. The last Fed meeting suggests some officials would like to discuss monetary policy normalization, although the central bank's signals and the reaction of the fixed income market have been weak, UBS analysts said.

"For this reason, we turn from bearish to neutral on the USD, and not outright bullish, over the coming 3-6 months." Meanwhile, the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant is slowing global economic activity, they said.

Sterling fell after data showed U.K. economic growth slowed by more than expected in May.

"May's weaker-than-expected increase in GDP underlines that the recovery to its pre-Covid levels will be drawn out," Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Samuel Tombs said.

Growth will likely slow further over summer as rising coronavirus cases prevent consumers from visiting shops and services venues as frequently, he said.

Bonds:

A recent rally in U.S. government bonds eased Friday, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes ticking up to 1.329%. It had dropped for four straight days and ended Thursday at about 1.287%, its lowest level since Feb. 18.

The European Central Bank is expected to continue to provide substantial monetary accommodation well into a post-pandemic recovery, including an increase in the Asset Purchase Programme once the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme is phased out in 2022, said strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

"While the outcome [of the strategy review] yielded no surprise overall, it could provide a basis for actual policy changes," he said.

Pictet WM is left with the "uncomfortable" feeling that not much changed after all as the biggest changes will only happen over several years, and the ECB will continue to be perceived as less aggressive and less credible than the U.S. Federal Reserve, he said. The most controversial issues, including the operational constraints weighing on policy tools, haven't been addressed, Ducrozet said.

Commodities:

Oil prices rose, with both benchmarks on course to close out a volatile week with losses of around 2%.

While prices rose sharply early in the week after OPEC+ reached an impasse over new production quotas for August, "it is unrealistic to think that failing to agree on output levels from August onward would mean that output remains unchanged," ING's Warren Patterson said.

Investors have realized that "if OPEC+ are unable to come to an agreement, it's likely that output from the group will edge higher, and we would likely see the breakdown of the broader deal," he added.

Gold prices wavered between gains and losses as investors weigh concerns about the economic recovery with an uptick in bond yields.

Investors in recent days have retreated from risky assets as they grow less convinced in the growth and inflation outlooks and worry about the Delta variant of Covid-19.

A scenario in which new virus variants emerged and seriously hit global growth could see gold's year-on-year returns rise by around 11%, according to an analysis by the World Gold Council which considered a range of hypothetical cases. Meanwhile, a scenario in which the recovery continues but at a more cautious pace could see gold return just under 8% year-on-year.

Base metals prices were edging higher after the dollar slipped back from its highest level in three months. Three-month copper on the LME was up 0.6% at $9,382.50 a metric ton, aluminum rose 0.7% to $2,468 a ton and nickel gained 1.2% to $18,595 a ton.

Metals prices have wavered in recent weeks amid concerns about the fast-spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and China's slowing economy. Still, analysts are confident that metals prices should remain close to current levels.

"There should be no collapse and prices will remain elevated compared to previous years, on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar, tight fundamentals and positive investor sentiment," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Pfizer to Ask Regulators to Authorize Covid-19 Vaccine Booster

Pfizer Inc. will seek clearance from U.S. regulators in coming weeks to distribute a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine to heighten protection against infections, as new virus strains rise.

The company also said it plans to start clinical trials in August of an updated version of its vaccine that would better protect against the Delta variant.

Foxconn, Dagang NeXchange in Talks on Electric-Vehicle Ventures

Malaysian information communication technology company Dagang NeXchange Bhd., or DNeX, is in talks with shareholder Foxconn about collaborating in the production of semiconductors and businesses related to the electric-vehicle value chain.

The early stage talks are part of SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.'s expansion goals, DNeX managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir told The Wall Street Journal. SilTerra is a semiconductor specialist that DNeX is acquiring on expectations of strong multiyear demand for chips.

Philip Morris Makes $1.24 Bln Bid for UK Respiratory Drugs Company

Philip Morris International Inc. plans to buy Vectura Group PLC, a U.K. pharmaceuticals business specializing in inhaled medicines, for 899.2 million pounds ($1.24 billion) in cash, bolstering its push to expand beyond tobacco and nicotine.

Asset Manager Allianz Global Investors Sets Coal Investment Limits

Allianz Global Investors GmbH will stop putting money into companies that surpass certain thresholds for coal usage and earnings from the fossil fuel, following steps taken by its parent company to cut greenhouse-gas emissions.

The asset manager, part of German insurer Allianz SE, said Thursday that it won't invest in companies that get more than 30% of their annual revenue from thermal coal extraction or generate more than 30% of their electricity from coal. The new policy will take effect at the end of the year for all funds AllianzGI manages.

Neiman Marcus Appoints New Compliance Chief Following Pandemic Slump

Neiman Marcus Group Inc. has recruited a legal and compliance chief with experience in corporate sustainability as the retailer prepares to launch an environmental, social and governance plan.

Hannah Kim will become Neiman Marcus's new, dual chief legal and compliance officer on July 26, the Dallas-based company said Thursday.

Individual Investors Take Aim at Carver Bancorp as Next Short-Squeeze Target

Individual investors on the hunt for the next stock-market win piled into Carver Bancorp Inc., sending shares of the banking-services company on a wild ride Thursday before finishing 107% higher for the day.

Carver Bancorp's stock price soared throughout the day, rising as much 267% to hit $38.87, as individual investors scooped up shares in hopes of squeezing bearish investors out of the stock. The stock closed Thursday at $21.89, its highest closing level in more than 10 years.

Amazon to Add Universal Pictures' Films to Prime Video Streaming Service

Amazon.com Inc. has signed a deal with Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures to show the studio's movies on its Prime Video and IMDb TV services, further positioning the tech giant as a formidable competitor to other streaming services.

