North Korea dispatches IT workers to raise funds for nuclear program, U.S. says

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - North Korea is seeking to
raise revenue for it nuclear weapons and ballistic missile
programs by dispatching IT workers who look for employment
around the globe while posed as non-North Korean nationals, the
United States said on Monday.
In an advisory issued by the State and Treasury departments
and the FBI, the United States said the effort was intended to
circumvent U.S. and United Nations sanctions, and it warned of
potential reputational and legal risks for companies that hire
those workers.
(Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)