North Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of households and
businesses in North Carolina remained without power for a third
day on Tuesday as authorities investigate what they describe as
an orchestrated gunfire attack that disabled two substations.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday said "a
serious national conversation" about protecting critical
infrastructure is needed after the attack.
Duke Energy Corp, which provides power to the area,
said more than 35,000 customers were without power on Tuesday
morning in Moore County, where the FBI and the U.S. Department
of Energy along with local and state law enforcement agencies
were investigating Saturday's shootings at the substations.
Investigators were "leaving no stone unturned," Cooper told
CNN. "This was a malicious criminal attack on the entire
community that plunged tens of thousands of people into
darkness."
"This is unacceptable to have this many people without power
for this long," Cooper said. "It was clear that they knew how to
cause significant damage and that they could do it at this
substation, so we have to reassess the situation."
Schools across the county of 100,000 people canceled classes
for a second day on Tuesday while a curfew was in place
overnight amid freezing nighttime temperatures.
Federal law enforcement is assisting in an investigation
into the situation, which is being monitored by the White House,
the Biden administration said on Tuesday.
"We condemn this apparent attack on critical
infrastructure," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
told reporters on Air Force One. "The Department of Energy is
working with utilities in the region to ensure they have
everything they need to restore power as quickly and safely as
possible."
On Saturday night, utility workers investigating reports of
widespread outages found gates broken and evidence of gunfire
damage to equipment at two substations in the county. The area
is popular with tourists and known for golf resorts including
Pinehurst, which has hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup
tournaments.
Authorities are disclosing few details of the investigation,
saying only that the damage was done by firearms. Sheriff Ronnie
Fields on Monday indicated that whoever orchestrated the attacks
knew how to take out the substations.
Duke Energy said on Monday afternoon that it had restored
electricity to about 7,000 customers, from a total of 45,000 who
had lost power after the shootings. That represented nearly all
customers served by the company in Moore County, spokesperson
Jeff Brooks said on Monday.
For most customers, power would likely be out through
Wednesday or Thursday because the damage to the substations was
extensive and requires complicated parts and repairs, Brooks
said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Steve Holland in
Washington; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)