Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

North Korea boasts of 'invincible power' world cannot ignore ahead of holiday

04/23/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities-KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an "invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch" under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday.

Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, and international monitors say North Korea may stage a major military parade or conduct other weapons displays.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and American and South Korean officials say there are signs it could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

A report by state news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea's military achievements, from its battles against the United States in the 1950-1953 Korean War and smaller skirmishes throughout the Cold War to the 2010 bombardment of South Korea's Yeonpyeong island, which hit both military and civilian targets.

The North's military is equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can "cope with any modern warfare," KCNA said.

It praised Kim's "genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts," and his leadership in gaining the country's "invincible power."

For weeks commercial satellite imagery has shown thousands of North Korean troops practicing marching in formation at a parade training ground in Pyongyang, the capital.

Analysts had predicted a military parade on April 15, which was the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the late communist founder of North Korea, and the nation's biggest holiday, but only a small, civilian "procession" was reported.

Preparations have been ongoing, suggesting a parade could now happen on or around Monday's army holiday, according to 38 North, a U.S.-based programme, and NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks the North.

North Korea's most recent parades have been held at night, and were used to unveil new weapons, including its largest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - poor morale, limited time to reconsti…
RE
01:50aOne person dies in night shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk - governor
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence - despite russia making some territoria…
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - ukraine has repelled numerous russian…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
2Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate
3Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0
4Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahe..
5Hisense Donates Leading Quality Devices to PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN Endowmen..

HOT NEWS