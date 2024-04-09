STORY: North America's first total eclipse in seven years started off in Mexico on Monday.

For many, the rare event was moving.

"A lot of emotion, a desire to embrace the family. We were cold; it was not warm. Thanks to the world and the universe."

Thousands gathered in the beachside resort town of Mazatlan - the first major viewing spot along this year's "path of totality"...

a 115-mile-wide stretch from Mexico's Pacific coast through Texas and across 14 other states into eastern Canada.

"Folks, enjoy the eclipse. But play it safe. Don't be silly."

U.S. President Joe Biden reminded social media followers about eye safety as millions of skywatchers gathered all over the U.S. for the celestial display.

About 32 million people in the United States live within the path of totality and many more were able to observe a partial solar eclipse.

Crowds in Arlington, Texas, cheered as the moon crept slowly but surely in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona.

"Oh, my God, it was really amazing. Yeah, it was an experience I've never felt before. When it got totally dark, I literally was like, screaming the whole time. I actually cried a little because it was, like, overwhelming. It was an amazing experience."

Onlookers in Millerton, Oklahoma, banged drums as the sky went dark.

In Indianapolis, many gathered in the bleachers of the storied Indy 500 racetrack to take it in.

"It was just insane."

"We were just talking about how it kind of looks like a pierogi..."

"Or a croissant."

In New York City, viewers were in awe and also possibly hungry as coverage reached only 90% totality making the sun crescent-shaped.

And eclipse enthusiasts in Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada - broke a Guinness World Record for most people dressed like the sun.

"We came on vacation to watch the solar eclipse and do the Guinness book of World Records."

The period of totality lasted up to 4.5 minutes depending on the observer's location... surpassing the one in 2017 which lasted upwards of 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

According to NASA, solar eclipse totalities can range from 10 seconds to about 7-1/2 minutes.