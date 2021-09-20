Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

North Carolina Couple Convicted in Employment and Income Tax Scheme

09/20/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A federal jury sitting in Greensboro, North Carolina, convicted a North Carolina couple of conspiring to defraud the IRS and other federal employment tax and income tax violations.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from 1992 through the present, James Rice was an orthopedic surgeon who owned and operated Sandhills Orthopaedic, a medical practice located in Pinehurst, North Carolina. His wife, Susan Rice, worked at Sandhills Orthopaedic and handled the administrative operations. Susan Rice also owned and operated a truffle business.

Between 2007 and 2016, the Rices conspired to defraud the United States with respect to Sandhills Orthopaedic's employment taxes and their individual income taxes. The Rices withheld nearly $580,000 in Social Security and other tax withholdings from Sandhills Orthopaedic's employees' wages, but rather than pay the withheld taxes to the IRS, used the withheld taxes to fund personal expenditures. The Rices also did not file individual tax returns for the 2014 through 2016 tax years despite being required to do so by law.

To conceal their income, the Rices transferred funds from Sandhills Orthopaedic's bank accounts to other accounts that they controlled, such as those for Susan Rice's truffle business. The Rices also used their business bank accounts to fund personnel expenditures, including a country-club membership, dog kennel boarding and rent for their personal residence. In total, from June 2013 through December 2016, the Rices diverted at least $1 million in cash and check co-payments to Sandhills Orthopaedic directly into their personal bank accounts.

James and Susan Rice will be sentenced at a later date. They face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count of conspiracy, tax evasion and employment tax fraud, and they face an additional one year in prison for each count of failing to file individual and corporate tax returns. The Rices are further subject to additional monetary penalties, supervised release and restitution.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Alexander Effendi and Michael Jones of the Tax Division are prosecuting this case.

Additional information about the Tax Division and its enforcement efforts may be found on the division's website.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Justice published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pU.S. SEC warns investors of risks from certain Chinese business entities
RE
03:52pU.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices - WSJ
RE
03:49pEcuador seeks $1.9 billion in private power generation investment
RE
03:49pU.S. Democrats set showdown with Republicans on federal debt limit
RE
03:41pAnother weak U.S. jobs report may be ahead, JPM data suggests
RE
03:36pMagnesium maelstrom throws up another roadblock for automakers
RE
03:35pStates rally around proposed U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech
RE
03:32pNorth Carolina Couple Convicted in Employment and Income Tax Scheme
PU
03:32pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Bahamas government treasury bill term sheet
PU
03:30pOil falls 2% on risk aversion, dollar strength
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS