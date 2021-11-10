Log in
North American Risk Services, Inc. Hires Bryan McCully as Head of Complex Claim Litigation and Associate General Counsel

11/10/2021 | 10:14am EST
North American Risk Services, Inc. (NARS) is pleased to welcome Bryan McCully as Head of Complex Claim Litigation and Associate General Counsel. Bryan will leverage NARS’ resources and align all key litigation claims managers to create a cohesive unit that will deliver best-in-class litigation management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005951/en/

Bryan McCully is named Head of Complex Claim Litigation and Associate General Counsel at North American Risk Services, Inc. (NARS) (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled that Bryan is joining the NARS team. We have a wealth of resources in the form of experience, senior litigation claims experts, as well as strategic partnerships. Bryan will be creating new strategies and tactics to move NARS forward as the premier TPA in the industry,” stated NARS CEO Robert Ruryk.

Bryan has served the industry for 28 years and is no stranger to NARS. Bryan started as a defense attorney in 1993 and began working at NARS in 1997, where he served as the President until 2004. In 2006, Bryan served as General Counsel - Insurance Operations and Chief Claims Officer at Praetorian Financial Group. Bryan worked at Allied World Assurance Company as the Vice President of Global TPA Operations and comes to NARS most recently from the Weston Insurance Group, where he held the role of Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel.

“I’ve worked with NARS as a client and have great respect for the NARS Management Team and what NARS has achieved. I am excited and honored by the opportunity and responsibility I’ve been given to create a center of excellence for litigated claims as well as provide general support to the NARS legal department,” Bryan said.

About NARS

North American Risk Services, Inc. (NARS) is a privately held, national third-party claims administrator that offers comprehensive claims and insurance-related services. Recognized in the industry for its flexibility, strong customer service and depth of insurance and claims knowledge, NARS tailors program administration to fit client needs. Visit www.narisk.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
