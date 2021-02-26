North Central Animal Hospital Celebrates 25th Anniversary

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Central Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary practice in Phoenix, AZ, has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Dr. Hillary Frank, the practice’s lead veterinarian and Arizona's first board certified avian specialist, founded North Central Animal Hospital in 1995. North Central Animal Hospital has continued to serve pets and pet owners throughout the state of Arizona ever since.



North Central Animal Hospital is proud to be an AAHA accredited veterinary practice. This certification is bestowed on approximately 12 to 15 percent of animal clinics in the US and Canada, and indicates that the practice has met or exceeded 940 standards of accreditation in over 18 categories including internal medicine, anesthesia, surgery, pain management, staff training, and record keeping. This accreditation has contributed to North Central Animal Hospital’s growth into the region’s premier animal clinic.

While certainly proud of the practice’s success, Dr. Frank has no intention of slowing down and believes the practice will continue to grow and flourish in the future. “What makes our practice special is that we are constantly growing as caregivers,” says Dr. Frank. “There are so many different animals out there, and I want our practice to be able to care for as many of them as possible.”

Currently, North Central Animal Hospital offers veterinary services to owners of dogs, birds, cats, small mammals, reptiles, and several other exotic pets. Aside from routine wellness care, the animal hospital also has a surgical center outfitted with the latest technology where procedures including mass removal, bladder surgery, and dental surgery are performed. The practice has grown to include an online pharmacy, which allows patients to receive their medication in the most convenient possible manner. Telemedicine is also available, and has grown significantly in popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Central Animal Hospital can be reached online or over the phone at (602) 395-9773.