Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North Central Animal Hospital Celebrates 25th Anniversary

02/26/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Central Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary practice in Phoenix, AZ, has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Dr. Hillary Frank, the practice’s lead veterinarian and Arizona's first board certified avian specialist, founded North Central Animal Hospital in 1995. North Central Animal Hospital has continued to serve pets and pet owners throughout the state of Arizona ever since.

North Central Animal Hospital is proud to be an AAHA accredited veterinary practice. This certification is bestowed on approximately 12 to 15 percent of animal clinics in the US and Canada, and indicates that the practice has met or exceeded 940 standards of accreditation in over 18 categories including internal medicine, anesthesia, surgery, pain management, staff training, and record keeping. This accreditation has contributed to North Central Animal Hospital’s growth into the region’s premier animal clinic.

While certainly proud of the practice’s success, Dr. Frank has no intention of slowing down and believes the practice will continue to grow and flourish in the future. “What makes our practice special is that we are constantly growing as caregivers,” says Dr. Frank. “There are so many different animals out there, and I want our practice to be able to care for as many of them as possible.”

Currently, North Central Animal Hospital offers veterinary services to owners of dogs, birds, cats, small mammals, reptiles, and several other exotic pets. Aside from routine wellness care, the animal hospital also has a surgical center outfitted with the latest technology where procedures including mass removal, bladder surgery, and dental surgery are performed. The practice has grown to include an online pharmacy, which allows patients to receive their medication in the most convenient possible manner. Telemedicine is also available, and has grown significantly in popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Central Animal Hospital can be reached online or over the phone at (602) 395-9773.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCERIDIAN HCM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pARCBEST : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pSUN METALS : Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Results of Shareholder and Securityholder Meetings
AQ
05:59pWESBANCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pCUBESMART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pCBTX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:58pNasdaq ends higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
05:58pBERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BU
05:57pHORIZON BANCORP : IN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:56pSCOPUS BIOPHARMA : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ