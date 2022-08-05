Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

North Korea denounces Pelosi for deterrence talks during S.Korea visit

08/05/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea denounced U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday for supporting deterrence against North Korea during her visit to South Korea this week.

Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, vowed on Thursday to achieve North Korean denuclearisation during her stop in South Korea after visiting Taiwan.

North Korean state media KCNA said Pelosi's remarks were part of a U.S. scheme to escalate tensions in the Korean peninsula. KCNA also said Pelosi was trying to justify hostile American policy against North Korea and support U.S. arms buildup.

"Pelosi, the worst destroyer of international peace and stability, had... incurred the wrath of the Chinese people for her recent junket to Taiwan," the KCNA statement said, citing Jo Yong Sam, director general of the Department of Press and Information at North Korea's Foreign Ministry.

"The U.S. will have to pay dearly for all the sources of trouble spawned by her wherever she went."

North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 3.92% 0.053 Delayed Quote.2.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.69% 561.146 Real-time Quote.-26.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pIndiana lawmakers bring near-total abortion ban to final vote
RE
05:49pNorth Korea denounces Pelosi for deterrence talks during S.Korea visit
RE
05:39pU.S.-China diplomatic breakdown clouds outlook for global climate progress
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.73% This Week to 98.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.42% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.91% to $1.2069 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.33% to 135.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUtilities Shares Slip as Heatwave Shows Signs of Abating -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Sink as Streaming Services Remain in Focus -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pMorgan Stanley to pay $200 mln to resolve U.S. record-keeping probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth seen slowing in July; but far from recession levels
2China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets
3ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Bayer CropScience Limited reports Q1 Results for FY 2022-23
5RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS