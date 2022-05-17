Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

North Korea COVID outbreak could have 'devastating' impact on human rights -UN office

05/17/2022 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People watch a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea

LONDON (Reuters) -Measures taken in North Korea to fight the first reported COVID-19 outbreak could have "devastating" consequences for human rights in the country, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

New restrictions could have dire consequences for people to meet their basic needs, including getting enough food, Liz Throssell told a briefing, adding that any measures taken against the pandemic should be proportionate and necessary.

The isolated country confirmed its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak last week, fuelling concerns over a major crisis due to lack of vaccines and medical infrastructure.

New measures to fight the spread, which include putting people into isolation and further restrictions on travel, could open the door to greater political and civil repression, Throssell said.

"In the absence of any vaccination rollout, the pandemic's reported spread may have a devastating impact on the human rights situation in the country," she said.

Children, lactating mothers, older people, the homeless and those living in more isolated rural and border areas were especially vulnerable, she said.

"Those in detention are also particularly exposed to the risk of infection due to the high concentrations of people in confined spaces and limited access to hygiene and healthcare. Malnutrition was already widespread in places of detention before the onset of COVID-19," she said.

North Korea's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters has reported 269,510 more people with fever, bringing the total to 1.48 million, while the death toll grew by six to 56 as of Monday evening, KCNA said. It did not say how many people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The country has not started mass vaccinations and has limited testing capabilities, raising concerns that it may be difficult to assess how widely and rapidly the disease is spreading and verify the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

The U.N. human rights office urged North Korea to discuss with the United Nations the opening of channels for humanitarian support, including medicines and vaccines, Throssell said.

The office also urged North Korea to allow United Nations workers to be allowed to enter the country to support the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aELON MUSK : Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
RE
06:48aS.AFRICAN RETAILER PICK N PAY TO CUT OVER $186 MILLION IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS : Ceo
RE
06:48aFrance's Engie to pay Russia's Gazprom in euros this month
RE
06:47aPennsylvania, North Carolina midterm primaries latest test of Trump's sway
RE
06:47aShopee-owner Sea tops revenue estimates on e-commerce strength
RE
06:46aRussia says fertiliser producers want to ship potash
RE
06:45aGold firms in narrow range as dollar backs off highs
RE
06:45aInvestors rush to cash as growth optimism hits record low - BofA
RE
06:44aEU won't relax green goals because of Ukraine war - Dombrovskis
RE
06:43aIndia's Bharti Airtel beats quarterly profit estimates on tariff hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..
5Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

HOT NEWS