North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Waver After S&P 500 Record

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for June.

Opening Call:

Stock futures wavered Monday, suggesting major indexes will hover close to record highs after the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly advance since February.

Futures for the broad market gauge, which closed Friday at its 31st all-time high of the year, drifted between muted gains and losses.

Shares have marched higher since mid May, boosted by a robust economic recovery, the prospect of further fiscal stimulus and low bond yields that prompted investors to snap up stocks. Some investors are nonetheless concerned the market could hit a rough patch amid signs that growth has peaked as well as jitters over the outlook for inflation and monetary policy.

"This recovery still has a long way to go and there is still strong growth," said Frank Øland, chief strategist at Danske Bank. "But of course you're probably past the peak growth momentum in the U.S., so data will begin to look less impressive, and that could be a concern."

Danske has dialed down its holdings of U.S. stocks and bought more shares in Europe, where Mr. Øland said the economic recovery is still accelerating.

Investors said financial markets were likely to be quiet this week in the run-up to Friday's employment report. That is expected to show the economy added 683,000 jobs in June. Money managers also will parse eurozone data on consumer prices on Wednesday for signs of whether inflation is taking off globally.

Stocks will continue to perform well if money managers retain confidence that the burst of inflation will die down, keeping bond yields at relatively low levels, said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "Investors deploying capital will have the option of losing money in the bond market after inflation, losing it in cash or putting it into risk assets."

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 ticked down, weighed down by losses for shares of travel-and-leisure companies. Markets in Asia were also lower.

Forex:

The dollar should this week continue to reverse its initial gains following the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting unless the June U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday exceeds expectations, MUFG Bank said.

Earlier this month, the Fed brought forward its expectations for the first post-pandemic interest rate rise. However, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams last week "helped to dampen fears over an even more abrupt shift to tighter Fed policy," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

"Their continued desire to achieve full employment before raising rates provides reassurance that rate hikes are unlikely until late next year/early 2023," he said.

Bitcoin rose 8.5% from its price at 5 p.m. ET Friday to $34,935.98. The U.K.'s lead financial regulator over the weekend ordered Binance Holdings Ltd.'s local entity to cease its operations in the country. Binance is the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange network.

Bonds:

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes edged down to 1.516% from 1.535% Friday.

Barclays strategists said they expect the European Central Bank to use its strategy-review announcement later this year to lay the groundwork for a dovish transition in quantitative easing even in a post-PEPP [Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program] world in 2022.

They say they expect asset purchases to continue at an average monthly pace of around EUR60 billion in 2022, mainly via the regular Asset Purchase Program.

"This should be a dovish surprise to the market relative to current expectations," Barclays said.

This would imply that the ECB would keep absorbing a "very large" portion of net sovereign bond supply in the rest of 2021 and 2022, Barclays said.

The ECB is expected to release the strategy review in the course of the autumn, possibly as early as September.

Commodities:

Brent-crude futures, the benchmark in international energy markets, slipped. Traders are awaiting a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Thursday. The cartel is expected to discuss a modest increase in production.

Gold prices ticked higher after U.S. price data came in below expectations Friday.

While gold is typically considered an inflation hedge, gold investors are concerned that strong inflation would prompt the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than initially suggested. That could lift bond yields and weigh on the precious metal.

Copper prices edged lower at the start of the week amid concerns about the health of a major Chinese state-owned asset manager. Three-month copper on the LME edged down 0.2% to $9,421 a metric ton.

Sentiment among Chinese traders weakened after reports that China had asked another state-owned investment company to look over the books of China Huarong Asset Management, said Anna Stablum at brokerage Marex.

China Huarong has been the subject of concerns since it missed a deadline to report results at the end of March. That stoked speculation that the firm might be close to default, said Stablum.

Data in focus this week will be U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday, followed by Chinese Manufacturing PMI and U.S. jobs data later in the week.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Home Security Company ADT Betting on Google Partnership to Build Revenue

Security-system provider ADT Inc. is betting on its partnership with Google's smart-home business to increase revenue as it struggles to turn a profit three years after going public.

The company, best known for its home alarm systems, last summer announced the deal with Google, whose Nest business makes thermostats and smoke detectors that customers can monitor from their phones. Under the agreement, Alphabet Inc.'s Google invested $450 million in the Boca Raton, Fla.-based firm, taking a 6.6% stake.

Read More ->

The Apple-Microsoft Tech War Reignites for a New Era

A new clash of tech titans is taking shape as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. reignite a feud that dates back to the formative days of the personal computer era.

The companies' co-founders, Apple's Steve Jobs and Bill Gates at Microsoft, battled early in their history before largely burying the hatchet. In recent months, both companies have taken up arms again in a skirmish that is roiling other tech companies and their customers.

Read More ->

Tesla Addresses Safety Issue in More Than 285,000 Vehicles in China

Tesla Inc. is addressing a safety issue in more than 285,000 passenger vehicles in China-including more than 90% of locally made vehicles sold by the company-associated with their cruise-control system, the country's market regulator said.

The fix, which the State Administration for Market Regulation called a recall, requires affected Tesla customers to upgrade their cruise-control software remotely and doesn't require going to the dealer, the Chinese regulator and company said Saturday.

Read More ->

Cultured Milk, Corporate Culture and Investor Activism in Japan

Japan's Yakult Honsha is a company that overseas investors might not be familiar with, even if they know its most famous product, the red-capped probiotic yogurt-like drink sold in many parts of the world.

The company is also an interesting study in Japanese corporate governance and the relationship of midsize listed companies-Yakult has a market capitalization of around $9 billion-with overseas investors. Case in point: its relationship with VGI Partners, a global equity asset management firm based in Australia. VGI owns around 1% of the company, making up around 4.5% and 6% of its global and Asia-focused listed funds, respectively.

Read More ->

Johnson & Johnson Settles New York Opioid Case for $230 Million

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to the state of New York to resolve an opioid lawsuit slated to go to trial Tuesday, as negotiations intensify with the company and three drug distributors to clinch a $26 billion settlement of thousands of other lawsuits blaming the pharmaceutical industry for the opioid crisis.

Johnson & Johnson's New York deal removes it from a coming trial on Long Island but not from the rest of the cases it faces nationwide, including a continuing trial in California. The New York settlement includes an additional $33 million in attorney fees and costs and calls for the drugmaker to no longer sell opioids nationwide, something Johnson & Johnson said it already stopped doing.

Read More ->

Microsoft Discloses New Customer Hack Linked to SolarWinds Cyberattackers

Microsoft Corp. said hackers, linked by U.S. authorities to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, installed malicious information-stealing software on one of its systems and used information gleaned there to attack its customers.

The hackers compromised a computer used by a Microsoft customer support employee that could have provided access to different types of information, including "metadata" of accounts and billing contact information for the organization, a Microsoft spokesman said.

Read More ->

Venmo to Charge Users for Selling Goods and Services

Venmo, the payments app owned by PayPal Holdings Inc., will soon allow users to sell products and services on their personal accounts, for a fee.

Under the app's previous rules, users were prohibited from receiving money for business transactions through personal Venmo profiles. Users suspected of violating the policy could have their accounts suspended.

Read More ->

Eli Lilly Covid-19 Antibody Drug Shipments Paused Over Variant Concerns

U.S. health officials have paused the distribution of two Eli Lilly & Co. Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatments because of data showing that they aren't effective against virus variants that are becoming increasingly common across the country.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 0612ET