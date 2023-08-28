STORY: North Korea says its letting its citizens back in for the first time since the pandemic following some four years of tight border controls.

That's according to the North's official media, who made the announcement Sunday.

Pyongyang's epidemic prevention officials said a day earlier the approval was in line with the quote "eased worldwide pandemic situation"

And added that returnees would be quote "put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week."

The announcement appears to be the North's first public announcement of the policy change.

It comes days after a flight from Pyongyang landed in Beijing for the first time since lockdowns began in 2020,

that forced many foreign delegations to close their embassies in Pyongyang because they were unable to rotate staff or ship in supplies.

Though it was not immediately clear who was aboard the flight, Western tour companies that operate in North Korea said it appeared to be a flight to shuttle North Koreans stuck in China for the past three years back home.

North Korea's reopening has been one of the world's slowest.

Though Cargo train and ship traffic has slowly increased over the past year, North Korea has only just begun to allow some international passenger travel.

In a first since before the pandemic, Chinese and Russian government delegations flew to Pyongyang last month.

And this month buses carrying North Korean athletes to a taekwondo tournament in Kazakhstan crossed the border into China.