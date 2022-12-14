North Dakota, Iowa ban TikTok from state-owned devices

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - North Dakota and Iowa
have joined a growing number of U.S. states in banning the
Chinese-owned short-video-sharing app TikTok from state-owned
devices, citing national security concerns.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Iowa Governor Kim
Reynolds issued directives prohibiting executive branch agencies
from downloading the app on any government-issued equipment.
Around a dozen U.S. states have taken similar actions, including
Alabama and Utah this week.
TikTok has said the concerns are largely fueled by
misinformation and are happy to meet with policymakers to
discuss the company's practices.
"We're disappointed that so many states are jumping on the
political bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded
falsehoods about TikTok that will do nothing to advance the
national security of the United States," the company said
Wednesday.
Other states taking similar actions include Texas, Maryland
and South Dakota.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday unveiled
bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok in the United States,
ratcheting up pressure on Chinese owner ByteDance due to U.S.
fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censure
content.
The legislation would block all transactions from any social
media company in or under the influence of China and Russia,
Rubio's office said.
At a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said
TikTok's U.S. operations raise national security concerns.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to block new
users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that
would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United
States but lost a series of court battles over the measure.
The U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, a powerful national security body, in 2020
ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S.
user data could be passed to the Chinese government, though
Bytedance has not done so.
CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months to reach a
national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more
than 100 million users but it does not appear any deal will be
reached before the end of the year.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Josie Kao)