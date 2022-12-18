Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite, KCNA says

12/18/2022 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's state media KCNA said on Monday the country conducted an "important, final phase" test on Sunday for the development of a spy satellite, which it seeks to complete by April 2023.

The report was released a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries reported the isolated North's launch of two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards its east coast.

KCNA said the test, conducted at its Sohae satellite launching station in the northwestern town of Tongchang-ri, was aimed at reviewing the country's capability of satellite imaging, data transmission and ground control systems.

A vehicle carrying a mock satellite was fired at the "lofted angle" of 500 km (311 miles), it added.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) aimed at reaching the U.S. mainland, in defiance of international sanctions.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:07pItaly waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism
RE
04:49pMarketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho
RE
04:45pNorth Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite, KCNA says
RE
04:12pZelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios
RE
04:11pEl Paso braces for 'incredible' influx of migrants
RE
03:31pVatican dismisses Trump-supporting, anti-abortion leader from priesthood
RE
02:41pBiden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules
RE
02:17pTwitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
RE
01:46pTwitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms
RE
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his p..
3New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
4Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
5Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

HOT NEWS