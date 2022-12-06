Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations

12/06/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of households and businesses in North Carolina remained without power for a third day on Tuesday as authorities investigate what they describe as an orchestrated gunfire attack that disabled two substations.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday said "a serious national conversation" about protecting critical infrastructure is needed after the attack.

Duke Energy Corp, which provides power to the area, said more than 35,000 customers were without power on Tuesday morning in Moore County, where the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy along with local and state law enforcement agencies were investigating Saturday's shootings at the substations.

Investigators were "leaving no stone unturned," Cooper told CNN. "This was a malicious criminal attack on the entire community that plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness."

"This is unacceptable to have this many people without power for this long," Cooper said. "It was clear that they knew how to cause significant damage and that they could do it at this substation, so we have to reassess the situation."

Schools across the county of 100,000 people canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday while a curfew was in place overnight amid freezing nighttime temperatures.

Federal law enforcement is assisting in an investigation into the situation, which is being monitored by the White House, the Biden administration said on Tuesday.

"We condemn this apparent attack on critical infrastructure," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One. "The Department of Energy is working with utilities in the region to ensure they have everything they need to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

On Saturday night, utility workers investigating reports of widespread outages found gates broken and evidence of gunfire damage to equipment at two substations in the county. The area is popular with tourists and known for golf resorts including Pinehurst, which has hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup tournaments.

Authorities are disclosing few details of the investigation, saying only that the damage was done by firearms. Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Monday indicated that whoever orchestrated the attacks knew how to take out the substations.

Duke Energy said on Monday afternoon that it had restored electricity to about 7,000 customers, from a total of 45,000 who had lost power after the shootings. That represented nearly all customers served by the company in Moore County, spokesperson Jeff Brooks said on Monday.

For most customers, power would likely be out through Wednesday or Thursday because the damage to the substations was extensive and requires complicated parts and repairs, Brooks said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.30% 99.425 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
Latest news "Economy"
03:01pG7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
RE
02:59pGSK, Pfizer, Sanofi escape U.S. federal litigation over Zantac
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pNetflix Co-CEO sees no current path to profitability in 'renting big sports'
RE
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:56pAustralia regulator plans civil penalty proceedings against Skycity over Adelaide casino
RE
02:46pAmd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
02:44pWall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline
RE
02:39pUAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS