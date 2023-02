The missile flew 614 miles for 4,015 seconds, up to a maximum altitude of 3,584 miles before accurately hitting a pre-set area in open waters. Hwasong-15 was first tested in 2017, according to the state media.

North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to counter "hostile policies" by Washington and its allies.