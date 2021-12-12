North Core/Dorsale Nord Regional Power Interconnector Project - P162933

The development objective of the North Core and Dorsale Nord Regional Power Interconnector Project for Western African are : (i) to increase the capacity to trade electricity between Nigeria, Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso; (ii) to reduce the cost of supply of electricity in Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso through increased regional energy trade; and (iii) to increase access to electricity in Burkina Faso. It has four components. First component, Power...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More