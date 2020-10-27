North County Biotech Laboratories : Adds More Scientific Equipment to its Single-Tenant, Fully Equipped Laboratory Spaces for Life Science Companies in San Diego Region

Premium-brand incubators, biosafety cabinets, ultralow freezers, centrifuges, balances, and refrigerators provided to tenants at no additional charge – specified equipment installed and available for research within 24 hours

North County Biotech Laboratories (NCBL), provider of fully equipped, private, and secure laboratories with offices in North County San Diego for development and growth of innovative, novel therapies and medicines, is adding more scientific lab equipment to its facility. Equipment includes Thermo Fisher HeraCell 160i CO2 incubators, Labconco biosafety cabinets, Revco and Forma ultralow freezers, Eppendorf centrifuges, Norlake refrigerators, Ohaus balances, and much more. The equipment is available to tenants of NCBL in its single-tenant labs. No additional equipment fees are required, and maintenance is included.

NCBL provides to tenants the fundamental equipment needed for life science research: all new or almost new, clean, and in perfect working condition. Brands include Thermo Fisher, Labconco, Ohaus, Eppendorf, Edwards, Panasonic, Drummond, Beckman, Gordinier, Zeiss, Hoefer, Wyatt Technology, Scientific Products and more. NCBL provides advice and training on specialized equipment, and onsite specialists manage cleaning, disinfecting, and equipment maintenance daily – mitigating downtime when equipment needs preventive care or repair.

“This supplied equipment is high-end and essential to good research. We provide considerable cost savings to our tenants; they have no need for a large capital outlay for equipment and we maintain it onsite. If the equipment ever needs extensive repair, we simply replace it from our inventory supplied by LabTrader so there is very little disruption to the research,” says Dexter Gaston, Managing Partner of North County Biotech Laboratories.

These and various other lab equipment are available through NCBL’s sister company, LabTrader, which deals in gently-used, premium-brand, scientific equipment and supplies.

NCBL is designed for life science companies looking to expand research with an auxiliary lab during COVID-19 restrictions, while new facilities are built or when concepts need quick proof, free from potential security risks and cross-contamination that can arise in benchwork environments. NCBL offers labs with BSL2 and BSL2+ safety practices. No other single-tenant labs for lease in San Diego meet this biological safety level.

North County Biotech Laboratories (NCBL) founded its private, fully equipped labs to advance research in innovative, novel therapies and medicines. Scientific teams can access labs immediately to expand research or develop proof-of-concept for their investors, free of concerns about contamination or safety of their IP and can focus on the science. NCBL operates under BSL2 and BSL2+ biological safety practices with very strict standards. Confidentiality agreements are signed with no claim on a tenant’s IP and no interest in shared revenue. NCBL’s aim is to help advance cures and breakthroughs that will serve the greater good. Northcountybiotechlabs.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

