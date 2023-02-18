North Korea confirms ICBM drill, touts 'fatal nuclear counterattack' capabilities

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Sunday it
had fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)
the day before in a "sudden launching drill" that confirmed its
readiness for "mobile and mighty counterattack" against hostile
forces.
North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the
sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning
of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea
and the United States.
"The surprise ICBM launching drill ... is an actual proof of
the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn
its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile
forces into the irresistible one," the state news agency KCNA
said, using the abbreviation for the North's official name, the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, bristled at the
United States for trying to turn the U.N. Security Council into
what she called a "tool for its heinous hostile policy" toward
Pyongyang.
"I warn that we will watch every movement of the enemy and
take corresponding and very powerful and overwhelming
counteraction against its every move hostile to us," she said in
a statement.
Saturday's missile launch, the North's first since Jan. 1,
came after Pyongyang threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly
persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United
States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts
to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats.
The state news agency said the missile had flown for 1 hour,
6 minutes and 55 seconds, as high as 5,768 km (3,584 miles),
before accurately hitting a pre-set area 989 km (614 miles) away
in open waters. Hwasong-15 was first tested in 2017.
Japanese said on Saturday the missile had plunged into
waters inside its exclusive economic zone.
'WITHOUT WARNING'
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of
missiles last year, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere
in the United States, while resuming preparations for its first
nuclear test since 2017.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Saturday's
launch "clearly" signals the North's intent to conduct
additional provocations.
"If North Korea conducts the seventh nuclear test, which
could happen at any time, it will be a game changer in a sense
that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear
missiles," Park told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
The launch, guided by the Missile General Bureau, was
conducted on an "emergency firepower combat standby order" given
at dawn, followed by a written order from Kim Jong Un at 8 a.m.
(2300 GMT on Friday), KCNA said. South Korea's military said it
detected the missile at 5:22 p.m. (0822 GMT)
"The important bit here is that the exercise was ordered
day-of, without warning to the crew involved," said Ankit Panda,
a missile expert at the Washington–based Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace. "The amount of time between the order and
the launch is likely going to be decreased with additional
testing."
The military unit got an "excellent mark" over the drill and
the North's ruling party "highly appreciated the actual war
capacity of the ICBM units which are ready for mobile and mighty
counterattack," KCNA said.
Analysts say North Korea is likely to conduct more weapons
tests, including a possible new solid-fuel missile which could
help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.
North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons
programmes are banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions,
but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to
counter "hostile policies" by Washington and its allies.
