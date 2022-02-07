Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North Carolina Firm Posts $50,000 Employment Bond

02/07/2022 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date
Monday, February 7, 2022 - 11:30am
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
017-22

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 - Lancaster Farms LLC, operating out of Wilson, N.C., posted a $50,000 surety bond with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to employ John Fowler, as required by the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).

John Fowler was an officer of First Fruits Holdings LLC, Wake Forest, N.C., which was found to have committed repeated & flagrant violations of Section 2 of the PACA.

Any PACA licensee wishing to employ individuals who have failed to pay a reparation award, or have been subject to a USDA disciplinary action, must post a USDA approved surety bond. USDA will hold the $50,000 surety bond for four years, effective Dec. 29, 2021, providing assurance to the industry that the firm will be able to pay for produce purchased and to conduct its business according to PACA rules.

For more information, contact Corey Elliott, Chief, Investigative Enforcement Branch, at (202) 720-6873 or PACAInvestigations@usda.gov.

The PACA Division, which is in the Fair Trade Practices Program in the Agricultural Marketing Service, regulates fair trading practices of produce businesses that are operating subject to PACA, including buyers, sellers, commission merchants, dealers and brokers within the fruit and vegetable industry. In the past three years, USDA resolved approximately 3,500 PACA claims involving more than $165 million. PACA staff also assisted more than 6,600 callers with issues valued at approximately $169 million. These are just two examples of how USDA continues to support the fruit and vegetable industry.

#

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aExclusive-Spanish oil major Repsol looking to sell parts of its Canadian assets -sources
RE
11:43aRepsol chairman investigated again in alleged spying case
RE
11:42aCanadian federal gov't to hold news conference monday on trucker…
RE
11:42aTempleton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
BU
11:41aTempleton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
BU
11:40aLIVEVOX : This One Everyday Thing Can Boost Your Contact Rates Over 70%
PU
11:40aDS SMITH : Woodio
PU
11:40aPHUNWARE : Strikes Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus
PU
11:40aVIROGATES A/S : Soluble urokinase receptor and mortality in kidney transplant recipients
PU
11:40aMETRO BANK : F1k – Northampton Metro Bank Colleagues Race to Help Raise £1000 For Local Charities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
4ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5European, U.S. bond yields jump, Wall Street shares rise

HOT NEWS