STORY: North Korea is ending all economic cooperation agreements with South Korea including a special law on the operation of the Mount Kumgang tourism project.

The North's state media reported on Thursday that the country's parliament voted to scrap all such agreements.

The decision comes at time when relations with the South continue to deteriorate sharply.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, responsible for inter-Korean relations, said the move was not surprising and would only deepen Pyongyang's isolation.

An official added that Seoul does not recognize the unilateral move.

Mount Kumgang lies on North Korea's east coast, just beyond the demilitarised zone separating the two countries.

A tourist resort there was one of two major inter-Korean economic projects, the other being the now-scrapped Kaesong industrial zone, that had been important tools of cooperation between the two sides in the decades of tension following the Korean War of 1950-53.

Hyundai Asan, an affiliate of the Hyundai Group conglomerate, which invested more than $564 million in developing the Kumgang project, declined to comment on the report.

KCNA separately reported that Kim on Wednesday toured factories producing consumer goods and food and gave guidance on modernizing the facilities as part of implementing a new regional development policy.

A state media report last month said Kim Jong Un had called for ways to be found to improve the North's economic development saying a failure to provide people with basic living necessities including food is a "serious political issue".